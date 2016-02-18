Nagpur Foodgrain Prices - APMC & Open Market-February 18 Nagpur, Feb 18 Gram and tuar prices moved down in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) here on lack of demand from local millers amid high moisture content arrival. Easy condition on NCDEX in gram, increased overseas arrival and weak trend in Madhya Pradesh pulses also pulled down prices, according to sources. * * * * FOODGRAINS & PULSES GRAM * Desi gram raw reported down in open market in absence of buyers amid good arrival from producing regions. TUAR * Tuar varieties ruled steady in open market here on subdued demand from local traders amid ample stock in ready position. * Wheat mill quality recovered in open market here on increased seasonal demand from local traders amid tight supply from producing regions like Punjab and Haryana. * In Akola, Tuar New - 7,700-7,900, Tuar dal New - 11,800-12,200, Udid - 11,600-12,600, Udid Mogar (clean) - 13,900-15,700, Moong - 8,000-8,200, Moong Mogar (clean) 9,000-9,200, Gram - 4,100-4,200, Gram Super best bold - 5,300-5,700 for 100 kg. * Other varieties of wheat, rice and other commodities moved in a narrow range in scattered deals, settled at last levels. Nagpur foodgrains APMC auction/open-market prices in rupees for 100 kg FOODGRAINS Available prices Previous close Gram Auction 4,000-4,450 4,000-4,490 Gram Pink Auction n.a. 2,100-2,600 Tuar Auction 6,800-8,100 6,800-8,200 Moong Auction n.a. 6,400-6,600 Udid Auction n.a. 4,300-4,500 Masoor Auction n.a. 2,600-2,800 Gram Super Best Bold 6,000-6,200 6,000-6,200 Gram Super Best n.a. n.a. Gram Medium Best 5,400-5,800 5,400-5,800 Gram Dal Medium n.a. n.a Gram Mill Quality 4,600-4,700 4,600-4,700 Desi gram Raw 4,450-4,500 4,500-4,550 Gram Filter new 4,650-4,950 4,650-4,950 Gram Kabuli 6,000-8,000 6,000-8,000 Gram Pink 6,400-7,200 6,400-7,200 Tuar Fataka Best-New 12,400-12,500 12,400-12,500 Tuar Fataka Medium-New 12,000-12,300 12,000-12,300 Tuar Dal Best Phod-New 11,800-12,200 11,800-12,200 Tuar Dal Medium phod-New 10,900-11,500 10,900-11,500 Tuar Gavarani New 8,100-8,450 8,100-8,450 Tuar Karnataka 8,400-8,800 8,400-8,800 Tuar Black 12,200-12,800 12,200-12,800 Masoor dal best 6,200-6,400 6,200-6,400 Masoor dal medium 5,800-6,000 5,800-6,000 Masoor n.a. n.a. Moong Mogar bold (New) 9,400-9,800 9,400-9,800 Moong Mogar Med 8,700-9,100 8,700-9,100 Moong dal Chilka 7,600-8,800 7,600-8,800 Moong Mill quality n.a. n.a. Moong Chamki best 8,400-8,600 8,400-8,600 Udid Mogar best (100 INR/KG) (New) 15,300-16,000 15,300-16,000 Udid Mogar Medium (100 INR/KG) 13,000-13,500 13,000-13,500 Udid Dal Black (100 INR/KG) 9,400-9,500 9,400-9,500 Batri dal (100 INR/KG) 5,800-6,000 5,800-6,000 Lakhodi dal (100 INR/kg) 4,400-4,600 4,400-4,600 Watana Dal (100 INR/KG) 3,300-3,450 3,300-3,450 Watana White (100 INR/KG) 3,000-3,200 3,000-3,200 Watana Green Best (100 INR/KG) 3,100-3,600 3,100-3,600 Wheat 308 (100 INR/KG) 1,700-1,800 1,700-1,800 Wheat Mill quality (100 INR/KG) 1,750-1,850 1,700-1,800 Wheat Filter (100 INR/KG) 1,650-1,850 1,650-1,850 Wheat Lokwan best (100 INR/KG) 2,200-2,500 2,100-2,500 Wheat Lokwan medium (100 INR/KG) 2,000-2,100 1,950-2,250 Lokwan Hath Binar (100 INR/KG) n.a. n.a. MP Sharbati Best (100 INR/KG) 3,200-3,600 3,200-3,600 MP Sharbati Medium (100 INR/KG) 2,500-3,000 1,500-3,000 Rice BPT best New(100 INR/KG) 2,600-2,850 2,600-2,850 Rice BPT medium (100 INR/KG) 2,000-2,250 2,000-2,200 Rice Parmal (100 INR/KG) 1,800-2,000 1,800-2,000 Rice Swarna best (100 INR/KG) 2,100-2,450 2,100-2,450 Rice Swarna medium (100 INR/KG) 1,800-2,000 1,800-2,000 Rice HMT best New (100 INR/KG) 3,000-3,500 3,000-3,500 Rice HMT medium (100 INR/KG) 2,400-2,800 2,400-2,800 Rice Shriram best New(100 INR/KG) 4,100-4,400 4,100-4,400 Rice Shriram med New(100 INR/KG) 3,700-4,100 3,700-4,100 Rice Basmati best (100 INR/KG) 9,700-11,500 9,700-11,500 Rice Basmati Medium (100 INR/KG) 7,600-8,000 7,600-8,000 Rice Chinnor best New(100 INR/KG) 4,700-4,800 4,700-4,800 Rice Chinnor med. New (100 INR/KG) 4,200-4,400 4,200-4,400 Jowar Gavarani (100 INR/KG) 1,800-2,100 1,800-2,100 Jowar CH-5 (100 INR/KG) 1,700-1,800 1,700-1,800 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 34.7 degree Celsius (94.5 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 16.7 degree Celsius (62.1 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : n.a. FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 36 and 17 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.)