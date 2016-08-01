Nagpur, Aug 1 Barring a fall in soyabean oil, major edible oil prices today
generally ruled flat in the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra in the absence of any
worthwhile trading activity. Slackness in demand from millers and retailers against adequate
stocks mainly pulled soyabean oil prices down. Easy condition on international edible oil market
also affected sentiment, sources said Monday.
* * * *
VIDARBHA MARKETS
OILS
* Soyabean, cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, linseed,
rapeseed, castor and coconut KP oils ruled steady here in sluggish trading activity.
* Traders expect nearly steady trend in major edible oils.
SOYMEAL
* Prices today ruled steady here on subdued demand from local traders amid ample stock
in ready position.
SOYABEAN
* Soyabean prices firmed up again in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing
Committee (APMC) on increased buying support from local crushing plants amid tight
supply from producing regions because of heavy rains in parts of the region. Good
rally on NCDEX and fresh hike in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices also boosted
sentiment, according to sources.
Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne:
-----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black
Available Previous
Auction price (Auction price)
Market delivery 31,500-36,000 31,200-35,500 --
(Available price)
Market delivery 31,600-36,100 31,300-35,600 --
(Traders price)
Plant delivery 38,100-38,500 38,100-38,500 --
Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne)
in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee
and trade sources.
Deliveries Available prices
Hinganghat n.a. n.a.
Akola 100 31,000-35,900
Amravati n.a. n.a.
Khamgaon n.a. n.a.
Wardha 100 30,900-36,200
Arvi n.a. n.a.
Umred n.a. n.a.
Chandrapur n.a. n.a
Soyabean plant prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a.,
Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 37,400, Hingoli - 37,000, Jalna - 36,700,
Koosnoor - 37,900, Malkapur - 37,000, Latur - 36,800, Nanded - 36,800,
Washim - 37,500, Solapur - 37,500, Sangli - 37,500.
Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and
Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) Dhan arrival (75 kg bag) and prices
(in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources:
Deliveries Available prices Previous close
Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600
Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900
Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,200-4,600
Castor n.a. n.a. 3,000-3,200
Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625
Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000
Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 7,000-7,500
Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a.
Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,350-1,376
Dhan n.a. n.a. 1,800-1,950
Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms:
NAGPUR
Monday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 654 657
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 614 617
Cottonseed refined 650 650
Cottonseed solvent 630 630
Groundnut oil (loose) 1,260 1,260
Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 2,030 2,030
Sunflower oil refined 980 980
Linseed oil 1,120 1,120
Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,190 1,190
Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,230 1,230
Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,850 1,850
AMRAVATI
Soyoil refined 652 656
Soyoil Solvent 612 616
Cottonseed refined 650 650
Cottonseed solvent 630 630
AKOLA
Soyoil refined 653 656
Soyoil Solvent 613 616
Cottonseed refined oil 650 650
Cottonseed solvent 630 630
DHULIA
Soyoil refined 664 666
AURANGABAD
Soyoil refined
663 665
JALNA
Soyoil refined
664 666
NANDED
Soyoil refined 662 665
Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 665,
Baramati - 662, Chalisgaon - 661, Pachora - 662, Parbhani - 665,
Koosnoor - 665, Solapur - 666, Supa - 665, Sangli - 666.
Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne
Monday's open Previous Close
Soymeal (Nagpur) 34,600-35,100 34,600-35,100
Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 34,600
Akola - 34,000, Washim - 34,500, Dhulia - 34,500, Hingoli - 34,300,
Jalna - 36,800, Khamgaon - 34,200, Latur - 34,700, Nanded - 34,500,
Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 35,500, Supa - n.a., Dharwad - 35,200, Sangli -
36,000
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 30.4 degree Celsius (86.7 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp.
23.6 degree Celsius (74.5 degree Fahrenheit)
Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a.
Rainfall : 2.4 mm
FORECAST: Partly cloudy sky. Rains or thunder-showers very likely to occur. Maximum and minimum
temperature would be around and 320 and 24 degree Celsius respectively.
Note: n.a.--not available
(For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.)
* * * * * *