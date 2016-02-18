Nagpur Foodgrain Prices - APMC & Open Market-February 18
Nagpur, Feb 18 Gram and tuar prices moved down in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and
Marketing Committee (APMC) here on lack of demand from local millers amid high moisture content
arrival. Easy condition on NCDEX in gram, increased overseas arrival and weak trend in Madhya
Pradesh pulses also pulled down prices, according to sources.
FOODGRAINS & PULSES
GRAM
* Desi gram raw reported down in open market in absence of buyers amid good arrival
from producing regions.
TUAR
* Tuar varieties ruled steady in open market here on subdued demand from local traders
amid ample stock in ready position.
* Wheat mill quality recovered in open market here on increased seasonal demand from
local traders amid tight supply from producing regions like Punjab and Haryana.
* In Akola, Tuar New - 7,700-7,900, Tuar dal New - 11,800-12,200, Udid -
11,600-12,600, Udid Mogar (clean) - 13,900-15,700, Moong -
8,000-8,200, Moong Mogar (clean) 9,000-9,200, Gram - 4,100-4,200,
Gram Super best bold - 5,300-5,700 for 100 kg.
* Other varieties of wheat, rice and other commodities moved in a narrow range in
scattered deals, settled at last levels.
Nagpur foodgrains APMC auction/open-market prices in rupees for 100 kg
FOODGRAINS Available prices Previous close
Gram Auction 4,000-4,450 4,000-4,490
Gram Pink Auction n.a. 2,100-2,600
Tuar Auction 6,800-8,100 6,800-8,200
Moong Auction n.a. 6,400-6,600
Udid Auction n.a. 4,300-4,500
Masoor Auction n.a. 2,600-2,800
Gram Super Best Bold 6,000-6,200 6,000-6,200
Gram Super Best n.a. n.a.
Gram Medium Best 5,400-5,800 5,400-5,800
Gram Dal Medium n.a. n.a
Gram Mill Quality 4,600-4,700 4,600-4,700
Desi gram Raw 4,450-4,500 4,500-4,550
Gram Filter new 4,650-4,950 4,650-4,950
Gram Kabuli 6,000-8,000 6,000-8,000
Gram Pink 6,400-7,200 6,400-7,200
Tuar Fataka Best-New 12,400-12,500 12,400-12,500
Tuar Fataka Medium-New 12,000-12,300 12,000-12,300
Tuar Dal Best Phod-New 11,800-12,200 11,800-12,200
Tuar Dal Medium phod-New 10,900-11,500 10,900-11,500
Tuar Gavarani New 8,100-8,450 8,100-8,450
Tuar Karnataka 8,400-8,800 8,400-8,800
Tuar Black 12,200-12,800 12,200-12,800
Masoor dal best 6,200-6,400 6,200-6,400
Masoor dal medium 5,800-6,000 5,800-6,000
Masoor n.a. n.a.
Moong Mogar bold (New) 9,400-9,800 9,400-9,800
Moong Mogar Med 8,700-9,100 8,700-9,100
Moong dal Chilka 7,600-8,800 7,600-8,800
Moong Mill quality n.a. n.a.
Moong Chamki best 8,400-8,600 8,400-8,600
Udid Mogar best (100 INR/KG) (New) 15,300-16,000 15,300-16,000
Udid Mogar Medium (100 INR/KG) 13,000-13,500 13,000-13,500
Udid Dal Black (100 INR/KG) 9,400-9,500 9,400-9,500
Batri dal (100 INR/KG) 5,800-6,000 5,800-6,000
Lakhodi dal (100 INR/kg) 4,400-4,600 4,400-4,600
Watana Dal (100 INR/KG) 3,300-3,450 3,300-3,450
Watana White (100 INR/KG) 3,000-3,200 3,000-3,200
Watana Green Best (100 INR/KG) 3,100-3,600 3,100-3,600
Wheat 308 (100 INR/KG) 1,700-1,800 1,700-1,800
Wheat Mill quality (100 INR/KG) 1,750-1,850 1,700-1,800
Wheat Filter (100 INR/KG) 1,650-1,850 1,650-1,850
Wheat Lokwan best (100 INR/KG) 2,200-2,500 2,100-2,500
Wheat Lokwan medium (100 INR/KG) 2,000-2,100 1,950-2,250
Lokwan Hath Binar (100 INR/KG) n.a. n.a.
MP Sharbati Best (100 INR/KG) 3,200-3,600 3,200-3,600
MP Sharbati Medium (100 INR/KG) 2,500-3,000 1,500-3,000
Rice BPT best New(100 INR/KG) 2,600-2,850 2,600-2,850
Rice BPT medium (100 INR/KG) 2,000-2,250 2,000-2,200
Rice Parmal (100 INR/KG) 1,800-2,000 1,800-2,000
Rice Swarna best (100 INR/KG) 2,100-2,450 2,100-2,450
Rice Swarna medium (100 INR/KG) 1,800-2,000 1,800-2,000
Rice HMT best New (100 INR/KG) 3,000-3,500 3,000-3,500
Rice HMT medium (100 INR/KG) 2,400-2,800 2,400-2,800
Rice Shriram best New(100 INR/KG) 4,100-4,400 4,100-4,400
Rice Shriram med New(100 INR/KG) 3,700-4,100 3,700-4,100
Rice Basmati best (100 INR/KG) 9,700-11,500 9,700-11,500
Rice Basmati Medium (100 INR/KG) 7,600-8,000 7,600-8,000
Rice Chinnor best New(100 INR/KG) 4,700-4,800 4,700-4,800
Rice Chinnor med. New (100 INR/KG) 4,200-4,400 4,200-4,400
Jowar Gavarani (100 INR/KG) 1,800-2,100 1,800-2,100
Jowar CH-5 (100 INR/KG) 1,700-1,800 1,700-1,800
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 34.7 degree Celsius (94.5 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp.
16.7 degree Celsius (62.1 degree Fahrenheit)
Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a.
Rainfall : n.a.
FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 36 and 17 degree
Celsius respectively.
Note: n.a.--not available
(For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.)