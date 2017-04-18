Nagpur Foodgrain Prices – APMC/Open Market-April 18 Nagpur, April 18 (Reuters) – Major rice varieties reported higher in open market on increased festival season demand from local traders amid weak supply from producing regions like Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgar. Notable rise in demand from South-based traders also jacked up prices. No auction reported in tuar and gram in Nagpur APMC as brokers failed to give payments i time, according to sources. FOODGRAINS & PULSES GRAM * Gram varieties ruled steady in open market here but demand was poor. TUAR * Tuar varieties quoted static in open market here on subdued demand from local traders amid ample stock in ready position. * Watana varieties reported higher in open market on good festival season demand from local traders. * In Akola, Tuar New – 4,350-4,450, Tuar dal (clean) – 6,800-6,900, Udid Mogar (clean) – 9,500-11,200, Moong Mogar (clean) 7,100-7,400, Gram – 6,100-6,300, Gram Super best bold – 8,200-8,600 for 100 kg. * Wheat, rice and other commodities moved in a narrow range in scattered deals and settled at last levels in weak trading activity. Nagpur foodgrains APMC auction/open-market prices in rupees for 100 kg FOODGRAINS Available prices Previous close Gram Auction n.a. 5,650-6,000 Gram Pink Auction n.a. 2,100-2,600 Tuar Auction n.a. 3,500-4,000 Moong Auction n.a. 4,000-4,400 Udid Auction n.a. 4,300-4,500 Masoor Auction n.a. 2,600-2,800 Wheat Mill quality Auction n.a. 1,500-1,620 Gram Super Best Bold 8,700-9,000 8,700-9,000 Gram Super Best n.a. n.a. Gram Medium Best 7,800-8,000 7,800-8,000 Gram Dal Medium n.a. n.a Gram Mill Quality 5,800-6,000 5,800-6,000 Desi gram Raw 6,200-6,400 6,200-6,400 Gram Yellow 8,200-8,400 8,200-8,400 Gram Kabuli 12,400-13,500 12,400-13,500 Tuar Fataka Best-New 7,000-7,200 7,000-7,200 Tuar Fataka Medium-New 6,600-6,800 6,600-6,800 Tuar Dal Best Phod-New 6,000-6,300 6,000-6,300 Tuar Dal Medium phod-New 5,600-5,900 5,600-5,900 Tuar Gavarani New 3,900-4,200 3,900-4,200 Tuar Karnataka 4,200-4,400 4,200-4,400 Masoor dal best 5,800-6,000 5,800-6,000 Masoor dal medium 5,600-5,700 5,600-5,700 Masoor n.a. n.a. Moong Mogar bold (New) 7,200-7,500 7,200-7,500 Moong Mogar Medium 6,800-7,000 6,800-7,000 Moong dal Chilka 6,000-7,000 6,000-7,000 Moong Mill quality n.a. n.a. Moong Chamki best 6,800-7,400 6,800-7,400 Udid Mogar best (100 INR/KG) (New) 9,900-11,500 9,900-11,500 Udid Mogar Medium (100 INR/KG) 8,000-9,000 8,000-9,000 Udid Dal Black (100 INR/KG) 6,100-6,600 6,100-6,600 Batri dal (100 INR/KG) 5,600-6,200 5,600-6,200 Lakhodi dal (100 INR/kg) 3,600-3,800 3,600-3,800 Watana Dal (100 INR/KG) 3,200-3,350 3,000-3,100 Watana White (100 INR/KG) 3,300-3,500 3,200-3,400 Watana Green Best (100 INR/KG) 3,900-4,400 3,800-4,300 Wheat 308 (100 INR/KG) 2,000-2,100 2,000-2,100 Wheat Mill quality (100 INR/KG) 1,700-1,800 1,700-1,800 Wheat Filter (100 INR/KG) 2,100-2,300 2,100-2,300 Wheat Lokwan new (100 INR/KG) 1,900-2,100 1,900-2,100 Wheat Lokwan best (100 INR/KG) 2,100-2,200 2,100-2,200 Wheat Lokwan medium (100 INR/KG) 2,000-2,100 2,000-2,100 Lokwan Hath Binar (100 INR/KG) n.a. n.a. MP Sharbati Best (100 INR/KG) 3,400-4,000 3,400-4,000 MP Sharbati Medium (100 INR/KG) 2,600-2,800 2,600-2,800 Rice BPT new (100 INR/KG) 3,000-3,400 3,000-3,400 Rice BPT best (100 INR/KG) 3,500-4,000 3,200-3,700 Rice BPT medium (100 INR/KG) 3,000-3,200 2,700-3,000 Rice Luchai (100 INR/KG) 2,500-2,800 2,400-2,700 Rice Swarna new (100 INR/KG) 2,300-2,500 2,300-2,500 Rice Swarna best (100 INR/KG) 2,600-2,800 2,600-2,800 Rice Swarna medium (100 INR/KG) 2,400-2,500 2,400-2,500 Rice HMT New (100 INR/KG) 3,600-4,000 3,600-4,000 Rice HMT best (100 INR/KG) 4,000-4,500 4,000-4,500 Rice HMT medium (100 INR/KG) 3,800-3,900 3,700-3,900 Rice Shriram New(100 INR/KG) 4,600-4,800 4,600-4,800 Rice Shriram best 100 INR/KG) 6,500-7,000 6,500-6,800 Rice Shriram med (100 INR/KG) 6,000-6,400 6,000-6,300 Rice Basmati best (100 INR/KG) 10,000-14,000 9,500-13,500 Rice Basmati Medium (100 INR/KG) 5,500-7,000 5,200-6,700 Rice Chinnor New(100 INR/KG) 4,600-4,800 4,600-4,800 Rice Chinnor best 100 INR/KG) 5,800-6,200 5,600-6,000 Rice Chinnor medium (100 INR/KG) 5,500-5,700 5,400-5,600 Jowar Gavarani (100 INR/KG) 1,900-2,200 1,900-2,200 Jowar CH-5 (100 INR/KG) 1,800-1,900 1,800-1,900 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 44.0 degree Celsius, minimum temp. 26.5 degree Celsius Rainfall : Nil FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 44 and 26 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices)