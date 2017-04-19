Nagpur Foodgrain Prices – APMC/Open Market-April 19 Nagpur, April 19 (Reuters) – Wheat mill quality firmed up in open market on marriage season demand from local traders amid thin supply from producing regions like Haryana and Punjab. Reported demand from South-based traders also helped to push up prices. Tuar and gram farmers are reluctant to participate in the Nagpur APMC auctions as brokers failed to give payment, according to sources. FOODGRAINS & PULSES GRAM * Desi gram reported higher in open market on good seasonal demand from local traders amid tight supply from producing regions. TUAR * Tuar gavarani moved down in open market on poor demand from local traders amid release of stock from stockists. * Moong Chamki reported higher in open market on good buying support from local traders. * In Akola, Tuar New – 4,350-4,450, Tuar dal (clean) – 6,800-6,900, Udid Mogar (clean) – 9,500-11,200, Moong Mogar (clean) 7,100-7,400, Gram – 6,100-6,300, Gram Super best bold – 8,200-8,600 for 100 kg. * Other varieties of wheat, rice and other commodities moved in a narrow range in scattered deals and settled at last levels in weak trading activity. Nagpur foodgrains APMC auction/open-market prices in rupees for 100 kg FOODGRAINS Available prices Previous close Gram Auction n.a. 5,650-6,000 Gram Pink Auction n.a. 2,100-2,600 Tuar Auction n.a. 3,500-4,000 Moong Auction n.a. 4,000-4,400 Udid Auction n.a. 4,300-4,500 Masoor Auction n.a. 2,600-2,800 Wheat Mill quality Auction 1,500-1,600 1,500-1,620 Gram Super Best Bold 8,700-9,000 8,700-9,000 Gram Super Best n.a. n.a. Gram Medium Best 7,800-8,000 7,800-8,000 Gram Dal Medium n.a. n.a Gram Mill Quality 5,800-6,000 5,800-6,000 Desi gram Raw 6,250-6,450 6,200-6,400 Gram Yellow 8,200-8,400 8,200-8,400 Gram Kabuli 12,400-13,500 12,400-13,500 Tuar Fataka Best-New 7,000-7,200 7,000-7,200 Tuar Fataka Medium-New 6,600-6,800 6,600-6,800 Tuar Dal Best Phod-New 6,000-6,300 6,000-6,300 Tuar Dal Medium phod-New 5,600-5,900 5,600-5,900 Tuar Gavarani New 3,850-4,150 3,900-4,200 Tuar Karnataka 4,200-4,400 4,200-4,400 Masoor dal best 5,800-6,000 5,800-6,000 Masoor dal medium 5,600-5,700 5,600-5,700 Masoor n.a. n.a. Moong Mogar bold (New) 7,200-7,500 7,200-7,500 Moong Mogar Medium 6,800-7,000 6,800-7,000 Moong dal Chilka 6,000-7,000 6,000-7,000 Moong Mill quality n.a. n.a. Moong Chamki best 6,900-7,500 6,800-7,400 Udid Mogar best (100 INR/KG) (New) 9,900-11,500 9,900-11,500 Udid Mogar Medium (100 INR/KG) 8,000-9,000 8,000-9,000 Udid Dal Black (100 INR/KG) 6,100-6,600 6,100-6,600 Batri dal (100 INR/KG) 5,600-6,200 5,600-6,200 Lakhodi dal (100 INR/kg) 3,600-3,800 3,600-3,800 Watana Dal (100 INR/KG) 3,100-3,350 3,100-3,350 Watana White (100 INR/KG) 3,300-3,500 3,300-3,500 Watana Green Best (100 INR/KG) 3,900-4,400 3,900-4,400 Wheat 308 (100 INR/KG) 2,000-2,100 2,000-2,100 Wheat Mill quality (100 INR/KG) 1,800-1,900 1,700-1,800 Wheat Filter (100 INR/KG) 2,100-2,300 2,100-2,300 Wheat Lokwan new (100 INR/KG) 1,900-2,100 1,900-2,100 Wheat Lokwan best (100 INR/KG) 2,100-2,200 2,100-2,200 Wheat Lokwan medium (100 INR/KG) 2,000-2,100 2,000-2,100 Lokwan Hath Binar (100 INR/KG) n.a. n.a. MP Sharbati Best (100 INR/KG) 3,400-4,000 3,400-4,000 MP Sharbati Medium (100 INR/KG) 2,600-2,800 2,600-2,800 Rice BPT new (100 INR/KG) 3,000-3,400 3,000-3,400 Rice BPT best (100 INR/KG) 3,500-4,000 3,500-4,000 Rice BPT medium (100 INR/KG) 3,000-3,200 3,000-3,200 Rice Luchai (100 INR/KG) 2,500-2,800 2,500-2,800 Rice Swarna new (100 INR/KG) 2,300-2,500 2,300-2,500 Rice Swarna best (100 INR/KG) 2,600-2,800 2,600-2,800 Rice Swarna medium (100 INR/KG) 2,400-2,500 2,400-2,500 Rice HMT New (100 INR/KG) 3,600-4,000 3,600-4,000 Rice HMT best (100 INR/KG) 4,000-4,500 4,000-4,500 Rice HMT medium (100 INR/KG) 3,800-3,900 3,800-3,900 Rice Shriram New(100 INR/KG) 4,600-4,800 4,600-4,800 Rice Shriram best 100 INR/KG) 6,500-7,000 6,500-6,800 Rice Shriram med (100 INR/KG) 6,000-6,400 6,000-6,400 Rice Basmati best (100 INR/KG) 10,000-14,000 10,000-14,000 Rice Basmati Medium (100 INR/KG) 5,500-7,000 5,500-7,000 Rice Chinnor New(100 INR/KG) 4,600-4,800 4,600-4,800 Rice Chinnor best 100 INR/KG) 5,800-6,200 5,800-6,200 Rice Chinnor medium (100 INR/KG) 5,500-5,700 5,500-5,700 Jowar Gavarani (100 INR/KG) 1,900-2,200 1,900-2,200 Jowar CH-5 (100 INR/KG) 1,800-1,900 1,800-1,900 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 45.5 degree Celsius, minimum temp. 29.7 degree Celsius Rainfall : Nil FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 45 and 29 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices)