Nagpur Foodgrain Prices – APMC/Open Market-May 29 Nagpur, May 29 (Reuters) – Gram and tuar prices moved down in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) auction on lack of demand from local millers amid increased arrival from producing regions. High moisture content arrival and weak trend in Madhya Pradesh pulses also pulled down prices. About 800 bags of gram and 1,000 bags of tuar were available for auctions. Unseasonal rains yesterday evening affected arrival, according to sources. FOODGRAINS & PULSES GRAM * Gram varieties reported down in open market on poor demand from local traders amid good supply from crushing plants. TUAR * Tuar varieties declined in open market on lack of buying support from local traders amid release of stock from stockists. * In Akola, Tuar New – 3,800-3,900, Tuar dal (clean) – 5,800-6,000, Udid Mogar (clean) – 9,000-10,000, Moong Mogar (clean) 6,800-7,200, Gram – 5,800-6,100, Gram Super best – 7,800-8,200 * Wheat, rice and other commodities moved in a narrow range in scattered deals and settled at last levels in thin trading activity. Nagpur foodgrains APMC auction/open-market prices in rupees for 100 kg FOODGRAINS Available prices Previous close Gram Auction 4,650-5,160 5,800-5,340 Gram Pink Auction n.a. 2,100-2,600 Tuar Auction 3,400-5,050 3,400-5,100 Moong Auction n.a. 3,900-4,200 Udid Auction n.a. 4,300-4,500 Masoor Auction n.a. 2,600-2,800 Wheat Mill quality Auction 1,500-1,652 1,500-1,620 Gram Super Best Bold 8,000-8,400 8,100-8,400 Gram Super Best n.a. n.a. Gram Medium Best 7,400-7,800 7,500-7,800 Gram Dal Medium n.a. n.a Gram Mill Quality 5,400-5,600 5,600-5,700 Desi gram Raw 6,300-6,500 6,400-6,600 Gram Yellow 7,900-8,100 8,000-8,200 Gram Kabuli 12,300-13,400 12,300-13,400 Tuar Fataka Best-New 6,000-6,200 6,200-6,400 Tuar Fataka Medium-New 5,500-5,800 5,800-6,000 Tuar Dal Best Phod-New 5,300-5,500 5,500-5,700 Tuar Dal Medium phod-New 4,800-5,200 5,000-5,500 Tuar Gavarani New 3,900-4,000 4,150-4,250 Tuar Karnataka 4,000-4,150 4,250-4,350 Masoor dal best 5,500-5,700 5,500-5,700 Masoor dal medium 5,200-5,400 5,200-5,400 Masoor n.a. n.a. Moong Mogar bold (New) 7,000-7,500 7,000-7,500 Moong Mogar Medium 6,500-6,800 6,500-6,800 Moong dal Chilka 5,400-6,300 5,400-6,300 Moong Mill quality n.a. n.a. Moong Chamki best 6,900-7,900 6,900-7,900 Udid Mogar best (100 INR/KG) (New) 10,000-11,000 10,000-11,000 Udid Mogar Medium (100 INR/KG) 8,000-9,000 8,000-9,000 Udid Dal Black (100 INR/KG) 5,800-6,200 5,800-6,200 Batri dal (100 INR/KG) 5,600-5,700 5,600-5,700 Lakhodi dal (100 INR/kg) 3,300-3,500 3,300-3,500 Watana Dal (100 INR/KG) 2,900-3,000 2,900-3,000 Watana White (100 INR/KG) 3,400-3,600 3,400-3,600 Watana Green Best (100 INR/KG) 4,000-4,500 4,000-4,500 Wheat 308 (100 INR/KG) 1,950-2,050 1,950-2,050 Wheat Mill quality (100 INR/KG) 1,650-1,750 1,650-1,750 Wheat Filter (100 INR/KG) 2,150-2,350 2,150-2,350 Wheat Lokwan new (100 INR/KG) 1,850-2,050 1,850-2,050 Wheat Lokwan best (100 INR/KG) 2,200-2,350 2,200-2,350 Wheat Lokwan medium (100 INR/KG) 2,000-2,150 2,000-2,150 Lokwan Hath Binar (100 INR/KG) n.a. n.a. MP Sharbati Best (100 INR/KG) 3,100-3,400 3,100-3,400 MP Sharbati Medium (100 INR/KG) 2,300-2,800 2,300-2,800 Rice BPT new (100 INR/KG) 3,100-3,400 3,100-3,400 Rice BPT best (100 INR/KG) 3,500-4,000 3,500-4,000 Rice BPT medium (100 INR/KG) 3,000-3,200 3,000-3,200 Rice Luchai (100 INR/KG) 2,500-2,800 2,500-2,800 Rice Swarna new (100 INR/KG) 2,300-2,450 2,300-2,450 Rice Swarna best (100 INR/KG) 2,600-2,800 2,600-2,800 Rice Swarna medium (100 INR/KG) 2,400-2,500 2,400-2,500 Rice HMT New (100 INR/KG) 3,600-4,000 3,600-4,000 Rice HMT best (100 INR/KG) 4,500-4,800 4,500-4,800 Rice HMT medium (100 INR/KG) 4,000-4,200 4,000-4,200 Rice Shriram New(100 INR/KG) 4,650-4,850 4,650-4,850 Rice Shriram best 100 INR/KG) 6,800-7,000 6,800-7,000 Rice Shriram med (100 INR/KG) 6,300-6,500 6,300-6,500 Rice Basmati best (100 INR/KG) 11,000-15,000 11,000-15,000 Rice Basmati Medium (100 INR/KG) 6,500-8,000 6,500-8,000 Rice Chinnor New(100 INR/KG) 4,600-4,800 4,600-4,800 Rice Chinnor best 100 INR/KG) 5,800-6,300 5,800-6,300 Rice Chinnor medium (100 INR/KG) 5,400-5,600 5,100-5,300 Jowar Gavarani (100 INR/KG) 1,900-2,200 1,900-2,200 Jowar CH-5 (100 INR/KG) 1,800-1,900 1,800-1,900 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 44.0 degree Celsius, minimum temp. 22.6 degree Celsius Rainfall : 25.6 mm FORECAST: Partly cloudy sky. One or two spells of rains likely. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 44 and 25 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices)