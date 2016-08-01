Nagpur, Aug 1 Barring a fall in soyabean oil, major edible oil prices today generally ruled flat in the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra in the absence of any worthwhile trading activity. Slackness in demand from millers and retailers against adequate stocks mainly pulled soyabean oil prices down. Easy condition on international edible oil market also affected sentiment, sources said Monday. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Soyabean, cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, linseed, rapeseed, castor and coconut KP oils ruled steady here in sluggish trading activity. * Traders expect nearly steady trend in major edible oils. SOYMEAL * Prices today ruled steady here on subdued demand from local traders amid ample stock in ready position. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices firmed up again in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) on increased buying support from local crushing plants amid tight supply from producing regions because of heavy rains in parts of the region. Good rally on NCDEX and fresh hike in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices also boosted sentiment, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 31,500-36,000 31,200-35,500 -- (Available price) Market delivery 31,600-36,100 31,300-35,600 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 38,100-38,500 38,100-38,500 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources. Deliveries Available prices Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 100 31,000-35,900 Amravati n.a. n.a. Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 100 30,900-36,200 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur n.a. n.a Soyabean plant prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 37,400, Hingoli - 37,000, Jalna - 36,700, Koosnoor - 37,900, Malkapur - 37,000, Latur - 36,800, Nanded - 36,800, Washim - 37,500, Solapur - 37,500, Sangli - 37,500. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) Dhan arrival (75 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,200-4,600 Castor n.a. n.a. 3,000-3,200 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 7,000-7,500 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,350-1,376 Dhan n.a. n.a. 1,800-1,950 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Monday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 654 657 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 614 617 Cottonseed refined 650 650 Cottonseed solvent 630 630 Groundnut oil (loose) 1,260 1,260 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 2,030 2,030 Sunflower oil refined 980 980 Linseed oil 1,120 1,120 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,190 1,190 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,230 1,230 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,850 1,850 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 652 656 Soyoil Solvent 612 616 Cottonseed refined 650 650 Cottonseed solvent 630 630 AKOLA Soyoil refined 653 656 Soyoil Solvent 613 616 Cottonseed refined oil 650 650 Cottonseed solvent 630 630 DHULIA Soyoil refined 664 666 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 663 665 JALNA Soyoil refined 664 666 NANDED Soyoil refined 662 665 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 665, Baramati - 662, Chalisgaon - 661, Pachora - 662, Parbhani - 665, Koosnoor - 665, Solapur - 666, Supa - 665, Sangli - 666. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Monday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 34,600-35,100 34,600-35,100 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 34,600 Akola - 34,000, Washim - 34,500, Dhulia - 34,500, Hingoli - 34,300, Jalna - 36,800, Khamgaon - 34,200, Latur - 34,700, Nanded - 34,500, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 35,500, Supa - n.a., Dharwad - 35,200, Sangli - 36,000 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 30.4 degree Celsius (86.7 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 23.6 degree Celsius (74.5 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : 2.4 mm FORECAST: Partly cloudy sky. Rains or thunder-showers very likely to occur. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 320 and 24 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.) * * * * * *