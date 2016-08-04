Nagpur, Aug 4 Gram and tuar prices firmed up again in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and
Marketing Committee (APMC) here on good buying support from local millers amid weak supply from
producing regions because of rains. Healthy rise in Madhya Pradesh pulses and repeated enquiries
from South-based millers also jacked up prices, according to sources.
* * * *
FOODGRAINS & PULSES
GRAM
* Desi gram recovered in open market here on renewed demand from local traders amid
tight supply from producing belts.
TUAR
* Tuar varieties ruled steady in open market here on subdued demand from local traders
amid ample stock in ready position.
* Masoor varieties recovered in open market on good demand from local trader amid weak
supply from producing belts.
* In Akola, Tuar New - 7,600-7,700, Tuar dal New - 12,100-12,400, Udid -
12,300-12,800, Udid Mogar (clean) - 16,200-16,900, Moong -
7,200-7,400, Moong Mogar (clean) 8,700-8,800, Gram - 7,700-7,900,
Gram Super best bold - 10,000-10,200 for 100 kg.
* Wheat, rice and other commodities moved in a narrow range in scattered deals,
settled at last levels.
Nagpur foodgrains APMC auction/open-market prices in rupees for 100 kg
FOODGRAINS Available prices Previous close
Gram Auction 6,800-7,705 6,700-7,600
Gram Pink Auction n.a. 2,100-2,600
Tuar Auction 6,500-7,375 6,500-7,200
Moong Auction n.a. 6,400-6,600
Udid Auction n.a. 4,300-4,500
Masoor Auction n.a. 2,600-2,800
Gram Super Best Bold 10,500-10,800 10,500-10,800
Gram Super Best n.a. n.a.
Gram Medium Best 9,700-10,000 9,700-10,000
Gram Dal Medium n.a. n.a
Gram Mill Quality 8,500-8,700 8,500-8,700
Desi gram Raw 8,150-8,250 8,100-8,200
Gram Yellow 9,400-9,700 9,400-9,700
Gram Kabuli 9,100-11,100 9,100-11,100
Gram Pink 9,200-9,400 9,200-9,400
Tuar Fataka Best-New 12,500-12,800 12,500-12,800
Tuar Fataka Medium-New 12,000-12,300 12,000-12,300
Tuar Dal Best Phod-New 11,500-11,800 11,500-11,800
Tuar Dal Medium phod-New 10,500-11,000 10,500-11,000
Tuar Gavarani New 8,000-8,100 8,000-8,100
Tuar Karnataka 8,500-8,900 8,500-8,900
Tuar Black 11,700-12,600 11,700-12,600
Masoor dal best 7,600-7,800 7,500-7,700
Masoor dal medium 6,700-7,200 6,600-7,100
Masoor n.a. n.a.
Moong Mogar bold (New) 8,500-9,000 8,500-9,000
Moong Mogar Medium 7,600-8,000 7,600-8,000
Moong dal Chilka 6,200-7,000 6,200-7,000
Moong Mill quality n.a. n.a.
Moong Chamki best 7,800-8,200 7,800-8,200
Udid Mogar best (100 INR/KG) (New) 16,000-17,000 16,000-17,000
Udid Mogar Medium (100 INR/KG) 13,500-15,000 13,500-15,000
Udid Dal Black (100 INR/KG) 9,000-9,200 9,000-9,200
Batri dal (100 INR/KG) 6,300-6,800 6,300-6,800
Lakhodi dal (100 INR/kg) 5,600-5,800 5,600-5,800
Watana Dal (100 INR/KG) 4,000-4,100 4,000-4,100
Watana White (100 INR/KG) 3,800-4,000 3,800-4,000
Watana Green Best (100 INR/KG) 4,300-4,800 4,300-4,800
Wheat 308 (100 INR/KG) 1,850-1,950 1,850-1,950
Wheat Mill quality (100 INR/KG) 1,950-2,000 1,950-2,000
Wheat Filter (100 INR/KG) 1,750-1,950 1,750-1,950
Wheat Lokwan best (100 INR/KG) 2,250-2,400 2,250-2,400
Wheat Lokwan medium (100 INR/KG) 2,000-2,200 2,000-2,200
Lokwan Hath Binar (100 INR/KG) n.a. n.a.
MP Sharbati Best (100 INR/KG) 3,200-3,800 3,200-3,800
MP Sharbati Medium (100 INR/KG) 2,700-3,000 2,900-3,000
Rice BPT best New(100 INR/KG) 3,100-3,800 3,100-3,800
Rice BPT medium (100 INR/KG) 2,700-2,900 2,700-2,900
Rice Luchai (100 INR/KG) 2,500-2,700 2,500-2,700
Rice Swarna best (100 INR/KG) 2,200-2,500 2,200-2,500
Rice Swarna medium (100 INR/KG) 1,900-2,100 1,900-2,100
Rice HMT best New (100 INR/KG) 3,700-4,000 3,700-4,000
Rice HMT medium (100 INR/KG) 3,000-3,300 3,000-3,300
Rice Shriram best New(100 INR/KG) 4,400-4,600 4,500-4,900
Rice Shriram med New(100 INR/KG) 4,100-4,300 4,200-4,300
Rice Basmati best (100 INR/KG) 9,500-14,000 9,500-14,000
Rice Basmati Medium (100 INR/KG) 7,000-8,000 7,000-8,000
Rice Chinnor best New(100 INR/KG) 5,500-5,800 5,500-5,800
Rice Chinnor med. New (100 INR/KG) 5,200-5,400 5,200-5,400
Jowar Gavarani (100 INR/KG) 1,900-2,100 1,900-2,100
Jowar CH-5 (100 INR/KG) 1,700-1,850 1,700-1,850
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 29.6 degree Celsius (85.3 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp.
24.6 degree Celsius (76.3 degree Fahrenheit)
Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a.
Rainfall : 1.6 mm
FORECAST: Generally cloudy sky. Rains or thunder-showers very likely to occur. Maximum and
minimum temperature would be around and 30 and 24 degree Celsius respectively.
Note: n.a.--not available
(For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.)