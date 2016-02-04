Nagpur, Feb 4 Gram and tuar prices reported higher in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and
Marketing Committee (APMC) here on good buying support from local millers amid weak arrival from
producing belts. Fresh rise on NCDEX in gram, reports about weak overseas arrival and enquiries
from South-based millers also boosted sentiment prices, according to sources.
FOODGRAINS & PULSES
GRAM
* Desi gram recovered in open market her on renewed demand from local traders amid
weak supply from producing regions.
TUAR
* Tuar varieties ruled steady in open market here matching the demand and supply
position.
* Wheat mill quality firmed up here on good seasonal demand from local traders amid
weak supply from producing regions like Punjab and Haryana.
* In Akola, Tuar New - 8,000-8,200, Tuar dal New - 12,500-13,700, Udid -
12,600-13,600, Udid Mogar (clean) - 14,900-16,700, Moong -
8,400-8,600, Moong Mogar (clean) 9,400-9,700, Gram - 4,100-4,200,
Gram Super best bold - 5,300-5,700 for 100 kg.
* Other varieties of wheat, rice and other commodities moved in a narrow range in
scattered deals, settled at last levels.
Nagpur foodgrains APMC auction/open-market prices in rupees for 100 kg
FOODGRAINS Available prices Previous close
Gram Auction 3,600-4,160 3,540-4,150
Gram Pink Auction n.a. 2,100-2,600
Tuar Auction 7,300-8,160 7,200-8,100
Moong Auction n.a. 6,400-6,600
Udid Auction n.a. 4,300-4,500
Masoor Auction n.a. 2,600-2,800
Gram Super Best Bold 5,800-6,000 5,800-6,000
Gram Super Best n.a. n.a.
Gram Medium Best 5,400-5,600 5,400-5,600
Gram Dal Medium n.a. n.a
Gram Mill Quality 4,400-4,500 4,400-4,500
Desi gram Raw 4,450-4,550 4,450-4,550
Gram Filter new 4,500-4,900 4,500-4,900
Gram Kabuli 6,000-8,000 6,000-8,000
Gram Pink 6,500-7,300 6,500-7,300
Tuar Fataka Best-New 12,800-14,000 12,800-14,000
Tuar Fataka Medium-New 12,200-12,600 12,200-12,600
Tuar Dal Best Phod-New 12,000-12,250 12,000-12,250
Tuar Dal Medium phod-New 11,500-11,800 11,500-11,800
Tuar Gavarani New 8,050-8,450 8,050-8,450
Tuar Karnataka 8,600-9,000 8,600-9,000
Tuar Black 13,000-13,300 13,000-13,300
Masoor dal best 6,400-6,600 6,400-6,600
Masoor dal medium 6,000-6,200 6,000-6,200
Masoor n.a. n.a.
Moong Mogar bold (New) 9,600-10,000 9,600-10,000
Moong Mogar Med 9,000-9,300 9,000-9,300
Moong dal Chilka 8,400-9,100 8,400-9,100
Moong Mill quality n.a. n.a.
Moong Chamki best 8,600-8,800 8,600-8,800
Udid Mogar best (100 INR/KG) (New) 16,000-17,000 16,000-17,000
Udid Mogar Medium (100 INR/KG) 13,400-14,500 13,400-14,500
Udid Dal Black (100 INR/KG) 9,600-9,900 9,600-9,900
Batri dal (100 INR/KG) 5,550-5,900 5,550-5,900
Lakhodi dal (100 INR/kg) 4,400-4,600 4,400-4,600
Watana Dal (100 INR/KG) 3,250-3,400 3,250-3,400
Watana White (100 INR/KG) 3,000-3,200 3,000-3,200
Watana Green Best (100 INR/KG) 3,100-3,600 3,100-3,600
Wheat 308 (100 INR/KG) 1,700-1,800 1,700-1,800
Wheat Mill quality (100 INR/KG) 1,700-1,800 1,675-1,760
Wheat Filter (100 INR/KG) 1,650-1,850 1,650-1,850
Wheat Lokwan best (100 INR/KG) 2,100-2,500 2,100-2,500
Wheat Lokwan medium (100 INR/KG) 1,950-2,250 1,950-2,250
Lokwan Hath Binar (100 INR/KG) n.a. n.a.
MP Sharbati Best (100 INR/KG) 3,600-3,900 3,600-3,900
MP Sharbati Medium (100 INR/KG) 3,000-3,200 3,000-3,200
Rice BPT best New(100 INR/KG) 2,600-2,850 2,600-2,850
Rice BPT medium (100 INR/KG) 2,000-2,250 2,000-2,250
Rice Parmal (100 INR/KG) 1,800-2,000 1,800-2,000
Rice Swarna best (100 INR/KG) 2,100-2,300 2,100-2,300
Rice Swarna medium (100 INR/KG) 1,800-2,000 1,800-2,000
Rice HMT best New (100 INR/KG) 3,000-3,450 3,000-3,450
Rice HMT medium (100 INR/KG) 2,400-2,800 2,400-2,800
Rice Shriram best New(100 INR/KG) 4,100-4,500 4,100-4,500
Rice Shriram med New(100 INR/KG) 3,700-4,100 3,700-4,100
Rice Basmati best (100 INR/KG) 9,800-11,700 9,800-11,700
Rice Basmati Medium (100 INR/KG) 7,800-8,000 7,800-8,000
Rice Chinnor best New(100 INR/KG) 4,700-4,850 4,700-4,850
Rice Chinnor med. New (100 INR/KG) 4,200-4,400 4,200-4,400
Jowar Gavarani (100 INR/KG) 1,800-2,100 1,800-2,100
Jowar CH-5 (100 INR/KG) 1,700-1,800 1,700-1,800
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 32.0 degree Celsius (89.6 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp.
14.1 degree Celsius (56.4 degree Fahrenheit)
Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a.
Rainfall : n.a.
FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 31 and 14 degree
Celsius respectively.
Note: n.a.--not available
(For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.)