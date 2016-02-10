Nagpur Foodgrain Prices - APMC & Open Market-February 10 Nagpur, Feb 10 Gram and tuar prices showed weak tendency in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) here on lack of demand from local millers amid good supply from producing regions. Fresh fall on NCDEX in gram and reports about good overseas arrival also pulled down prices, according to sources. * * * * FOODGRAINS & PULSES GRAM * Gram varieties ruled steady in open market here but demand was poor. TUAR * Tuar gavarani and tuar Karnataka reported down in open market in absence of buyers amid increased supply from producing regions. * Rice basmati moved down in open market on poor buying support from local traders amid good arrival from producing belts. * In Akola, Tuar New - 8,000-8,200, Tuar dal New - 12,500-13,700, Udid - 12,600-13,600, Udid Mogar (clean) - 14,900-16,700, Moong - 8,400-8,600, Moong Mogar (clean) 9,400-9,700, Gram - 4,100-4,200, Gram Super best bold - 5,300-5,700 for 100 kg. * Wheat, other varieties of rice and other commodities moved in a narrow range in scattered deals, settled at last levels. Nagpur foodgrains APMC auction/open-market prices in rupees for 100 kg FOODGRAINS Available prices Previous close Gram Auction 4,000-4,550 4,000-4,600 Gram Pink Auction n.a. 2,100-2,600 Tuar Auction 7,200-8,130 7,200-8,250 Moong Auction n.a. 6,400-6,600 Udid Auction n.a. 4,300-4,500 Masoor Auction n.a. 2,600-2,800 Gram Super Best Bold 5,900-6,100 5,900-6,100 Gram Super Best n.a. n.a. Gram Medium Best 5,500-5,700 5,500-5,700 Gram Dal Medium n.a. n.a Gram Mill Quality 4,500-4,600 4,500-4,600 Desi gram Raw 4,450-4,500 4,450-4,500 Gram Filter new 4,600-4,900 4,600-4,900 Gram Kabuli 6,000-8,000 6,000-8,000 Gram Pink 6,500-7,300 6,500-7,300 Tuar Fataka Best-New 12,500-13,000 12,500-13,000 Tuar Fataka Medium-New 11,800-12,300 11,800-12,300 Tuar Dal Best Phod-New 11,500-12,000 11,500-12,000 Tuar Dal Medium phod-New 10,500-11,000 10,500-11,000 Tuar Gavarani New 7,450-7,950 7,500-8,000 Tuar Karnataka 8,150-8,450 8,200-8,500 Tuar Black 12,500-13,000 12,500-13,000 Masoor dal best 6,200-6,400 6,200-6,400 Masoor dal medium 5,800-6,000 5,800-6,000 Masoor n.a. n.a. Moong Mogar bold (New) 9,600-10,000 9,600-10,000 Moong Mogar Med 8,900-9,300 8,900-9,300 Moong dal Chilka 7,800-8,800 7,800-8,800 Moong Mill quality n.a. n.a. Moong Chamki best 8,600-8,800 8,600-8,800 Udid Mogar best (100 INR/KG) (New) 16,100-17,000 16,100-17,000 Udid Mogar Medium (100 INR/KG) 13,500-14,500 13,500-14,500 Udid Dal Black (100 INR/KG) 9,700-9,900 9,700-9,900 Batri dal (100 INR/KG) 5,550-5,900 5,550-5,900 Lakhodi dal (100 INR/kg) 4,400-4,600 4,400-4,600 Watana Dal (100 INR/KG) 3,250-3,400 3,250-3,400 Watana White (100 INR/KG) 3,000-3,200 3,000-3,200 Watana Green Best (100 INR/KG) 3,100-3,600 3,100-3,600 Wheat 308 (100 INR/KG) 1,700-1,800 1,700-1,800 Wheat Mill quality (100 INR/KG) 1,700-1,800 1,700-1,800 Wheat Filter (100 INR/KG) 1,650-1,850 1,650-1,850 Wheat Lokwan best (100 INR/KG) 2,200-2,500 2,100-2,500 Wheat Lokwan medium (100 INR/KG) 2,000-2,100 1,950-2,250 Lokwan Hath Binar (100 INR/KG) n.a. n.a. MP Sharbati Best (100 INR/KG) 3,200-3,600 3,200-3,600 MP Sharbati Medium (100 INR/KG) 2,500-3,000 1,500-3,000 Rice BPT best New(100 INR/KG) 2,600-2,800 2,600-2,800 Rice BPT medium (100 INR/KG) 2,000-2,250 2,000-2,200 Rice Parmal (100 INR/KG) 1,800-2,000 1,800-2,000 Rice Swarna best (100 INR/KG) 2,100-2,450 2,100-2,450 Rice Swarna medium (100 INR/KG) 1,800-2,000 1,800-2,000 Rice HMT best New (100 INR/KG) 3,000-3,500 3,000-3,500 Rice HMT medium (100 INR/KG) 2,400-2,800 2,400-2,800 Rice Shriram best New(100 INR/KG) 4,100-4,400 4,100-4,400 Rice Shriram med New(100 INR/KG) 3,700-4,100 3,700-4,100 Rice Basmati best (100 INR/KG) 9,700-11,500 9,700-11,600 Rice Basmati Medium (100 INR/KG) 7,600-8,000 7,700-8,000 Rice Chinnor best New(100 INR/KG) 4,700-4,800 4,700-4,800 Rice Chinnor med. New (100 INR/KG) 4,200-4,400 4,200-4,400 Jowar Gavarani (100 INR/KG) 1,800-2,100 1,800-2,100 Jowar CH-5 (100 INR/KG) 1,700-1,800 1,700-1,800 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 31.3 degree Celsius (88.3 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 14.3 degree Celsius (57.4 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : n.a. FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 33 and 15 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.)