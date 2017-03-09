Nagpur Foodgrain Prices – APMC/Open Market-March 9 Nagpur, Mar 9 (Reuters) – Gram and tuar prices reported higher in Nagpur Agriculture Producing and Marketing Committee (APMC) on increased festival season demand from local traders amid thin arrival from producing belts. Fresh rise in Madhya Pradesh gram prices and reported demand from South-based millers also boosted prices, according to sources. FOODGRAINS & PULSES GRAM * Gram varieties ruled steady in open market here but demand was poor. TUAR * Tuar varieties quoted static here on subdued demand from local traders amid ample stock in ready position. * Rice basmati firmed up in open market on good buying support from local traders amid weak overseas supply. * In Akola, Tuar New – 4,400-4,500, Tuar dal (clean) – 6,700-6,900, Udid Mogar (clean) – 8,500-9,000, Moong Mogar (clean) 6,600-6,900, Gram – 5,000-5,100, Gram Super best bold – 7,500-7,700 for 100 kg. * Wheat, other varieties of rice and other commodities moved in a narrow range in scattered deals and settled at last levels. Nagpur foodgrains APMC auction/open-market prices in rupees for 100 kg FOODGRAINS Available prices Previous close Gram Auction 4,500-5,050 4,300-4,900 Gram Pink Auction n.a. 2,100-2,600 Tuar Auction 4,000-4,500 3,900-4,400 Moong Auction n.a. 6,400-6,600 Udid Auction n.a. 4,300-4,500 Masoor Auction n.a. 2,600-2,800 Gram Super Best Bold 7,500-8,000 7,500-8,000 Gram Super Best n.a. n.a. Gram Medium Best 6,600-7,000 6,600-7,000 Gram Dal Medium n.a. n.a Gram Mill Quality 4,700-4,800 4,700-4,800 Desi gram Raw 4,950-5,250 4,950-5,250 Gram Yellow 7,700-8,200 7,700-8,200 Gram Kabuli 11,800-13,000 11,800-13,000 Tuar Fataka Best-New 6,800-7,000 6,800-7,000 Tuar Fataka Medium-New 6,400-6,600 6,400-6,600 Tuar Dal Best Phod-New 6,000-6,200 6,000-6,200 Tuar Dal Medium phod-New 5,500-5,800 5,500-5,800 Tuar Gavarani New 4,600-4,800 4,600-4,800 Tuar Karnataka 4,550-4,750 4,550-4,750 Masoor dal best 5,600-5,800 5,600-5,800 Masoor dal medium 5,300-5,500 5,300-5,500 Masoor n.a. n.a. Moong Mogar bold (New) 6,900-7,200 6,900-7,200 Moong Mogar Medium 6,200-6,600 6,200-6,600 Moong dal Chilka 5,500-6,100 5,500-6,100 Moong Mill quality n.a. n.a. Moong Chamki best 6,100-6,900 6,000-6,700 Udid Mogar best (100 INR/KG) (New) 8,500-9,500 8,500-9,500 Udid Mogar Medium (100 INR/KG) 7,600-8,000 7,500-8,000 Udid Dal Black (100 INR/KG) 5,300-5,600 5,300-5,600 Batri dal (100 INR/KG) 5,200-5,500 5,200-5,500 Lakhodi dal (100 INR/kg) 3,600-3,800 3,600-3,800 Watana Dal (100 INR/KG) 3,000-3,100 3,000-3,100 Watana White (100 INR/KG) 3,200-3,400 3,200-3,400 Watana Green Best (100 INR/KG) 3,800-4,300 3,800-4,300 Wheat 308 (100 INR/KG) 2,000-2,100 2,000-2,100 Wheat Mill quality (100 INR/KG) 2,000-2,100 2,000-2,100 Wheat Filter (100 INR/KG) 2,100-2,300 2,100-2,300 Wheat Lokwan new (100 INR/KG) 1,950-2,400 2,000-2,350 Wheat Lokwan best (100 INR/KG) 2,350-2,550 2,350-2,550 Wheat Lokwan medium (100 INR/KG) 2,050-2,350 2,050-2,350 Lokwan Hath Binar (100 INR/KG) n.a. n.a. MP Sharbati Best (100 INR/KG) 3,600-4,200 3,600-4,200 MP Sharbati Medium (100 INR/KG) 2,700-3,200 2,700-3,200 Rice BPT new (100 INR/KG) 2,800-3,200 2,800-3,200 Rice BPT best (100 INR/KG) 3,200-3,600 3,200-3,600 Rice BPT medium (100 INR/KG) 2,700-3,000 2,700-3,000 Rice Luchai (100 INR/KG) 2,200-2,500 2,200-2,500 Rice Swarna new (100 INR/KG) 2,250-2,450 2,250-2,450 Rice Swarna best (100 INR/KG) 2,400-2,600 2,400-2,600 Rice Swarna medium (100 INR/KG) 2,300-2,400 2,300-2,400 Rice HMT New (100 INR/KG) 3,200-3,600 3,200-3,600 Rice HMT best (100 INR/KG) 3,800-4,200 3,800-4,200 Rice HMT medium (100 INR/KG) 3,200-3,500 3,200-3,500 Rice Shriram New(100 INR/KG) 4,200-4,600 4,200-4,600 Rice Shriram best 100 INR/KG) 5,200-5,500 5,200-5,500 Rice Shriram med (100 INR/KG) 4,700-5,000 4,700-5,000 Rice Basmati best (100 INR/KG) 9,300-13,400 9,200-13,300 Rice Basmati Medium (100 INR/KG) 5,100-6,300 5,000-6,200 Rice Chinnor New(100 INR/KG) 4,600-4,800 4,600-4,800 Rice Chinnor best 100 INR/KG) 5,600-6,200 5,600-6,200 Rice Chinnor medium (100 INR/KG) 5,100-5,500 5,100-5,500 Jowar Gavarani (100 INR/KG) 2,000-2,300 2,000-2,300 Jowar CH-5 (100 INR/KG) 1,900-2,000 1,900-2,000 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 32.2 degree Celsius, minimum temp. 16.5 degree Celsius Rainfall : Nil FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 33 and 18 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices)