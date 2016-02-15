Nagpur Foodgrain Prices - APMC & Open Market-February 15 Nagpur, Feb 15 Gram and tuar prices firmed up again in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) here on increased buying support from local millers amid weak supply from producing belts. Fresh rise on NCDEX in gram, upward trend in Madhya Pradesh pulses and weak overseas supply also pushed up prices, according to sources. * * * * FOODGRAINS & PULSES GRAM * Gram varieties recovered in open market here on renewed demand from local traders amid weak supply from producing regions. TUAR * Tuar varieties moved down in open market in absence of buyers amid good supply from producing regions. * Moong and udid varieties declined in open market on poor demand from local traders amid increased arrival from producing belts. Release of stock from stockists also pulled down prices. * In Akola, Tuar New - 7,700-7,900, Tuar dal New - 11,800-12,200, Udid - 11,600-12,600, Udid Mogar (clean) - 13,900-15,700, Moong - 8,000-8,200, Moong Mogar (clean) 9,000-9,200, Gram - 4,100-4,200, Gram Super best bold - 5,300-5,700 for 100 kg. * Wheat, rice and other commodities moved in a narrow range in scattered deals, settled at last levels. Nagpur foodgrains APMC auction/open-market prices in rupees for 100 kg FOODGRAINS Available prices Previous close Gram Auction 4,000-4,400 3,950-4,440 Gram Pink Auction n.a. 2,100-2,600 Tuar Auction 7,200-8,300 7,200-8,390 Moong Auction n.a. 6,400-6,600 Udid Auction n.a. 4,300-4,500 Masoor Auction n.a. 2,600-2,800 Gram Super Best Bold 6,000-6,200 5,900-6,100 Gram Super Best n.a. n.a. Gram Medium Best 5,400-5,800 5,500-5,700 Gram Dal Medium n.a. n.a Gram Mill Quality 4,600-4,700 4,500-4,600 Desi gram Raw 4,500-4,550 4,500-4,550 Gram Filter new 4,650-4,950 4,600-4,900 Gram Kabuli 6,000-8,000 6,000-8,000 Gram Pink 6,400-7,200 6,400-7,200 Tuar Fataka Best-New 12,400-12,500 12,600-12,700 Tuar Fataka Medium-New 12,000-12,300 12,100-12,400 Tuar Dal Best Phod-New 11,800-12,200 11,900-12,300 Tuar Dal Medium phod-New 10,900-11,500 11,000-11,600 Tuar Gavarani New 8,100-8,450 8,000-8,500 Tuar Karnataka 8,400-8,800 8,500-8,900 Tuar Black 12,500-13,000 12,500-13,000 Masoor dal best 6,200-6,400 6,200-6,400 Masoor dal medium 5,800-6,000 5,800-6,000 Masoor n.a. n.a. Moong Mogar bold (New) 9,400-9,800 9,600-10,000 Moong Mogar Med 8,700-9,100 8,900-9,300 Moong dal Chilka 7,600-8,800 7,800-8,800 Moong Mill quality n.a. n.a. Moong Chamki best 8,400-8,600 8,600-8,800 Udid Mogar best (100 INR/KG) (New) 15,300-16,000 15,500-16,300 Udid Mogar Medium (100 INR/KG) 13,000-13,500 13,200-13,700 Udid Dal Black (100 INR/KG) 9,400-9,500 9,500-9,600 Batri dal (100 INR/KG) 5,700-6,000 5,700-6,000 Lakhodi dal (100 INR/kg) 4,300-4,600 4,300-4,600 Watana Dal (100 INR/KG) 3,300-3,450 3,300-3,450 Watana White (100 INR/KG) 3,000-3,200 3,000-3,200 Watana Green Best (100 INR/KG) 3,100-3,600 3,100-3,600 Wheat 308 (100 INR/KG) 1,700-1,800 1,700-1,800 Wheat Mill quality (100 INR/KG) 1,700-1,800 1,700-1,800 Wheat Filter (100 INR/KG) 1,650-1,850 1,650-1,850 Wheat Lokwan best (100 INR/KG) 2,200-2,500 2,100-2,500 Wheat Lokwan medium (100 INR/KG) 2,000-2,100 1,950-2,250 Lokwan Hath Binar (100 INR/KG) n.a. n.a. MP Sharbati Best (100 INR/KG) 3,200-3,600 3,200-3,600 MP Sharbati Medium (100 INR/KG) 2,500-3,000 1,500-3,000 Rice BPT best New(100 INR/KG) 2,600-2,800 2,600-2,800 Rice BPT medium (100 INR/KG) 2,000-2,250 2,000-2,200 Rice Parmal (100 INR/KG) 1,800-2,000 1,800-2,000 Rice Swarna best (100 INR/KG) 2,100-2,450 2,100-2,450 Rice Swarna medium (100 INR/KG) 1,800-2,000 1,800-2,000 Rice HMT best New (100 INR/KG) 3,000-3,500 3,000-3,500 Rice HMT medium (100 INR/KG) 2,400-2,800 2,400-2,800 Rice Shriram best New(100 INR/KG) 4,100-4,400 4,100-4,400 Rice Shriram med New(100 INR/KG) 3,700-4,100 3,700-4,100 Rice Basmati best (100 INR/KG) 9,700-11,500 9,700-11,500 Rice Basmati Medium (100 INR/KG) 7,600-8,000 7,600-8,000 Rice Chinnor best New(100 INR/KG) 4,700-4,800 4,700-4,800 Rice Chinnor med. New (100 INR/KG) 4,200-4,400 4,200-4,400 Jowar Gavarani (100 INR/KG) 1,800-2,100 1,800-2,100 Jowar CH-5 (100 INR/KG) 1,700-1,800 1,700-1,800 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 32.4 degree Celsius (90.3 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 20.2 degree Celsius (68.3 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : n.a. FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 31 and 20 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.)