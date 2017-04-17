Nagpur Foodgrain Prices – APMC/Open Market-April 17 Nagpur, April 17 (Reuters) – Gram and tuar prices moved down in Nagpur Agriculture Producing and Marketing Committee (APMC) on lack of buying support from local millers amid high moisture content arrival. Reports about increased overseas supply, downward trend in Madhya Pradesh pulses and release of stock from stockists also pulled down prices. About 3,500 bags of gram and 3,000 bags of tuar reported for auctions here, according to sources. FOODGRAINS & PULSES GRAM * Gram varieties firmed up again in open market here on increased marriage season demand from local traders amid tight supply from millers. TUAR * Tuar gavarani gavarani and tuar Karnataka recovered in open market on renewed demand from local traders amid weak arrival from producing belts. * Masoor dal showed upward tendency in open market on good seasonal demand from local traders. * In Akola, Tuar New – 4,350-4,450, Tuar dal (clean) – 6,800-6,900, Udid Mogar (clean) – 9,500-11,200, Moong Mogar (clean) 7,100-7,400, Gram – 6,100-6,300, Gram Super best bold – 8,200-8,600 for 100 kg. * Wheat, rice and other commodities moved in a narrow range in scattered deals and settled at last levels in weak trading activity. Nagpur foodgrains APMC auction/open-market prices in rupees for 100 kg FOODGRAINS Available prices Previous close Gram Auction 5,650-6,000 5,700-6,150 Gram Pink Auction n.a. 2,100-2,600 Tuar Auction 3,500-4,000 3,700-4,140 Moong Auction n.a. 4,000-4,400 Udid Auction n.a. 4,300-4,500 Masoor Auction n.a. 2,600-2,800 Gram Super Best Bold 8,700-9,000 8,600-9,000 Gram Super Best n.a. n.a. Gram Medium Best 7,800-8,000 7,700-8,000 Gram Dal Medium n.a. n.a Gram Mill Quality 5,800-6,000 5,500-5,800 Desi gram Raw 6,200-6,400 6,100-6,300 Gram Yellow 8,200-8,400 8,100-8,300 Gram Kabuli 12,400-13,500 12,200-13,300 Tuar Fataka Best-New 7,000-7,200 7,000-7,200 Tuar Fataka Medium-New 6,600-6,800 6,600-6,800 Tuar Dal Best Phod-New 6,000-6,300 6,000-6,300 Tuar Dal Medium phod-New 5,600-5,900 5,600-5,900 Tuar Gavarani New 3,900-4,200 3,900-4,100 Tuar Karnataka 4,200-4,400 4,100-4,300 Masoor dal best 5,800-6,000 5,700-5,900 Masoor dal medium 5,600-5,700 5,500-5,600 Masoor n.a. n.a. Moong Mogar bold (New) 7,200-7,500 7,200-7,500 Moong Mogar Medium 6,800-7,000 6,800-7,000 Moong dal Chilka 6,000-7,000 6,000-7,000 Moong Mill quality n.a. n.a. Moong Chamki best 6,800-7,400 6,800-7,400 Udid Mogar best (100 INR/KG) (New) 9,900-11,500 9,900-11,500 Udid Mogar Medium (100 INR/KG) 8,000-9,000 8,000-9,000 Udid Dal Black (100 INR/KG) 6,100-6,600 6,100-6,600 Batri dal (100 INR/KG) 5,600-6,200 5,600-6,200 Lakhodi dal (100 INR/kg) 3,600-3,800 3,600-3,800 Watana Dal (100 INR/KG) 3,100-3,250 3,000-3,100 Watana White (100 INR/KG) 3,200-3,400 3,200-3,400 Watana Green Best (100 INR/KG) 3,800-4,300 3,800-4,300 Wheat 308 (100 INR/KG) 2,000-2,100 2,000-2,100 Wheat Mill quality (100 INR/KG) 1,700-1,800 1,700-1,800 Wheat Filter (100 INR/KG) 2,100-2,300 2,100-2,300 Wheat Lokwan new (100 INR/KG) 1,900-2,200 1,900-2,200 Wheat Lokwan best (100 INR/KG) 2,100-2,200 2,100-2,200 Wheat Lokwan medium (100 INR/KG) 2,000-2,100 2,000-2,100 Lokwan Hath Binar (100 INR/KG) n.a. n.a. MP Sharbati Best (100 INR/KG) 3,600-4,200 3,600-4,200 MP Sharbati Medium (100 INR/KG) 2,600-3,000 2,600-3,200 Rice BPT new (100 INR/KG) 3,000-3,500 3,000-3,500 Rice BPT best (100 INR/KG) 3,200-3,800 3,200-3,800 Rice BPT medium (100 INR/KG) 2,800-3,000 2,800-3,000 Rice Luchai (100 INR/KG) 2,400-2,700 2,400-2,700 Rice Swarna new (100 INR/KG) 2,300-2,500 2,300-2,500 Rice Swarna best (100 INR/KG) 2,600-2,800 2,600-2,800 Rice Swarna medium (100 INR/KG) 2,400-2,500 2,400-2,500 Rice HMT New (100 INR/KG) 3,600-4,000 3,600-4,000 Rice HMT best (100 INR/KG) 4,000-4,500 4,000-4,500 Rice HMT medium (100 INR/KG) 3,800-3,900 3,700-3,900 Rice Shriram New(100 INR/KG) 4,600-4,800 4,600-4,800 Rice Shriram best 100 INR/KG) 6,500-6,800 6,500-6,800 Rice Shriram med (100 INR/KG) 6,000-6,300 6,000-6,300 Rice Basmati best (100 INR/KG) 9,500-13,500 9,500-13,500 Rice Basmati Medium (100 INR/KG) 4,800-6,500 4,800-6,500 Rice Chinnor New(100 INR/KG) 4,600-4,800 4,600-4,800 Rice Chinnor best 100 INR/KG) 5,600-6,000 5,600-6,000 Rice Chinnor medium (100 INR/KG) 5,400-5,600 5,400-5,600 Jowar Gavarani (100 INR/KG) 1,900-2,200 1,900-2,200 Jowar CH-5 (100 INR/KG) 1,800-1,900 1,800-1,900 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 45.0 degree Celsius, minimum temp. 25.5 degree Celsius Rainfall : Nil FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 45 and 26 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices)