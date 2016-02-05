Nagpur, Feb 5 Gram and tuar prices zoomed up in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) here on increased buying support from local millers amid thin supply from producing regions. Healthy rise in Madhya Pradesh gram prices and reported demand from South-based millers also helped to push up prices, according to sources. FOODGRAINS & PULSES GRAM * Gram varieties ruled steady in open market here on subdued demand from local traders. TUAR * Tuar black quoted weak in open market on poor demand from local traders amid good supply from producing regions. * Rice Basmati varieties showed weak tendency in open market in absence of buyers amid increased arrival from producing regions. * In Akola, Tuar New - 8,000-8,200, Tuar dal New - 12,500-13,700, Udid - 12,600-13,600, Udid Mogar (clean) - 14,900-16,700, Moong - 8,400-8,600, Moong Mogar (clean) 9,400-9,700, Gram - 4,100-4,200, Gram Super best bold - 5,300-5,700 for 100 kg. * Wheat, other varieties of rice and other commodities moved in a narrow range in scattered deals, settled at last levels. Nagpur foodgrains APMC auction/open-market prices in rupees for 100 kg FOODGRAINS Available prices Previous close Gram Auction 3,900-4,380 3,700-4,190 Gram Pink Auction n.a. 2,100-2,600 Tuar Auction 6,200-7,980 6,100-7,950 Moong Auction n.a. 6,400-6,600 Udid Auction n.a. 4,300-4,500 Masoor Auction n.a. 2,600-2,800 Gram Super Best Bold 5,800-6,000 5,800-6,000 Gram Super Best n.a. n.a. Gram Medium Best 5,400-5,600 5,400-5,600 Gram Dal Medium n.a. n.a Gram Mill Quality 4,400-4,500 4,400-4,500 Desi gram Raw 4,450-4,550 4,450-4,550 Gram Filter new 4,500-4,900 4,500-4,900 Gram Kabuli 6,000-8,000 6,000-8,000 Gram Pink 6,500-7,300 6,500-7,300 Tuar Fataka Best-New 12,800-14,000 12,800-14,000 Tuar Fataka Medium-New 12,200-12,600 12,200-12,600 Tuar Dal Best Phod-New 12,000-12,250 12,000-12,250 Tuar Dal Medium phod-New 11,500-11,800 11,500-11,800 Tuar Gavarani New 8,050-8,450 8,050-8,450 Tuar Karnataka 8,600-9,000 8,600-9,000 Tuar Black 12,900-13,200 13,000-13,300 Masoor dal best 6,400-6,600 6,400-6,600 Masoor dal medium 6,000-6,200 6,000-6,200 Masoor n.a. n.a. Moong Mogar bold (New) 9,600-10,000 9,600-10,000 Moong Mogar Med 9,000-9,300 9,000-9,300 Moong dal Chilka 8,400-9,100 8,400-9,100 Moong Mill quality n.a. n.a. Moong Chamki best 8,600-8,800 8,600-8,800 Udid Mogar best (100 INR/KG) (New) 16,000-17,000 16,000-17,000 Udid Mogar Medium (100 INR/KG) 13,400-14,500 13,400-14,500 Udid Dal Black (100 INR/KG) 9,600-9,900 9,600-9,900 Batri dal (100 INR/KG) 5,550-5,900 5,550-5,900 Lakhodi dal (100 INR/kg) 4,400-4,600 4,400-4,600 Watana Dal (100 INR/KG) 3,250-3,400 3,250-3,400 Watana White (100 INR/KG) 3,000-3,200 3,000-3,200 Watana Green Best (100 INR/KG) 3,100-3,600 3,100-3,600 Wheat 308 (100 INR/KG) 1,700-1,800 1,700-1,800 Wheat Mill quality (100 INR/KG) 1,700-1,800 1,700-1,800 Wheat Filter (100 INR/KG) 1,650-1,850 1,650-1,850 Wheat Lokwan best (100 INR/KG) 2,100-2,500 2,100-2,500 Wheat Lokwan medium (100 INR/KG) 1,950-2,250 1,950-2,250 Lokwan Hath Binar (100 INR/KG) n.a. n.a. MP Sharbati Best (100 INR/KG) 3,600-3,900 3,600-3,900 MP Sharbati Medium (100 INR/KG) 3,000-3,200 3,000-3,200 Rice BPT best New(100 INR/KG) 2,600-2,850 2,600-2,850 Rice BPT medium (100 INR/KG) 2,000-2,250 2,000-2,250 Rice Parmal (100 INR/KG) 1,800-2,000 1,800-2,000 Rice Swarna best (100 INR/KG) 2,100-2,300 2,100-2,300 Rice Swarna medium (100 INR/KG) 1,800-2,000 1,800-2,000 Rice HMT best New (100 INR/KG) 3,000-3,450 3,000-3,450 Rice HMT medium (100 INR/KG) 2,400-2,800 2,400-2,800 Rice Shriram best New(100 INR/KG) 4,100-4,500 4,100-4,500 Rice Shriram med New(100 INR/KG) 3,700-4,100 3,700-4,100 Rice Basmati best (100 INR/KG) 9,700-11,600 9,800-11,700 Rice Basmati Medium (100 INR/KG) 7,700-8,000 7,800-8,000 Rice Chinnor best New(100 INR/KG) 4,700-4,850 4,700-4,850 Rice Chinnor med. New (100 INR/KG) 4,200-4,400 4,200-4,400 Jowar Gavarani (100 INR/KG) 1,800-2,100 1,800-2,100 Jowar CH-5 (100 INR/KG) 1,700-1,800 1,700-1,800 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 29.8 degree Celsius (85.6 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 12.6 degree Celsius (54.7 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : n.a. FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 31 and 13 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.)