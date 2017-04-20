Nagpur, April 20 (Reuters) – Gram prices reported down in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and
Marketing Committee (APMC) auction on lack of demand from local millers amid good supply from
producing regions. Easy condition in Madhya Pradesh gram prices and release of stock from
stockists also pulled down prices. Tuar was available at Rs 5,050 for 100 kg.
About 1,200 bags of gram were available for auctions, according to sources.
FOODGRAINS & PULSES
GRAM
* Gram varieties ruled steady in open market here but demand was poor in this trading
activity.
TUAR
* Tuar gavarani and tuar Karnataka reported higher in open market on renewed demand
from local traders.
* Batri dal firmed up in open market on increased demand from local traders amid tight
supply from producing regions.
* In Akola, Tuar New – 4,350-4,450, Tuar dal (clean) – 6,800-6,900, Udid Mogar (clean)
– 9,500-11,200, Moong Mogar (clean) 7,100-7,400, Gram – 6,100-6,300, Gram Super best
bold – 8,200-8,600 for 100 kg.
* Wheat, rice and other commodities moved in a narrow range in
scattered deals and settled at last levels in thin trading activity.
Nagpur foodgrains APMC auction/open-market prices in rupees for 100 kg
FOODGRAINS Available prices Previous close
Gram Auction 5,461-5,760 5,650-6,000
Gram Pink Auction n.a. 2,100-2,600
Tuar Auction n.a. 3,500-4,000
Moong Auction n.a. 4,000-4,400
Udid Auction n.a. 4,300-4,500
Masoor Auction n.a. 2,600-2,800
Wheat Mill quality Auction 1,500-1,600 1,500-1,620
Gram Super Best Bold 8,700-9,000 8,700-9,000
Gram Super Best n.a. n.a.
Gram Medium Best 7,800-8,000 7,800-8,000
Gram Dal Medium n.a. n.a
Gram Mill Quality 5,800-6,000 5,800-6,000
Desi gram Raw 6,250-6,450 6,250-6,450
Gram Yellow 8,200-8,400 8,200-8,400
Gram Kabuli 12,400-13,500 12,400-13,500
Tuar Fataka Best-New 7,000-7,200 7,000-7,200
Tuar Fataka Medium-New 6,600-6,800 6,600-6,800
Tuar Dal Best Phod-New 6,000-6,300 6,000-6,300
Tuar Dal Medium phod-New 5,600-5,900 5,600-5,900
Tuar Gavarani New 3,900-4,200 3,850-4,150
Tuar Karnataka 4,250-4,450 4,200-4,400
Masoor dal best 5,800-6,000 5,800-6,000
Masoor dal medium 5,600-5,700 5,600-5,700
Masoor n.a. n.a.
Moong Mogar bold (New) 7,200-7,500 7,200-7,500
Moong Mogar Medium 6,800-7,000 6,800-7,000
Moong dal Chilka 6,000-7,000 6,000-7,000
Moong Mill quality n.a. n.a.
Moong Chamki best 6,900-7,500 6,900-7,500
Udid Mogar best (100 INR/KG) (New) 9,900-11,500 9,900-11,500
Udid Mogar Medium (100 INR/KG) 8,000-9,000 8,000-9,000
Udid Dal Black (100 INR/KG) 6,100-6,600 6,100-6,600
Batri dal (100 INR/KG) 5,700-6,200 5,600-6,200
Lakhodi dal (100 INR/kg) 3,600-3,800 3,600-3,800
Watana Dal (100 INR/KG) 3,100-3,350 3,100-3,350
Watana White (100 INR/KG) 3,300-3,500 3,300-3,500
Watana Green Best (100 INR/KG) 3,900-4,400 3,900-4,400
Wheat 308 (100 INR/KG) 2,000-2,100 2,000-2,100
Wheat Mill quality (100 INR/KG) 1,800-1,900 1,800-1,900
Wheat Filter (100 INR/KG) 2,100-2,300 2,100-2,300
Wheat Lokwan new (100 INR/KG) 1,900-2,100 1,900-2,100
Wheat Lokwan best (100 INR/KG) 2,100-2,200 2,100-2,200
Wheat Lokwan medium (100 INR/KG) 2,000-2,100 2,000-2,100
Lokwan Hath Binar (100 INR/KG) n.a. n.a.
MP Sharbati Best (100 INR/KG) 3,400-4,000 3,400-4,000
MP Sharbati Medium (100 INR/KG) 2,600-2,800 2,600-2,800
Rice BPT new (100 INR/KG) 3,000-3,400 3,000-3,400
Rice BPT best (100 INR/KG) 3,500-4,000 3,500-4,000
Rice BPT medium (100 INR/KG) 3,000-3,200 3,000-3,200
Rice Luchai (100 INR/KG) 2,500-2,800 2,500-2,800
Rice Swarna new (100 INR/KG) 2,300-2,500 2,300-2,500
Rice Swarna best (100 INR/KG) 2,600-2,800 2,600-2,800
Rice Swarna medium (100 INR/KG) 2,400-2,500 2,400-2,500
Rice HMT New (100 INR/KG) 3,600-4,000 3,600-4,000
Rice HMT best (100 INR/KG) 4,000-4,500 4,000-4,500
Rice HMT medium (100 INR/KG) 3,800-3,900 3,800-3,900
Rice Shriram New(100 INR/KG) 4,600-4,800 4,600-4,800
Rice Shriram best 100 INR/KG) 6,500-7,000 6,500-6,800
Rice Shriram med (100 INR/KG) 6,000-6,400 6,000-6,400
Rice Basmati best (100 INR/KG) 10,000-14,000 10,000-14,000
Rice Basmati Medium (100 INR/KG) 5,500-7,000 5,500-7,000
Rice Chinnor New(100 INR/KG) 4,600-4,800 4,600-4,800
Rice Chinnor best 100 INR/KG) 5,800-6,200 5,800-6,200
Rice Chinnor medium (100 INR/KG) 5,500-5,700 5,500-5,700
Jowar Gavarani (100 INR/KG) 1,900-2,200 1,900-2,200
Jowar CH-5 (100 INR/KG) 1,800-1,900 1,800-1,900
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 45.5 degree Celsius, minimum temp. 25.0 degree Celsius
Rainfall : Nil
FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 44 and 26 degree
Celsius respectively.
Note: n.a.--not available
(For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices)