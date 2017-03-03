Nagpur Foodgrain Prices – APMC/Open Market-March 3 Nagpur, Mar 3 (Reuters) – Gram and tuar prices showed weak tendency in Nagpur Agriculture Producing and Marketing Committee (APMC) on lack of buying support from local millers amid high moisture content arrival. Between 3,000 and 4,000 tuar bags reported for auction here, according to sources. FOODGRAINS & PULSES GRAM * Gram varieties ruled steady in open market here but demand was poor. TUAR * Tuar gavarani moved down in open market on lack of demand from local traders amid good supply from producing belts. * Lakhodi dal showed weak tendency in open market on poor demand from local traders amid release of stock from stockists. * In Akola, Tuar New – 4,300-4,400, Tuar dal (clean) – 6,500-6,700, Udid Mogar (clean) – 8,500-9,000, Moong Mogar (clean) 6,600-6,900, Gram – 4,900-5,000, Gram Super best bold – 7,300-7,500 for 100 kg. * Wheat, rice and other commodities moved in a narrow range in scattered, deals, settled at last levels. Nagpur foodgrains APMC auction/open-market prices in rupees for 100 kg FOODGRAINS Available prices Previous close Gram Auction 4,000-4,405 4,100-4,570 Gram Pink Auction n.a. 2,100-2,600 Tuar Auction 4,500-4,850 4,500-4,900 Moong Auction n.a. 6,400-6,600 Udid Auction n.a. 4,300-4,500 Masoor Auction n.a. 2,600-2,800 Gram Super Best Bold 7,500-7,800 7,500-7,800 Gram Super Best n.a. n.a. Gram Medium Best 6,500-6,800 6,500-6,800 Gram Dal Medium n.a. n.a Gram Mill Quality 4,400-5,000 4,400-5,000 Desi gram Raw 4,750-5,050 4,750-5,050 Gram Yellow 7,600-8,000 7,600-8,000 Gram Kabuli 11,600-12,800 11,600-12,800 Tuar Fataka Best-New 6,600-6,800 6,600-6,800 Tuar Fataka Medium-New 6,200-6,400 6,200-6,400 Tuar Dal Best Phod-New 5,800-6,000 5,800-6,000 Tuar Dal Medium phod-New 5,300-5,600 5,300-5,600 Tuar Gavarani New 3,900-4,100 3,950-4,150 Tuar Karnataka 4,350-4,550 4,350-4,550 Masoor dal best 5,600-5,800 5,600-5,800 Masoor dal medium 5,300-5,500 5,300-5,500 Masoor n.a. n.a. Moong Mogar bold (New) 6,800-7,200 6,800-7,200 Moong Mogar Medium 6,200-6,500 6,200-6,500 Moong dal Chilka 5,800-6,500 5,800-6,500 Moong Mill quality n.a. n.a. Moong Chamki best 6,000-6,500 6,000-6,500 Udid Mogar best (100 INR/KG) (New) 8,900-9,600 8,800-9,500 Udid Mogar Medium (100 INR/KG) 7,600-8,100 7,500-8,000 Udid Dal Black (100 INR/KG) 5,300-5,600 5,200-5,500 Batri dal (100 INR/KG) 5,000-5,500 5,000-5,500 Lakhodi dal (100 INR/kg) 3,600-3,800 3,650-3,850 Watana Dal (100 INR/KG) 3,000-3,100 3,000-3,100 Watana White (100 INR/KG) 3,200-3,400 3,200-3,400 Watana Green Best (100 INR/KG) 3,800-4,300 3,800-4,300 Wheat 308 (100 INR/KG) 2,000-2,100 2,000-2,100 Wheat Mill quality (100 INR/KG) 2,000-2,100 2,000-2,100 Wheat Filter (100 INR/KG) 2,100-2,300 2,100-2,300 Wheat Lokwan best (100 INR/KG) 2,500-2,700 2,500-2,700 Wheat Lokwan medium (100 INR/KG) 2,200-2,500 2,200-2,500 Lokwan Hath Binar (100 INR/KG) n.a. n.a. MP Sharbati Best (100 INR/KG) 3,600-4,200 3,600-4,200 MP Sharbati Medium (100 INR/KG) 2,700-3,200 2,700-3,200 Rice BPT best New(100 INR/KG) 3,200-3,800 3,200-3,800 Rice BPT medium (100 INR/KG) 2,700-3,000 2,700-3,000 Rice Luchai (100 INR/KG) 2,200-2,500 2,200-2,500 Rice Swarna best (100 INR/KG) 2,400-2,600 2,400-2,600 Rice Swarna medium (100 INR/KG) 2,300-2,400 2,300-2,400 Rice HMT best New (100 INR/KG) 4,000-4,500 4,000-4,500 Rice HMT medium (100 INR/KG) 3,400-3,600 3,400-3,600 Rice Shriram best New(100 INR/KG) 5,200-5,500 5,200-5,500 Rice Shriram med New(100 INR/KG) 4,700-5,000 4,700-5,000 Rice Basmati best (100 INR/KG) 9,200-13,300 9,200-13,300 Rice Basmati Medium (100 INR/KG) 5,000-6,200 5,000-6,200 Rice Chinnor best New(100 INR/KG) 5,600-5,800 5,600-5,800 Rice Chinnor med. New (100 INR/KG) 5,000-5,300 5,000-5,300 Jowar Gavarani (100 INR/KG) 2,000-2,300 2,000-2,300 Jowar CH-5 (100 INR/KG) 1,900-2,000 1,900-2,000 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 36.6 degree Celsius, minimum temp. 18.1 degree Celsius Rainfall : Nil FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 37 and 18 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices)