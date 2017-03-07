Nagpur Foodgrain Prices – APMC/Open Market-March 7 Nagpur, Mar 7 (Reuters) – Gram and tuar prices recovered strongly in Nagpur Agriculture Producing and Marketing Committee (APMC) on increased Holi festival demand from local traders amid tight supply from producing regions. Fresh rise in Madhya Pradesh gram prices and reported demand from South-based millers also jacked up prices, according to sources. FOODGRAINS & PULSES GRAM * Gram varieties ruled steady in open market here but demand was poor. TUAR * Tuar gavarani showed upward trend in open market here on renewed demand from local traders amid weak supply from producing regions. * Moong varieties and Batri dal firmed up in open market on increased festival season demand from local traders amid tight supply from producing regions. * In Akola, Tuar New – 4,400-4,500, Tuar dal (clean) – 6,700-6,900, Udid Mogar (clean) – 8,500-9,000, Moong Mogar (clean) 6,600-6,900, Gram – 5,000-5,100, Gram Super best bold – 7,500-7,700 for 100 kg. * Wheat, rice and other commodities moved in a narrow range in scattered, deals, settled at last levels. Nagpur foodgrains APMC auction/open-market prices in rupees for 100 kg FOODGRAINS Available prices Previous close Gram Auction 4,400-4,810 4,200-4,690 Gram Pink Auction n.a. 2,100-2,600 Tuar Auction 3,900-4,400 4,000-4,290 Moong Auction n.a. 6,400-6,600 Udid Auction n.a. 4,300-4,500 Masoor Auction n.a. 2,600-2,800 Gram Super Best Bold 7,500-8,000 7,500-8,000 Gram Super Best n.a. n.a. Gram Medium Best 6,600-7,000 6,600-7,000 Gram Dal Medium n.a. n.a Gram Mill Quality 4,700-4,800 4,700-4,800 Desi gram Raw 4,900-5,200 4,900-5,200 Gram Yellow 7,700-8,200 7,700-8,200 Gram Kabuli 11,800-13,000 11,800-13,000 Tuar Fataka Best-New 6,800-7,000 6,800-7,000 Tuar Fataka Medium-New 6,400-6,600 6,400-6,600 Tuar Dal Best Phod-New 6,000-6,200 6,000-6,200 Tuar Dal Medium phod-New 5,500-5,800 5,500-5,800 Tuar Gavarani New 4,400-4,500 4,400-4,500 Tuar Karnataka 4,350-4,550 4,350-4,550 Masoor dal best 5,600-5,800 5,600-5,800 Masoor dal medium 5,300-5,500 5,300-5,500 Masoor n.a. n.a. Moong Mogar bold (New) 6,900-7,200 6,800-7,200 Moong Mogar Medium 6,200-6,600 6,200-6,500 Moong dal Chilka 5,500-6,100 5,400-6,000 Moong Mill quality n.a. n.a. Moong Chamki best 6,100-6,900 6,000-6,700 Udid Mogar best (100 INR/KG) (New) 8,500-9,500 8,500-9,500 Udid Mogar Medium (100 INR/KG) 7,600-8,000 7,500-8,000 Udid Dal Black (100 INR/KG) 5,300-5,600 5,300-5,600 Batri dal (100 INR/KG) 5,200-5,500 5,000-5,500 Lakhodi dal (100 INR/kg) 3,600-3,800 3,600-3,800 Watana Dal (100 INR/KG) 3,000-3,100 3,000-3,100 Watana White (100 INR/KG) 3,200-3,400 3,200-3,400 Watana Green Best (100 INR/KG) 3,800-4,300 3,800-4,300 Wheat 308 (100 INR/KG) 2,000-2,100 2,000-2,100 Wheat Mill quality (100 INR/KG) 2,000-2,100 2,000-2,100 Wheat Filter (100 INR/KG) 2,100-2,300 2,100-2,300 Wheat Lokwan best (100 INR/KG) 2,500-2,700 2,500-2,700 Wheat Lokwan medium (100 INR/KG) 2,200-2,500 2,200-2,500 Lokwan Hath Binar (100 INR/KG) n.a. n.a. MP Sharbati Best (100 INR/KG) 3,600-4,200 3,600-4,200 MP Sharbati Medium (100 INR/KG) 2,700-3,200 2,700-3,200 Rice BPT best New(100 INR/KG) 3,200-3,800 3,200-3,800 Rice BPT medium (100 INR/KG) 2,700-3,000 2,700-3,000 Rice Luchai (100 INR/KG) 2,200-2,500 2,200-2,500 Rice Swarna best (100 INR/KG) 2,400-2,600 2,400-2,600 Rice Swarna medium (100 INR/KG) 2,300-2,400 2,300-2,400 Rice HMT best New (100 INR/KG) 4,000-4,500 4,000-4,500 Rice HMT medium (100 INR/KG) 3,400-3,600 3,400-3,600 Rice Shriram best New(100 INR/KG) 5,200-5,500 5,200-5,500 Rice Shriram med New(100 INR/KG) 4,700-5,000 4,700-5,000 Rice Basmati best (100 INR/KG) 9,200-13,300 9,200-13,300 Rice Basmati Medium (100 INR/KG) 5,000-6,200 5,000-6,200 Rice Chinnor best New(100 INR/KG) 5,600-5,800 5,600-5,800 Rice Chinnor med. New (100 INR/KG) 5,000-5,300 5,000-5,300 Jowar Gavarani (100 INR/KG) 2,000-2,300 2,000-2,300 Jowar CH-5 (100 INR/KG) 1,900-2,000 1,900-2,000 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 33.5 degree Celsius, minimum temp. 17.7 degree Celsius Rainfall : Nil FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 34 and 18 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices)