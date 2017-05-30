Nagpur Foodgrain Prices – APMC/Open Market-May 30 Nagpur, May 30 (Reuters) – Gram and tuar prices firmed up in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) auction on increased demand from local millers amid weak arrival from producing regions because of pre-monsoor rains in the regions. Fresh rise in Madhya Pradesh pulses and enquiries from South-based millers also pushed up prices. About 1,200 bags of gram and 2,500 bags of tuar were available for auctions, according to sources. FOODGRAINS & PULSES GRAM * Gram varieties ruled steady in open market here but demand was poor. TUAR * Tuar gavarani declined further in open market on lack of demand from local traders amid good supply from producing belts. * Moong dal chilka reported down in open market on poor buying support from local traders. * In Akola, Tuar New – 3,800-3,900, Tuar dal (clean) – 5,800-6,000, Udid Mogar (clean) – 9,000-10,000, Moong Mogar (clean) 6,800-7,200, Gram – 5,800-6,100, Gram Super best – 7,800-8,200 * Wheat, rice and other commodities moved in a narrow range in scattered deals and settled at last levels in thin trading activity. Nagpur foodgrains APMC auction/open-market prices in rupees for 100 kg FOODGRAINS Available prices Previous close Gram Auction 4,600-5,270 4,400-5,100 Gram Pink Auction n.a. 2,100-2,600 Tuar Auction 3,400-5,050 3,300-5,050 Moong Auction n.a. 3,900-4,200 Udid Auction n.a. 4,300-4,500 Masoor Auction n.a. 2,600-2,800 Wheat Mill quality Auction 1,500-1,628 1,500-1,652 Gram Super Best Bold 8,000-8,400 8,000-8,400 Gram Super Best n.a. n.a. Gram Medium Best 7,400-7,800 7,400-7,800 Gram Dal Medium n.a. n.a Gram Mill Quality 5,400-5,600 5,400-5,600 Desi gram Raw 6,300-6,500 6,300-6,500 Gram Yellow 7,900-8,100 7,900-8,100 Gram Kabuli 12,300-13,400 12,300-13,400 Tuar Fataka Best-New 6,000-6,200 6,000-6,200 Tuar Fataka Medium-New 5,500-5,800 5,500-5,800 Tuar Dal Best Phod-New 5,300-5,500 5,300-5,500 Tuar Dal Medium phod-New 4,800-5,200 4,800-5,200 Tuar Gavarani New 3,900-4,000 3,900-4,000 Tuar Karnataka 4,000-4,150 4,000-4,150 Masoor dal best 5,500-5,700 5,500-5,700 Masoor dal medium 5,200-5,400 5,200-5,400 Masoor n.a. n.a. Moong Mogar bold (New) 7,000-7,500 7,000-7,500 Moong Mogar Medium 6,500-6,800 6,500-6,800 Moong dal Chilka 5,300-6,200 5,400-6,300 Moong Mill quality n.a. n.a. Moong Chamki best 6,900-7,900 6,900-7,900 Udid Mogar best (100 INR/KG) (New) 10,000-11,000 10,000-11,000 Udid Mogar Medium (100 INR/KG) 8,000-9,000 8,000-9,000 Udid Dal Black (100 INR/KG) 5,800-6,200 5,800-6,200 Batri dal (100 INR/KG) 5,600-5,700 5,600-5,700 Lakhodi dal (100 INR/kg) 3,300-3,500 3,300-3,500 Watana Dal (100 INR/KG) 2,900-3,000 2,900-3,000 Watana White (100 INR/KG) 3,400-3,600 3,400-3,600 Watana Green Best (100 INR/KG) 4,000-4,500 4,000-4,500 Wheat 308 (100 INR/KG) 1,950-2,050 1,950-2,050 Wheat Mill quality (100 INR/KG) 1,650-1,750 1,650-1,750 Wheat Filter (100 INR/KG) 2,150-2,350 2,150-2,350 Wheat Lokwan new (100 INR/KG) 1,850-2,050 1,850-2,050 Wheat Lokwan best (100 INR/KG) 2,200-2,350 2,200-2,350 Wheat Lokwan medium (100 INR/KG) 2,000-2,150 2,000-2,150 Lokwan Hath Binar (100 INR/KG) n.a. n.a. MP Sharbati Best (100 INR/KG) 3,100-3,400 3,100-3,400 MP Sharbati Medium (100 INR/KG) 2,300-2,800 2,300-2,800 Rice BPT new (100 INR/KG) 3,100-3,400 3,100-3,400 Rice BPT best (100 INR/KG) 3,500-4,000 3,500-4,000 Rice BPT medium (100 INR/KG) 3,000-3,200 3,000-3,200 Rice Luchai (100 INR/KG) 2,500-2,800 2,500-2,800 Rice Swarna new (100 INR/KG) 2,300-2,450 2,300-2,450 Rice Swarna best (100 INR/KG) 2,600-2,800 2,600-2,800 Rice Swarna medium (100 INR/KG) 2,400-2,500 2,400-2,500 Rice HMT New (100 INR/KG) 3,600-4,000 3,600-4,000 Rice HMT best (100 INR/KG) 4,500-4,800 4,500-4,800 Rice HMT medium (100 INR/KG) 4,000-4,200 4,000-4,200 Rice Shriram New(100 INR/KG) 4,650-4,850 4,650-4,850 Rice Shriram best 100 INR/KG) 6,800-7,000 6,800-7,000 Rice Shriram med (100 INR/KG) 6,300-6,500 6,300-6,500 Rice Basmati best (100 INR/KG) 11,000-15,000 11,000-15,000 Rice Basmati Medium (100 INR/KG) 6,500-8,000 6,500-8,000 Rice Chinnor New(100 INR/KG) 4,600-4,800 4,600-4,800 Rice Chinnor best 100 INR/KG) 5,800-6,300 5,800-6,300 Rice Chinnor medium (100 INR/KG) 5,400-5,600 5,100-5,300 Jowar Gavarani (100 INR/KG) 1,900-2,200 1,900-2,200 Jowar CH-5 (100 INR/KG) 1,800-1,900 1,800-1,900 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 41.6 degree Celsius, minimum temp. 23.7 degree Celsius Rainfall : 2.0 mm FORECAST: Partly cloudy sky. Rains or thunder-showers likely towards evening or night. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 42 and 25 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices)