Nagpur Foodgrain Prices – APMC/Open Market-May 31
Nagpur, May 31 (Reuters) – Gram and tuar prices reported higher in Nagpur Agriculture Produce
and Marketing Committee (APMC) auction on good demand from local millers amid thin supply from
producing regions. Notable hike in Madhya Pradesh pulses and reported demand from South-based
millers also jacked up prices.
About 1,700 bags of gram and 1,300 bags of tuar were available for auctions, according to
sources.
FOODGRAINS & PULSES
GRAM
* Desi gram raw recovered in open market here on renewed demand from local traders
amid weak supply from producing belts.
TUAR
* Tuar varieties ruled steady here on lack of demand from local traders.
* Masoor dal, udid varieties and lakhodi dal moved down in open market on lack of
buying support from local traders amid good supply from producing belts.
* In Akola, Tuar New – 3,800-3,900, Tuar dal (clean) – 5,800-6,000, Udid Mogar (clean)
– 9,200-10,000, Moong Mogar (clean) 6,800-7,200, Gram – 5,800-6,100, Gram Super best
– 7,800-8,200
* Wheat, rice and other commodities moved in a narrow range in scattered deals and
settled at last levels in thin trading activity. Pre-monsoon rains in the region
affected arrival.
Nagpur foodgrains APMC auction/open-market prices in rupees for 100 kg
FOODGRAINS Available prices Previous close
Gram Auction 4,600-5,060 4,500-5,100
Gram Pink Auction n.a. 2,100-2,600
Tuar Auction 3,400-5,050 3,350-5,050
Moong Auction n.a. 3,900-4,200
Udid Auction n.a. 4,300-4,500
Masoor Auction n.a. 2,600-2,800
Wheat Mill quality Auction 1,500-1,628 1,500-1,628
Gram Super Best Bold 8,000-8,400 8,000-8,400
Gram Super Best n.a. n.a.
Gram Medium Best 7,400-7,800 7,400-7,800
Gram Dal Medium n.a. n.a
Gram Mill Quality 5,400-5,600 5,400-5,600
Desi gram Raw 6,350-6,550 6,300-6,500
Gram Yellow 7,900-8,100 7,900-8,100
Gram Kabuli 12,300-13,400 12,300-13,400
Tuar Fataka Best-New 6,000-6,200 6,000-6,200
Tuar Fataka Medium-New 5,500-5,800 5,500-5,800
Tuar Dal Best Phod-New 5,300-5,500 5,300-5,500
Tuar Dal Medium phod-New 4,800-5,200 4,800-5,200
Tuar Gavarani New 3,900-4,000 3,900-4,000
Tuar Karnataka 4,000-4,150 4,000-4,150
Masoor dal best 5,400-5,600 5,500-5,700
Masoor dal medium 5,100-5,300 5,200-5,400
Masoor n.a. n.a.
Moong Mogar bold (New) 7,000-7,500 7,000-7,500
Moong Mogar Medium 6,500-6,800 6,500-6,800
Moong dal Chilka 5,400-6,500 5,400-6,500
Moong Mill quality n.a. n.a.
Moong Chamki best 6,900-7,900 6,900-7,900
Udid Mogar best (100 INR/KG) (New) 9,500-10,500 9,800-10,800
Udid Mogar Medium (100 INR/KG) 8,000-9,000 8,000-9,200
Udid Dal Black (100 INR/KG) 5,800-6,000 5,800-6,200
Batri dal (100 INR/KG) 5,200-5,600 5,200-5,600
Lakhodi dal (100 INR/kg) 3,100-3,300 3,300-3,500
Watana Dal (100 INR/KG) 2,900-3,000 2,900-3,000
Watana White (100 INR/KG) 3,400-3,600 3,400-3,600
Watana Green Best (100 INR/KG) 4,000-4,500 4,000-4,500
Wheat 308 (100 INR/KG) 1,950-2,050 1,950-2,050
Wheat Mill quality (100 INR/KG) 1,650-1,750 1,650-1,750
Wheat Filter (100 INR/KG) 2,150-2,350 2,150-2,350
Wheat Lokwan new (100 INR/KG) 1,850-2,050 1,850-2,050
Wheat Lokwan best (100 INR/KG) 2,200-2,350 2,200-2,350
Wheat Lokwan medium (100 INR/KG) 2,000-2,150 2,000-2,150
Lokwan Hath Binar (100 INR/KG) n.a. n.a.
MP Sharbati Best (100 INR/KG) 3,100-3,400 3,100-3,400
MP Sharbati Medium (100 INR/KG) 2,300-2,800 2,300-2,800
Rice BPT new (100 INR/KG) 3,100-3,400 3,100-3,400
Rice BPT best (100 INR/KG) 3,500-4,000 3,500-4,000
Rice BPT medium (100 INR/KG) 3,000-3,200 3,000-3,200
Rice Luchai (100 INR/KG) 2,500-2,800 2,500-2,800
Rice Swarna new (100 INR/KG) 2,300-2,450 2,300-2,450
Rice Swarna best (100 INR/KG) 2,600-2,800 2,600-2,800
Rice Swarna medium (100 INR/KG) 2,400-2,500 2,400-2,500
Rice HMT New (100 INR/KG) 3,600-4,000 3,600-4,000
Rice HMT best (100 INR/KG) 4,500-4,800 4,500-4,800
Rice HMT medium (100 INR/KG) 4,000-4,200 4,000-4,200
Rice Shriram New(100 INR/KG) 4,650-4,850 4,650-4,850
Rice Shriram best 100 INR/KG) 6,800-7,000 6,800-7,000
Rice Shriram med (100 INR/KG) 6,300-6,500 6,300-6,500
Rice Basmati best (100 INR/KG) 11,000-15,000 11,000-15,000
Rice Basmati Medium (100 INR/KG) 6,500-8,000 6,500-8,000
Rice Chinnor New(100 INR/KG) 4,600-4,800 4,600-4,800
Rice Chinnor best 100 INR/KG) 5,800-6,300 5,800-6,300
Rice Chinnor medium (100 INR/KG) 5,400-5,600 5,100-5,300
Jowar Gavarani (100 INR/KG) 1,900-2,200 1,900-2,200
Jowar CH-5 (100 INR/KG) 1,800-1,900 1,800-1,900
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 41.1 degree Celsius, minimum temp. 24.8 degree Celsius
Rainfall : 0.2 mm
FORECAST: Partly cloudy sky. Rains or thunder-showers likely towards evening or night. Maximum
and minimum temperature would be around and 41 and 25 degree Celsius respectively.
Note: n.a.--not available
(For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices)