Nagpur Foodgrain Prices - APMC & Open Market-February 9
Nagpur, Feb 9 Gram and tuar prices recovered strongly in Nagpur Agriculture Produce
and Marketing Committee (APMC) here on good buying support from local millers amid weak supply
from producing belts. Continuous hike in gram on NCDEX, fresh rise in Madhya Pradesh pulses,
restricted overseas supply and enquiries from South-based millers also helped to push up prices,
according to sources.
* * * *
FOODGRAINS & PULSES
GRAM
* Desi gram firmed up again in open market on good seasonal demand from local traders
amid tight supply from producing regions.
TUAR
* Tuar varieties ruled steady in open market here on subdued demand from local traders
amid ample stock in ready position.
* Udid varieties showed upward tendency in open market here on renewed buying support
from local traders amid weak supply from producing regions.
* In Akola, Tuar New - 8,000-8,200, Tuar dal New - 12,500-13,700, Udid -
12,600-13,600, Udid Mogar (clean) - 14,900-16,700, Moong -
8,400-8,600, Moong Mogar (clean) 9,400-9,700, Gram - 4,100-4,200,
Gram Super best bold - 5,300-5,700 for 100 kg.
* Wheat, other varieties of rice and other commodities moved in a narrow range in
scattered deals, settled at last levels.
Nagpur foodgrains APMC auction/open-market prices in rupees for 100 kg
FOODGRAINS Available prices Previous close
Gram Auction 4,000-4,500 3,900-4,290
Gram Pink Auction n.a. 2,100-2,600
Tuar Auction 7,200-8,190 7,200-8,100
Moong Auction n.a. 6,400-6,600
Udid Auction n.a. 4,300-4,500
Masoor Auction n.a. 2,600-2,800
Gram Super Best Bold 5,900-6,100 5,900-6,100
Gram Super Best n.a. n.a.
Gram Medium Best 5,500-5,700 5,500-5,700
Gram Dal Medium n.a. n.a
Gram Mill Quality 4,500-4,600 4,500-4,600
Desi gram Raw 4,450-4,500 4,400-4,450
Gram Filter new 4,600-4,900 4,600-4,900
Gram Kabuli 6,000-8,000 6,000-8,000
Gram Pink 6,500-7,300 6,500-7,300
Tuar Fataka Best-New 12,500-13,000 12,500-13,000
Tuar Fataka Medium-New 11,800-12,300 11,800-12,300
Tuar Dal Best Phod-New 11,500-12,000 11,500-12,000
Tuar Dal Medium phod-New 10,500-11,000 10,500-11,000
Tuar Gavarani New 7,500-8,000 7,500-8,000
Tuar Karnataka 8,200-8,500 8,200-8,500
Tuar Black 12,500-13,000 12,500-13,000
Masoor dal best 6,200-6,400 6,200-6,400
Masoor dal medium 5,800-6,000 5,800-6,000
Masoor n.a. n.a.
Moong Mogar bold (New) 9,600-10,000 9,600-10,000
Moong Mogar Med 8,900-9,300 8,900-9,300
Moong dal Chilka 7,800-8,800 7,800-8,800
Moong Mill quality n.a. n.a.
Moong Chamki best 8,600-8,800 8,600-8,800
Udid Mogar best (100 INR/KG) (New) 16,100-17,000 16,000-17,000
Udid Mogar Medium (100 INR/KG) 13,500-14,500 13,400-14,500
Udid Dal Black (100 INR/KG) 9,700-9,900 9,600-9,900
Batri dal (100 INR/KG) 5,550-5,900 5,550-5,900
Lakhodi dal (100 INR/kg) 4,400-4,600 4,400-4,600
Watana Dal (100 INR/KG) 3,250-3,400 3,250-3,400
Watana White (100 INR/KG) 3,000-3,200 3,000-3,200
Watana Green Best (100 INR/KG) 3,100-3,600 3,100-3,600
Wheat 308 (100 INR/KG) 1,700-1,800 1,700-1,800
Wheat Mill quality (100 INR/KG) 1,700-1,800 1,700-1,800
Wheat Filter (100 INR/KG) 1,650-1,850 1,650-1,850
Wheat Lokwan best (100 INR/KG) 2,200-2,500 2,100-2,500
Wheat Lokwan medium (100 INR/KG) 2,000-2,100 1,950-2,250
Lokwan Hath Binar (100 INR/KG) n.a. n.a.
MP Sharbati Best (100 INR/KG) 3,200-3,600 3,200-3,600
MP Sharbati Medium (100 INR/KG) 2,500-3,000 1,500-3,000
Rice BPT best New(100 INR/KG) 2,600-2,800 2,600-2,800
Rice BPT medium (100 INR/KG) 2,000-2,250 2,000-2,200
Rice Parmal (100 INR/KG) 1,800-2,000 1,800-2,000
Rice Swarna best (100 INR/KG) 2,100-2,450 2,100-2,450
Rice Swarna medium (100 INR/KG) 1,800-2,000 1,800-2,000
Rice HMT best New (100 INR/KG) 3,000-3,500 3,000-3,500
Rice HMT medium (100 INR/KG) 2,400-2,800 2,400-2,800
Rice Shriram best New(100 INR/KG) 4,100-4,400 4,100-4,400
Rice Shriram med New(100 INR/KG) 3,700-4,100 3,700-4,100
Rice Basmati best (100 INR/KG) 9,700-11,600 9,700-11,600
Rice Basmati Medium (100 INR/KG) 7,700-8,000 7,700-8,000
Rice Chinnor best New(100 INR/KG) 4,700-4,800 4,700-4,800
Rice Chinnor med. New (100 INR/KG) 4,200-4,400 4,200-4,400
Jowar Gavarani (100 INR/KG) 1,800-2,100 1,800-2,100
Jowar CH-5 (100 INR/KG) 1,700-1,800 1,700-1,800
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 32.0 degree Celsius (89.6 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp.
12.8 degree Celsius (55.0 degree Fahrenheit)
Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a.
Rainfall : n.a.
FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 32 and 13 degree
Celsius respectively.
Note: n.a.--not available
(For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.)