Nagpur, Aug 3 Gram and tuar prices reported strong in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) here on increased demand from local millers amid weak supply from producing regions because of rains. Good recovery on NCDEX and upward trend in Madhya Pradesh pulses also boosted sentiment, according to sources. * * * * FOODGRAINS & PULSES GRAM * Gram varieties ruled steady here on subdued demand from local traders amid ample stock in ready position. TUAR * Tuar gavarani recovered in open market here on renewed demand from local traders amid tight supply from producing regions. * Rice Swarna declined in open market on poor demand from local trader amid good supply from producing belts Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh. * In Akola, Tuar New - 7,600-7,700, Tuar dal New - 12,100-12,400, Udid - 12,300-12,800, Udid Mogar (clean) - 16,200-16,900, Moong - 7,200-7,400, Moong Mogar (clean) 8,700-8,800, Gram - 7,700-7,900, Gram Super best bold - 10,000-10,200 for 100 kg. * Wheat, other varieties of rice and other commodities moved in a narrow range in scattered deals, settled at last levels. Nagpur foodgrains APMC auction/open-market prices in rupees for 100 kg FOODGRAINS Available prices Previous close Gram Auction 6,600-7,650 6,500-7,400 Gram Pink Auction n.a. 2,100-2,600 Tuar Auction 6,800-7,200 6,700-7,000 Moong Auction n.a. 6,400-6,600 Udid Auction n.a. 4,300-4,500 Masoor Auction n.a. 2,600-2,800 Gram Super Best Bold 10,500-10,800 10,500-10,800 Gram Super Best n.a. n.a. Gram Medium Best 9,700-10,000 9,700-10,000 Gram Dal Medium n.a. n.a Gram Mill Quality 8,500-8,700 8,500-8,700 Desi gram Raw 8,100-8,200 8,100-8,200 Gram Yellow 9,400-9,700 9,400-9,700 Gram Kabuli 9,100-11,100 9,100-11,100 Gram Pink 9,200-9,400 9,200-9,400 Tuar Fataka Best-New 12,500-12,800 12,500-12,800 Tuar Fataka Medium-New 12,000-12,300 12,000-12,300 Tuar Dal Best Phod-New 11,500-11,800 11,500-11,800 Tuar Dal Medium phod-New 10,500-11,000 10,500-11,000 Tuar Gavarani New 8,000-8,100 8,000-8,100 Tuar Karnataka 8,500-8,900 8,500-8,900 Tuar Black 11,700-12,600 11,700-12,600 Masoor dal best 7,500-7,700 7,500-7,700 Masoor dal medium 6,600-7,100 6,600-7,100 Masoor n.a. n.a. Moong Mogar bold (New) 8,500-9,000 8,500-9,000 Moong Mogar Medium 7,600-8,000 7,600-8,000 Moong dal Chilka 6,200-7,000 6,200-7,000 Moong Mill quality n.a. n.a. Moong Chamki best 7,800-8,200 7,800-8,200 Udid Mogar best (100 INR/KG) (New) 16,000-17,000 16,000-17,000 Udid Mogar Medium (100 INR/KG) 13,500-15,000 13,500-15,000 Udid Dal Black (100 INR/KG) 9,000-9,200 9,000-9,200 Batri dal (100 INR/KG) 6,300-6,800 6,300-6,800 Lakhodi dal (100 INR/kg) 5,600-5,800 5,600-5,800 Watana Dal (100 INR/KG) 4,000-4,100 4,000-4,100 Watana White (100 INR/KG) 3,800-4,000 3,800-4,000 Watana Green Best (100 INR/KG) 4,300-4,800 4,300-4,800 Wheat 308 (100 INR/KG) 1,850-1,950 1,850-1,950 Wheat Mill quality (100 INR/KG) 1,950-2,000 1,950-2,000 Wheat Filter (100 INR/KG) 1,750-1,950 1,750-1,950 Wheat Lokwan best (100 INR/KG) 2,250-2,400 2,250-2,400 Wheat Lokwan medium (100 INR/KG) 2,000-2,200 2,000-2,200 Lokwan Hath Binar (100 INR/KG) n.a. n.a. MP Sharbati Best (100 INR/KG) 3,200-3,800 3,200-3,800 MP Sharbati Medium (100 INR/KG) 2,700-3,000 2,900-3,000 Rice BPT best New(100 INR/KG) 3,100-3,800 3,100-3,800 Rice BPT medium (100 INR/KG) 2,700-2,900 2,700-2,900 Rice Luchai (100 INR/KG) 2,500-2,700 2,500-2,700 Rice Swarna best (100 INR/KG) 2,200-2,500 2,200-2,500 Rice Swarna medium (100 INR/KG) 1,900-2,100 1,900-2,100 Rice HMT best New (100 INR/KG) 3,700-4,000 3,700-4,000 Rice HMT medium (100 INR/KG) 3,000-3,300 3,000-3,300 Rice Shriram best New(100 INR/KG) 4,400-4,600 4,500-4,900 Rice Shriram med New(100 INR/KG) 4,100-4,300 4,200-4,300 Rice Basmati best (100 INR/KG) 9,500-14,000 9,500-14,000 Rice Basmati Medium (100 INR/KG) 7,000-8,000 7,000-8,000 Rice Chinnor best New(100 INR/KG) 5,500-5,800 5,500-5,800 Rice Chinnor med. New (100 INR/KG) 5,200-5,400 5,200-5,400 Jowar Gavarani (100 INR/KG) 1,900-2,100 1,900-2,100 Jowar CH-5 (100 INR/KG) 1,700-1,850 1,700-1,850 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 28.7 degree Celsius (83.7 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 23.3 degree Celsius (73.9 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : nil FORECAST: Generally cloudy sky. Rains or thunder-showers very likely to occur. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 28 and 23 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.)