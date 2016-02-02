Nagpur, Feb 2 Gram and tuar prices showed weak tendency in Nagpur Agriculture
Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) here on lack of demand from local millers amid increased
supply from producing regions. Easy condition in Madhya Pradesh pulses, good overseas arrival
and high moisture content supply also pulled down prices, according to sources.
FOODGRAINS & PULSES
GRAM
* Desi gram raw recovered in open market on renewed demand from local traders amid
good recovery on NCDEX.
TUAR
* Tuar varieties ruled steady in open market here on subdued demand from local traders
amid ample stock in ready segment.
* Major rice varieties reported down in open market here on lack of demand from local
traders amid good supply from producing regions like Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh.
* In Akola, Tuar New - 8,000-8,200, Tuar dal New - 12,500-13,700, Udid -
12,600-13,600, Udid Mogar (clean) - 14,900-16,700, Moong -
8,400-8,600, Moong Mogar (clean) 9,400-9,700, Gram - 4,100-4,200,
Gram Super best bold - 5,300-5,700 for 100 kg.
* Wheat and other commodities moved in a narrow range in scattered deals,
settled at last levels.
Nagpur foodgrains APMC auction/open-market prices in rupees for 100 kg
FOODGRAINS Available prices Previous close
Gram Auction 3,200-3,825 3,400-4,000
Gram Pink Auction n.a. 2,100-2,600
Tuar Auction 6,500-8,270 6,600-8,360
Moong Auction n.a. 6,400-6,600
Udid Auction n.a. 4,300-4,500
Masoor Auction n.a. 2,600-2,800
Gram Super Best Bold 5,800-6,000 5,800-6,000
Gram Super Best n.a. n.a.
Gram Medium Best 5,400-5,600 5,400-5,600
Gram Dal Medium n.a. n.a
Gram Mill Quality 4,400-4,500 4,400-4,500
Desi gram Raw 4,450-4,550 4,400-4,500
Gram Filter new 4,500-4,900 4,500-4,900
Gram Kabuli 6,000-8,000 6,000-8,000
Gram Pink 6,500-7,300 6,500-7,300
Tuar Fataka Best-New 12,800-14,000 12,800-14,000
Tuar Fataka Medium-New 12,200-12,600 12,200-12,600
Tuar Dal Best Phod-New 12,000-12,250 12,000-12,250
Tuar Dal Medium phod-New 11,500-11,800 11,500-11,800
Tuar Gavarani New 8,100-8,500 8,100-8,500
Tuar Karnataka 8,600-9,000 8,600-9,000
Tuar Black 13,000-13,300 13,000-13,300
Masoor dal best 6,400-6,600 6,400-6,600
Masoor dal medium 6,000-6,200 6,000-6,200
Masoor n.a. n.a.
Moong Mogar bold (New) 9,600-10,000 9,600-10,000
Moong Mogar Med 9,000-9,300 9,000-9,300
Moong dal Chilka 8,400-9,100 8,400-9,100
Moong Mill quality n.a. n.a.
Moong Chamki best 8,500-8,700 8,500-8,700
Udid Mogar best (100 INR/KG) (New) 16,000-17,000 16,000-17,000
Udid Mogar Medium (100 INR/KG) 13,400-14,500 13,400-14,500
Udid Dal Black (100 INR/KG) 9,600-9,900 9,600-9,900
Batri dal (100 INR/KG) 5,550-5,900 5,550-5,900
Lakhodi dal (100 INR/kg) 4,400-4,600 4,400-4,600
Watana Dal (100 INR/KG) 3,250-3,400 3,250-3,400
Watana White (100 INR/KG) 3,000-3,200 3,000-3,200
Watana Green Best (100 INR/KG) 3,100-3,600 3,100-3,600
Wheat 308 (100 INR/KG) 1,700-1,800 1,700-1,800
Wheat Mill quality (100 INR/KG) 1,675-1,760 1,675-1,760
Wheat Filter (100 INR/KG) 1,650-1,850 1,650-1,850
Wheat Lokwan best (100 INR/KG) 2,100-2,500 2,100-2,500
Wheat Lokwan medium (100 INR/KG) 1,950-2,250 1,950-2,250
Lokwan Hath Binar (100 INR/KG) n.a. n.a.
MP Sharbati Best (100 INR/KG) 3,600-3,900 3,600-3,900
MP Sharbati Medium (100 INR/KG) 3,000-3,200 3,000-3,200
Rice BPT best New(100 INR/KG) 2,600-2,850 2,800-2,900
Rice BPT medium (100 INR/KG) 2,000-2,250 2,100-2,300
Rice Parmal (100 INR/KG) 1,800-2,000 1,800-2,000
Rice Swarna best (100 INR/KG) 2,100-2,300 2,300-2,500
Rice Swarna medium (100 INR/KG) 1,800-2,000 2,000-2,200
Rice HMT best New (100 INR/KG) 3,000-3,450 3,200-3,500
Rice HMT medium (100 INR/KG) 2,400-2,800 2,600-2,900
Rice Shriram best New(100 INR/KG) 4,100-4,500 4,200-4,500
Rice Shriram med New(100 INR/KG) 3,700-4,100 3,800-4,150
Rice Basmati best (100 INR/KG) 9,800-11,700 9,800-11,700
Rice Basmati Medium (100 INR/KG) 7,800-8,000 7,800-8,000
Rice Chinnor best New(100 INR/KG) 4,700-4,850 4,800-5,000
Rice Chinnor med. New (100 INR/KG) 4,200-4,400 4,200-4,600
Jowar Gavarani (100 INR/KG) 1,800-2,100 1,800-2,100
Jowar CH-5 (100 INR/KG) 1,700-1,800 1,700-1,800
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 36.4 degree Celsius (94.3 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp.
15.6 degree Celsius (60.0 degree Fahrenheit)
Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a.
Rainfall : n.a.
FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 35 and 15 degree
Celsius respectively.
Note: n.a.--not available
(For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.)