Nagpur, Feb 8 Gram and tuar prices zoomed up again in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and
Marketing Committee (APMC) here on increased demand from local millers amid tight supply from
producing regions. Sharp hike in gram on NCDEX, upward trend in Madhya Pradesh pulses, weak
overseas supply and reported demand from South-based millers also boosted prices, according to
sources.
FOODGRAINS & PULSES
GRAM
* Gram varieties firmed up in open market here on renewed seasonal demand from local
traders amid tight supply from producing belts. Weak production estimate in this
season also activated stockists.
TUAR
* Tuar varieties reported down in open market here on subdued demand from local
traders amid good supply from producing regions.
* In Akola, Tuar New - 8,000-8,200, Tuar dal New - 12,500-13,700, Udid -
12,600-13,600, Udid Mogar (clean) - 14,900-16,700, Moong -
8,400-8,600, Moong Mogar (clean) 9,400-9,700, Gram - 4,100-4,200,
Gram Super best bold - 5,300-5,700 for 100 kg.
* Wheat, other varieties of rice and other commodities moved in a narrow range in
scattered deals, settled at last levels.
Nagpur foodgrains APMC auction/open-market prices in rupees for 100 kg
FOODGRAINS Available prices Previous close
Gram Auction 3,900-4,225 3,800-4,200
Gram Pink Auction n.a. 2,100-2,600
Tuar Auction 7,200-8,100 7,000-7,980
Moong Auction n.a. 6,400-6,600
Udid Auction n.a. 4,300-4,500
Masoor Auction n.a. 2,600-2,800
Gram Super Best Bold 5,900-6,100 5,800-6,000
Gram Super Best n.a. n.a.
Gram Medium Best 5,500-5,700 5,400-5,600
Gram Dal Medium n.a. n.a
Gram Mill Quality 4,500-4,600 4,400-4,500
Desi gram Raw 4,400-4,450 4,300-4,400
Gram Filter new 4,600-4,900 4,500-4,900
Gram Kabuli 6,000-8,000 6,000-8,000
Gram Pink 6,500-7,300 6,500-7,300
Tuar Fataka Best-New 12,500-13,000 12,800-13,500
Tuar Fataka Medium-New 11,800-12,300 12,000-12,500
Tuar Dal Best Phod-New 11,500-12,000 11,700-12,250
Tuar Dal Medium phod-New 10,500-11,000 10,800-11,300
Tuar Gavarani New 7,500-8,000 7,700-8,200
Tuar Karnataka 8,200-8,500 8,300-8,600
Tuar Black 12,500-13,000 12,500-13,000
Masoor dal best 6,200-6,400 6,200-6,400
Masoor dal medium 5,800-6,000 5,800-6,000
Masoor n.a. n.a.
Moong Mogar bold (New) 9,600-10,000 9,600-10,000
Moong Mogar Med 8,900-9,300 8,900-9,300
Moong dal Chilka 7,800-8,800 7,800-8,800
Moong Mill quality n.a. n.a.
Moong Chamki best 8,600-8,800 8,600-8,800
Udid Mogar best (100 INR/KG) (New) 16,000-17,000 16,000-17,000
Udid Mogar Medium (100 INR/KG) 13,400-14,500 13,400-14,500
Udid Dal Black (100 INR/KG) 9,600-9,900 9,600-9,900
Batri dal (100 INR/KG) 5,550-5,900 5,550-5,900
Lakhodi dal (100 INR/kg) 4,400-4,600 4,400-4,600
Watana Dal (100 INR/KG) 3,250-3,400 3,250-3,400
Watana White (100 INR/KG) 3,000-3,200 3,000-3,200
Watana Green Best (100 INR/KG) 3,100-3,600 3,100-3,600
Wheat 308 (100 INR/KG) 1,700-1,800 1,700-1,800
Wheat Mill quality (100 INR/KG) 1,700-1,800 1,700-1,800
Wheat Filter (100 INR/KG) 1,650-1,850 1,650-1,850
Wheat Lokwan best (100 INR/KG) 2,200-2,500 2,100-2,500
Wheat Lokwan medium (100 INR/KG) 2,000-2,100 1,950-2,250
Lokwan Hath Binar (100 INR/KG) n.a. n.a.
MP Sharbati Best (100 INR/KG) 3,200-3,600 3,200-3,600
MP Sharbati Medium (100 INR/KG) 2,500-3,000 1,500-3,000
Rice BPT best New(100 INR/KG) 2,600-2,800 2,600-2,800
Rice BPT medium (100 INR/KG) 2,000-2,250 2,000-2,200
Rice Parmal (100 INR/KG) 1,800-2,000 1,800-2,000
Rice Swarna best (100 INR/KG) 2,100-2,450 2,100-2,450
Rice Swarna medium (100 INR/KG) 1,800-2,000 1,800-2,000
Rice HMT best New (100 INR/KG) 3,000-3,500 3,000-3,500
Rice HMT medium (100 INR/KG) 2,400-2,800 2,400-2,800
Rice Shriram best New(100 INR/KG) 4,100-4,400 4,100-4,400
Rice Shriram med New(100 INR/KG) 3,700-4,100 3,700-4,100
Rice Basmati best (100 INR/KG) 9,700-11,600 9,700-11,600
Rice Basmati Medium (100 INR/KG) 7,700-8,000 7,700-8,000
Rice Chinnor best New(100 INR/KG) 4,700-4,800 4,700-4,800
Rice Chinnor med. New (100 INR/KG) 4,200-4,400 4,200-4,400
Jowar Gavarani (100 INR/KG) 1,800-2,100 1,800-2,100
Jowar CH-5 (100 INR/KG) 1,700-1,800 1,700-1,800
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 32.8 degree Celsius (91.0 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp.
17.7 degree Celsius (62.8.0 degree Fahrenheit)
Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a.
Rainfall : n.a.
FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 33 and 16 degree
Celsius respectively.
