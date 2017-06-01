Nagpur Foodgrain Prices – APMC/Open Market-June 1
Nagpur, June 1 (Reuters) – Gram prices firmed up again in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and
Marketing Committee (APMC) auction on increased buying support from local millers amid weak
supply from producing regions. Fresh rise in Madhya Pradesh pulses and enquiries from
South-based millers also boosted prices. Farmers organisation has announced strike from today
but it has no impact in Nagpur APMC.
About 1,500 bags of gram and 800 bags of tuar were available for auctions, according to sources.
FOODGRAINS & PULSES
GRAM
* Gram varieties ruled steady in open market here but demand was poor.
TUAR
* Tuar varieties quoted static here on subdued demand from local traders amid ample
stock in ready position.
* Major wheat and rice varieties reported higher in open market on good
buying support from local traders amid weak supply from producing belts.
* In Akola, Tuar New – 3,800-3,900, Tuar dal (clean) – 5,800-6,000, Udid Mogar (clean)
– 9,200-10,000, Moong Mogar (clean) 6,800-7,200, Gram – 5,800-6,100, Gram Super best
– 7,800-8,200
* Other commodities moved in a narrow range in scattered deals and
settled at last levels in thin trading activity.
Nagpur foodgrains APMC auction/open-market prices in rupees for 100 kg
FOODGRAINS Available prices Previous close
Gram Auction 4,650-5,100 4,580-5,050
Gram Pink Auction n.a. 2,100-2,600
Tuar Auction 3,400-5,050 3,400-5,050
Moong Auction n.a. 3,900-4,200
Udid Auction n.a. 4,300-4,500
Masoor Auction n.a. 2,600-2,800
Wheat Mill quality Auction 1,500-1,628 1,500-1,628
Gram Super Best Bold 8,000-8,400 8,000-8,400
Gram Super Best n.a. n.a.
Gram Medium Best 7,400-7,800 7,400-7,800
Gram Dal Medium n.a. n.a
Gram Mill Quality 5,400-5,600 5,400-5,600
Desi gram Raw 6,350-6,550 6,350-6,550
Gram Yellow 7,900-8,100 7,900-8,100
Gram Kabuli 12,300-13,400 12,300-13,400
Tuar Fataka Best-New 6,000-6,200 6,000-6,200
Tuar Fataka Medium-New 5,500-5,800 5,500-5,800
Tuar Dal Best Phod-New 5,300-5,500 5,300-5,500
Tuar Dal Medium phod-New 4,800-5,200 4,800-5,200
Tuar Gavarani New 3,900-4,000 3,900-4,000
Tuar Karnataka 4,000-4,150 4,000-4,150
Masoor dal best 5,400-5,600 5,400-5,600
Masoor dal medium 5,100-5,300 5,100-5,300
Masoor n.a. n.a.
Moong Mogar bold (New) 7,000-7,500 7,000-7,500
Moong Mogar Medium 6,500-6,800 6,500-6,800
Moong dal Chilka 5,400-6,500 5,400-6,500
Moong Mill quality n.a. n.a.
Moong Chamki best 6,900-7,900 6,900-7,900
Udid Mogar best (100 INR/KG) (New) 9,500-10,500 9,500-10,500
Udid Mogar Medium (100 INR/KG) 8,000-9,000 8,000-9,000
Udid Dal Black (100 INR/KG) 5,800-6,000 5,800-6,000
Batri dal (100 INR/KG) 5,200-5,600 5,200-5,600
Lakhodi dal (100 INR/kg) 3,100-3,300 3,100-3,300
Watana Dal (100 INR/KG) 2,900-3,000 2,900-3,000
Watana White (100 INR/KG) 3,400-3,600 3,400-3,600
Watana Green Best (100 INR/KG) 4,000-4,500 4,000-4,500
Wheat 308 (100 INR/KG) 1,950-2,050 1,950-2,050
Wheat Mill quality (100 INR/KG) 1,700-1,800 1,650-1,750
Wheat Filter (100 INR/KG) 2,150-2,350 2,150-2,350
Wheat Lokwan new (100 INR/KG) 1,850-2,050 1,850-2,050
Wheat Lokwan best (100 INR/KG) 2,200-2,350 2,200-2,350
Wheat Lokwan medium (100 INR/KG) 1,900-2,050 1,900-2,050
Lokwan Hath Binar (100 INR/KG) n.a. n.a.
MP Sharbati Best (100 INR/KG) 3,100-3,500 3,100-3,400
MP Sharbati Medium (100 INR/KG) 2,300-2,800 2,200-2,800
Rice BPT new (100 INR/KG) 2,800-3,200 2,800-3,200
Rice BPT best (100 INR/KG) 3,800-4,200 3,500-4,000
Rice BPT medium (100 INR/KG) 3,200-3,400 3,000-3,200
Rice Luchai (100 INR/KG) 2,500-2,800 2,500-2,800
Rice Swarna new (100 INR/KG) 2,300-2,500 2,300-2,450
Rice Swarna best (100 INR/KG) 2,600-2,800 2,600-2,800
Rice Swarna medium (100 INR/KG) 2,400-2,500 2,400-2,500
Rice HMT New (100 INR/KG) 3,600-3,900 3,600-3,800
Rice HMT best (100 INR/KG) 4,500-5,000 4,500-4,800
Rice HMT medium (100 INR/KG) 4,100-4,300 4,000-4,200
Rice Shriram New(100 INR/KG) 4,600-5,000 4,650-4,850
Rice Shriram best 100 INR/KG) 6,500-7,000 6,500-7,000
Rice Shriram med (100 INR/KG) 5,800-6,200 5,800-6,200
Rice Basmati best (100 INR/KG) 11,000-14,000 11,000-14,000
Rice Basmati Medium (100 INR/KG) 6,000-8,000 6,000-8,000
Rice Chinnor New(100 INR/KG) 4,800-5,000 4,600-4,800
Rice Chinnor best 100 INR/KG) 6,000-6,500 5,800-6,300
Rice Chinnor medium (100 INR/KG) 5,500-5,800 5,100-5,300
Jowar Gavarani (100 INR/KG) 1,900-2,200 1,900-2,200
Jowar CH-5 (100 INR/KG) 1,800-1,900 1,800-1,900
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 40.0 degree Celsius, minimum temp. 28.2 degree Celsius
Rainfall : Nil
FORECAST: Partly cloudy sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 41 and 27
degree Celsius respectively.
Note: n.a.--not available
(For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices)