Nagpur Foodgrain Prices – APMC/Open Market-June 2
Nagpur, June 2 (Reuters) – Gram prices moved down in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing
Committee (APMC) auction on lack of demand from local millers. Easy condition in Madhya Pradesh
pulses and release of stock from stockists also affected prices. Farmers organisations strike in
all over Maharashtra has started showing its effects on arrival here.
Only 1,050 bags of gram and 1,200 bags of tuar were available for auctions, according to
sources.
FOODGRAINS & PULSES
GRAM
* Desi gram showed upward tendency in open market on good seasonal demand from local
traders amid tight supply from producing region.
TUAR
* Tuar gavarani moved down in open market on poor demand from local traders amid
release of stock from stockists.
* Moong Chamki firmed up in open market on increased buying support from local traders
amid thin arrival from producing belts.
* In Akola, Tuar New – 3,800-3,900, Tuar dal (clean) – 5,800-6,000, Udid Mogar (clean)
– 9,200-10,000, Moong Mogar (clean) 6,800-7,200, Gram – 5,800-6,100, Gram Super best
– 7,800-8,200
* Wheat, rice and other commodities moved in a narrow range in scattered deals and
settled at last levels in thin trading activity.
Nagpur foodgrains APMC auction/open-market prices in rupees for 100 kg
FOODGRAINS Available prices Previous close
Gram Auction 4,500-5,125 4,600-5,125
Gram Pink Auction n.a. 2,100-2,600
Tuar Auction 3,350-3,700 3,400-3,800
Moong Auction n.a. 3,900-4,200
Udid Auction n.a. 4,300-4,500
Masoor Auction n.a. 2,600-2,800
Wheat Mill quality Auction 1,500-1,628 1,500-1,628
Gram Super Best Bold 8,000-8,400 8,000-8,400
Gram Super Best n.a. n.a.
Gram Medium Best 7,400-7,800 7,400-7,800
Gram Dal Medium n.a. n.a
Gram Mill Quality 5,400-5,600 5,400-5,600
Desi gram Raw 6,400-6,600 6,350-6,550
Gram Yellow 7,900-8,100 7,900-8,100
Gram Kabuli 12,300-13,400 12,300-13,400
Tuar Fataka Best-New 6,000-6,200 6,000-6,200
Tuar Fataka Medium-New 5,500-5,800 5,500-5,800
Tuar Dal Best Phod-New 5,300-5,500 5,300-5,500
Tuar Dal Medium phod-New 4,800-5,200 4,800-5,200
Tuar Gavarani New 3,800-3,900 3,900-4,000
Tuar Karnataka 4,000-4,150 4,000-4,150
Masoor dal best 5,400-5,600 5,400-5,600
Masoor dal medium 5,100-5,300 5,100-5,300
Masoor n.a. n.a.
Moong Mogar bold (New) 7,000-7,500 7,000-7,500
Moong Mogar Medium 6,500-6,800 6,500-6,800
Moong dal Chilka 5,400-6,500 5,400-6,500
Moong Mill quality n.a. n.a.
Moong Chamki best 7,000-8,000 6,900-7,900
Udid Mogar best (100 INR/KG) (New) 9,500-10,500 9,500-10,500
Udid Mogar Medium (100 INR/KG) 8,000-9,000 8,000-9,000
Udid Dal Black (100 INR/KG) 5,800-6,000 5,800-6,000
Batri dal (100 INR/KG) 5,200-5,600 5,200-5,600
Lakhodi dal (100 INR/kg) 3,100-3,300 3,100-3,300
Watana Dal (100 INR/KG) 2,900-3,000 2,900-3,000
Watana White (100 INR/KG) 3,400-3,600 3,400-3,600
Watana Green Best (100 INR/KG) 4,000-4,500 4,000-4,500
Wheat 308 (100 INR/KG) 1,950-2,050 1,950-2,050
Wheat Mill quality (100 INR/KG) 1,700-1,800 1,700-1,800
Wheat Filter (100 INR/KG) 2,150-2,350 2,150-2,350
Wheat Lokwan new (100 INR/KG) 1,850-2,050 1,850-2,050
Wheat Lokwan best (100 INR/KG) 2,200-2,350 2,200-2,350
Wheat Lokwan medium (100 INR/KG) 1,900-2,050 1,900-2,050
Lokwan Hath Binar (100 INR/KG) n.a. n.a.
MP Sharbati Best (100 INR/KG) 3,100-3,500 3,100-3,500
MP Sharbati Medium (100 INR/KG) 2,300-2,800 2,300-2,800
Rice BPT new (100 INR/KG) 2,800-3,200 2,800-3,200
Rice BPT best (100 INR/KG) 3,800-4,200 3,800-4,200
Rice BPT medium (100 INR/KG) 3,200-3,400 3,200-3,400
Rice Luchai (100 INR/KG) 2,500-2,800 2,500-2,800
Rice Swarna new (100 INR/KG) 2,300-2,500 2,300-2,500
Rice Swarna best (100 INR/KG) 2,600-2,800 2,600-2,800
Rice Swarna medium (100 INR/KG) 2,400-2,500 2,400-2,500
Rice HMT New (100 INR/KG) 3,600-3,900 3,600-3,900
Rice HMT best (100 INR/KG) 4,500-5,000 4,500-5,000
Rice HMT medium (100 INR/KG) 4,100-4,300 4,100-4,300
Rice Shriram New(100 INR/KG) 4,600-5,000 4,600-5,000
Rice Shriram best 100 INR/KG) 6,500-7,000 6,500-7,000
Rice Shriram med (100 INR/KG) 5,800-6,200 5,800-6,200
Rice Basmati best (100 INR/KG) 11,000-14,000 11,000-14,000
Rice Basmati Medium (100 INR/KG) 6,000-8,000 6,000-8,000
Rice Chinnor New(100 INR/KG) 4,800-5,000 4,600-4,800
Rice Chinnor best 100 INR/KG) 6,000-6,500 5,800-6,300
Rice Chinnor medium (100 INR/KG) 5,500-5,800 5,100-5,300
Jowar Gavarani (100 INR/KG) 1,900-2,200 1,900-2,200
Jowar CH-5 (100 INR/KG) 1,800-1,900 1,800-1,900
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 40.8 degree Celsius, minimum temp. 28.2 degree Celsius
Rainfall : Nil
FORECAST: Partly cloudy sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 41 and 27
degree Celsius respectively.
Note: n.a.--not available
(For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices)