Nagpur Foodgrain Prices – APMC/Open Market-March 7
Nagpur, Mar 7 (Reuters) – Gram and tuar prices recovered strongly in Nagpur Agriculture
Producing and Marketing Committee (APMC) on increased Holi festival demand from local traders
amid tight supply from producing regions. Fresh rise in Madhya Pradesh gram prices and reported
demand from South-based millers also jacked up prices, according to sources.
FOODGRAINS & PULSES
GRAM
* Gram varieties ruled steady in open market here but demand was poor.
TUAR
* Tuar gavarani showed upward trend in open market here on renewed demand from local
traders amid weak supply from producing regions.
* Moong varieties and Batri dal firmed up in open market on increased festival season
demand from local traders amid tight supply from producing regions.
* In Akola, Tuar New – 4,400-4,500, Tuar dal (clean) – 6,700-6,900, Udid Mogar (clean)
– 8,500-9,000, Moong Mogar (clean) 6,600-6,900, Gram – 5,000-5,100, Gram Super best
bold – 7,500-7,700 for 100 kg.
* Wheat, rice and other commodities moved in a narrow range in scattered, deals,
settled at last levels.
Nagpur foodgrains APMC auction/open-market prices in rupees for 100 kg
FOODGRAINS Available prices Previous close
Gram Auction 4,400-4,810 4,200-4,690
Gram Pink Auction n.a. 2,100-2,600
Tuar Auction 3,900-4,400 4,000-4,290
Moong Auction n.a. 6,400-6,600
Udid Auction n.a. 4,300-4,500
Masoor Auction n.a. 2,600-2,800
Gram Super Best Bold 7,500-8,000 7,500-8,000
Gram Super Best n.a. n.a.
Gram Medium Best 6,600-7,000 6,600-7,000
Gram Dal Medium n.a. n.a
Gram Mill Quality 4,700-4,800 4,700-4,800
Desi gram Raw 4,900-5,200 4,900-5,200
Gram Yellow 7,700-8,200 7,700-8,200
Gram Kabuli 11,800-13,000 11,800-13,000
Tuar Fataka Best-New 6,800-7,000 6,800-7,000
Tuar Fataka Medium-New 6,400-6,600 6,400-6,600
Tuar Dal Best Phod-New 6,000-6,200 6,000-6,200
Tuar Dal Medium phod-New 5,500-5,800 5,500-5,800
Tuar Gavarani New 4,400-4,500 4,400-4,500
Tuar Karnataka 4,350-4,550 4,350-4,550
Masoor dal best 5,600-5,800 5,600-5,800
Masoor dal medium 5,300-5,500 5,300-5,500
Masoor n.a. n.a.
Moong Mogar bold (New) 6,900-7,200 6,800-7,200
Moong Mogar Medium 6,200-6,600 6,200-6,500
Moong dal Chilka 5,500-6,100 5,400-6,000
Moong Mill quality n.a. n.a.
Moong Chamki best 6,100-6,900 6,000-6,700
Udid Mogar best (100 INR/KG) (New) 8,500-9,500 8,500-9,500
Udid Mogar Medium (100 INR/KG) 7,600-8,000 7,500-8,000
Udid Dal Black (100 INR/KG) 5,300-5,600 5,300-5,600
Batri dal (100 INR/KG) 5,200-5,500 5,000-5,500
Lakhodi dal (100 INR/kg) 3,600-3,800 3,600-3,800
Watana Dal (100 INR/KG) 3,000-3,100 3,000-3,100
Watana White (100 INR/KG) 3,200-3,400 3,200-3,400
Watana Green Best (100 INR/KG) 3,800-4,300 3,800-4,300
Wheat 308 (100 INR/KG) 2,000-2,100 2,000-2,100
Wheat Mill quality (100 INR/KG) 2,000-2,100 2,000-2,100
Wheat Filter (100 INR/KG) 2,100-2,300 2,100-2,300
Wheat Lokwan best (100 INR/KG) 2,500-2,700 2,500-2,700
Wheat Lokwan medium (100 INR/KG) 2,200-2,500 2,200-2,500
Lokwan Hath Binar (100 INR/KG) n.a. n.a.
MP Sharbati Best (100 INR/KG) 3,600-4,200 3,600-4,200
MP Sharbati Medium (100 INR/KG) 2,700-3,200 2,700-3,200
Rice BPT best New(100 INR/KG) 3,200-3,800 3,200-3,800
Rice BPT medium (100 INR/KG) 2,700-3,000 2,700-3,000
Rice Luchai (100 INR/KG) 2,200-2,500 2,200-2,500
Rice Swarna best (100 INR/KG) 2,400-2,600 2,400-2,600
Rice Swarna medium (100 INR/KG) 2,300-2,400 2,300-2,400
Rice HMT best New (100 INR/KG) 4,000-4,500 4,000-4,500
Rice HMT medium (100 INR/KG) 3,400-3,600 3,400-3,600
Rice Shriram best New(100 INR/KG) 5,200-5,500 5,200-5,500
Rice Shriram med New(100 INR/KG) 4,700-5,000 4,700-5,000
Rice Basmati best (100 INR/KG) 9,200-13,300 9,200-13,300
Rice Basmati Medium (100 INR/KG) 5,000-6,200 5,000-6,200
Rice Chinnor best New(100 INR/KG) 5,600-5,800 5,600-5,800
Rice Chinnor med. New (100 INR/KG) 5,000-5,300 5,000-5,300
Jowar Gavarani (100 INR/KG) 2,000-2,300 2,000-2,300
Jowar CH-5 (100 INR/KG) 1,900-2,000 1,900-2,000
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 33.5 degree Celsius, minimum temp. 17.7 degree Celsius
Rainfall : Nil
FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 34 and 18 degree
Celsius respectively.
Note: n.a.--not available
(For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices)