Nagpur, Feb 3 Gram and tuar prices firmed up again in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) here on increased demand from local millers amid tight supply from producing regions. Notable rise in Madhya Pradesh gram prices and reported demand from South-based millers also helped to push up prices, according to sources. FOODGRAINS & PULSES GRAM * Gram varieties ruled steady in open market here but demand was poor. TUAR * Tuar gavarani declined marginally in open market in absence of buyers amid increased supply from producing belts. * Moong Chamki reported higher in open market on renewed demand from local traders amid tight supply from regions. * In Akola, Tuar New - 8,000-8,200, Tuar dal New - 12,500-13,700, Udid - 12,600-13,600, Udid Mogar (clean) - 14,900-16,700, Moong - 8,400-8,600, Moong Mogar (clean) 9,400-9,700, Gram - 4,100-4,200, Gram Super best bold - 5,300-5,700 for 100 kg. * Wheat, rice and other commodities moved in a narrow range in scattered deals, settled at last levels. Nagpur foodgrains APMC auction/open-market prices in rupees for 100 kg FOODGRAINS Available prices Previous close Gram Auction 3,600-4,150 3,300-4,000 Gram Pink Auction n.a. 2,100-2,600 Tuar Auction 6,200-8,300 6,200-8,200 Moong Auction n.a. 6,400-6,600 Udid Auction n.a. 4,300-4,500 Masoor Auction n.a. 2,600-2,800 Gram Super Best Bold 5,800-6,000 5,800-6,000 Gram Super Best n.a. n.a. Gram Medium Best 5,400-5,600 5,400-5,600 Gram Dal Medium n.a. n.a Gram Mill Quality 4,400-4,500 4,400-4,500 Desi gram Raw 4,450-4,550 4,450-4,550 Gram Filter new 4,500-4,900 4,500-4,900 Gram Kabuli 6,000-8,000 6,000-8,000 Gram Pink 6,500-7,300 6,500-7,300 Tuar Fataka Best-New 12,800-14,000 12,800-14,000 Tuar Fataka Medium-New 12,200-12,600 12,200-12,600 Tuar Dal Best Phod-New 12,000-12,250 12,000-12,250 Tuar Dal Medium phod-New 11,500-11,800 11,500-11,800 Tuar Gavarani New 8,050-8,450 8,100-8,500 Tuar Karnataka 8,600-9,000 8,600-9,000 Tuar Black 13,000-13,300 13,000-13,300 Masoor dal best 6,400-6,600 6,400-6,600 Masoor dal medium 6,000-6,200 6,000-6,200 Masoor n.a. n.a. Moong Mogar bold (New) 9,600-10,000 9,600-10,000 Moong Mogar Med 9,000-9,300 9,000-9,300 Moong dal Chilka 8,400-9,100 8,400-9,100 Moong Mill quality n.a. n.a. Moong Chamki best 8,600-8,800 8,500-8,700 Udid Mogar best (100 INR/KG) (New) 16,000-17,000 16,000-17,000 Udid Mogar Medium (100 INR/KG) 13,400-14,500 13,400-14,500 Udid Dal Black (100 INR/KG) 9,600-9,900 9,600-9,900 Batri dal (100 INR/KG) 5,550-5,900 5,550-5,900 Lakhodi dal (100 INR/kg) 4,400-4,600 4,400-4,600 Watana Dal (100 INR/KG) 3,250-3,400 3,250-3,400 Watana White (100 INR/KG) 3,000-3,200 3,000-3,200 Watana Green Best (100 INR/KG) 3,100-3,600 3,100-3,600 Wheat 308 (100 INR/KG) 1,700-1,800 1,700-1,800 Wheat Mill quality (100 INR/KG) 1,675-1,760 1,675-1,760 Wheat Filter (100 INR/KG) 1,650-1,850 1,650-1,850 Wheat Lokwan best (100 INR/KG) 2,100-2,500 2,100-2,500 Wheat Lokwan medium (100 INR/KG) 1,950-2,250 1,950-2,250 Lokwan Hath Binar (100 INR/KG) n.a. n.a. MP Sharbati Best (100 INR/KG) 3,600-3,900 3,600-3,900 MP Sharbati Medium (100 INR/KG) 3,000-3,200 3,000-3,200 Rice BPT best New(100 INR/KG) 2,600-2,850 2,600-2,850 Rice BPT medium (100 INR/KG) 2,000-2,250 2,000-2,250 Rice Parmal (100 INR/KG) 1,800-2,000 1,800-2,000 Rice Swarna best (100 INR/KG) 2,100-2,300 2,100-2,300 Rice Swarna medium (100 INR/KG) 1,800-2,000 1,800-2,000 Rice HMT best New (100 INR/KG) 3,000-3,450 3,000-3,450 Rice HMT medium (100 INR/KG) 2,400-2,800 2,400-2,800 Rice Shriram best New(100 INR/KG) 4,100-4,500 4,100-4,500 Rice Shriram med New(100 INR/KG) 3,700-4,100 3,700-4,100 Rice Basmati best (100 INR/KG) 9,800-11,700 9,800-11,700 Rice Basmati Medium (100 INR/KG) 7,800-8,000 7,800-8,000 Rice Chinnor best New(100 INR/KG) 4,700-4,850 4,700-4,850 Rice Chinnor med. New (100 INR/KG) 4,200-4,400 4,200-4,400 Jowar Gavarani (100 INR/KG) 1,800-2,100 1,800-2,100 Jowar CH-5 (100 INR/KG) 1,700-1,800 1,700-1,800 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 36.2 degree Celsius (93.5 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 16.2 degree Celsius (61.1 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : n.a. FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 34 and 17 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.)