Nagpur Foodgrain Prices – APMC/Open Market-June 1 Nagpur, June 1 (Reuters) – Gram prices firmed up again in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) auction on increased buying support from local millers amid weak supply from producing regions. Fresh rise in Madhya Pradesh pulses and enquiries from South-based millers also boosted prices. Farmers organisation has announced strike from today but it has no impact in Nagpur APMC. About 1,500 bags of gram and 800 bags of tuar were available for auctions, according to sources. FOODGRAINS & PULSES GRAM * Gram varieties ruled steady in open market here but demand was poor. TUAR * Tuar varieties quoted static here on subdued demand from local traders amid ample stock in ready position. * Major wheat and rice varieties reported higher in open market on good buying support from local traders amid weak supply from producing belts. * In Akola, Tuar New – 3,800-3,900, Tuar dal (clean) – 5,800-6,000, Udid Mogar (clean) – 9,200-10,000, Moong Mogar (clean) 6,800-7,200, Gram – 5,800-6,100, Gram Super best – 7,800-8,200 * Other commodities moved in a narrow range in scattered deals and settled at last levels in thin trading activity. Nagpur foodgrains APMC auction/open-market prices in rupees for 100 kg FOODGRAINS Available prices Previous close Gram Auction 4,650-5,100 4,580-5,050 Gram Pink Auction n.a. 2,100-2,600 Tuar Auction 3,400-5,050 3,400-5,050 Moong Auction n.a. 3,900-4,200 Udid Auction n.a. 4,300-4,500 Masoor Auction n.a. 2,600-2,800 Wheat Mill quality Auction 1,500-1,628 1,500-1,628 Gram Super Best Bold 8,000-8,400 8,000-8,400 Gram Super Best n.a. n.a. Gram Medium Best 7,400-7,800 7,400-7,800 Gram Dal Medium n.a. n.a Gram Mill Quality 5,400-5,600 5,400-5,600 Desi gram Raw 6,350-6,550 6,350-6,550 Gram Yellow 7,900-8,100 7,900-8,100 Gram Kabuli 12,300-13,400 12,300-13,400 Tuar Fataka Best-New 6,000-6,200 6,000-6,200 Tuar Fataka Medium-New 5,500-5,800 5,500-5,800 Tuar Dal Best Phod-New 5,300-5,500 5,300-5,500 Tuar Dal Medium phod-New 4,800-5,200 4,800-5,200 Tuar Gavarani New 3,900-4,000 3,900-4,000 Tuar Karnataka 4,000-4,150 4,000-4,150 Masoor dal best 5,400-5,600 5,400-5,600 Masoor dal medium 5,100-5,300 5,100-5,300 Masoor n.a. n.a. Moong Mogar bold (New) 7,000-7,500 7,000-7,500 Moong Mogar Medium 6,500-6,800 6,500-6,800 Moong dal Chilka 5,400-6,500 5,400-6,500 Moong Mill quality n.a. n.a. Moong Chamki best 6,900-7,900 6,900-7,900 Udid Mogar best (100 INR/KG) (New) 9,500-10,500 9,500-10,500 Udid Mogar Medium (100 INR/KG) 8,000-9,000 8,000-9,000 Udid Dal Black (100 INR/KG) 5,800-6,000 5,800-6,000 Batri dal (100 INR/KG) 5,200-5,600 5,200-5,600 Lakhodi dal (100 INR/kg) 3,100-3,300 3,100-3,300 Watana Dal (100 INR/KG) 2,900-3,000 2,900-3,000 Watana White (100 INR/KG) 3,400-3,600 3,400-3,600 Watana Green Best (100 INR/KG) 4,000-4,500 4,000-4,500 Wheat 308 (100 INR/KG) 1,950-2,050 1,950-2,050 Wheat Mill quality (100 INR/KG) 1,700-1,800 1,650-1,750 Wheat Filter (100 INR/KG) 2,150-2,350 2,150-2,350 Wheat Lokwan new (100 INR/KG) 1,850-2,050 1,850-2,050 Wheat Lokwan best (100 INR/KG) 2,200-2,350 2,200-2,350 Wheat Lokwan medium (100 INR/KG) 1,900-2,050 1,900-2,050 Lokwan Hath Binar (100 INR/KG) n.a. n.a. MP Sharbati Best (100 INR/KG) 3,100-3,500 3,100-3,400 MP Sharbati Medium (100 INR/KG) 2,300-2,800 2,200-2,800 Rice BPT new (100 INR/KG) 2,800-3,200 2,800-3,200 Rice BPT best (100 INR/KG) 3,800-4,200 3,500-4,000 Rice BPT medium (100 INR/KG) 3,200-3,400 3,000-3,200 Rice Luchai (100 INR/KG) 2,500-2,800 2,500-2,800 Rice Swarna new (100 INR/KG) 2,300-2,500 2,300-2,450 Rice Swarna best (100 INR/KG) 2,600-2,800 2,600-2,800 Rice Swarna medium (100 INR/KG) 2,400-2,500 2,400-2,500 Rice HMT New (100 INR/KG) 3,600-3,900 3,600-3,800 Rice HMT best (100 INR/KG) 4,500-5,000 4,500-4,800 Rice HMT medium (100 INR/KG) 4,100-4,300 4,000-4,200 Rice Shriram New(100 INR/KG) 4,600-5,000 4,650-4,850 Rice Shriram best 100 INR/KG) 6,500-7,000 6,500-7,000 Rice Shriram med (100 INR/KG) 5,800-6,200 5,800-6,200 Rice Basmati best (100 INR/KG) 11,000-14,000 11,000-14,000 Rice Basmati Medium (100 INR/KG) 6,000-8,000 6,000-8,000 Rice Chinnor New(100 INR/KG) 4,800-5,000 4,600-4,800 Rice Chinnor best 100 INR/KG) 6,000-6,500 5,800-6,300 Rice Chinnor medium (100 INR/KG) 5,500-5,800 5,100-5,300 Jowar Gavarani (100 INR/KG) 1,900-2,200 1,900-2,200 Jowar CH-5 (100 INR/KG) 1,800-1,900 1,800-1,900 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 40.0 degree Celsius, minimum temp. 28.2 degree Celsius Rainfall : Nil FORECAST: Partly cloudy sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 41 and 27 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices)