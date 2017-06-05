Nagpur Foodgrain Prices – APMC/Open Market-June 5
Nagpur, June 5 (Reuters) – Gram prices firmed up again in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and
Marketing Committee (APMC) auction on increased buying support from local millers amid thin
supply from producing regions because of farmers strike in all over Maharashtra. Repeated
enquiries from South-based millers also jacked up prices.
Only 550 bags of gram and 1,450 bags of tuar were available for auctions, according to sources.
FOODGRAINS & PULSES
GRAM
* Gram varieties suffered heavily in open market here on subdued demand from local
traders amid profit-taking selling by stockists at higher level.
TUAR
* Tuar varieties reported down in open market on poor buying support from local
traders amid good supply from producing regions.
* Masoor and Udid varieties moved down in open market in absence of buyers amid
healthy supply from producing regions.
* In Akola, Tuar New – 3,600-3,700, Tuar dal (clean) – 5,400-5,600, Udid Mogar (clean)
– 8,200-9,200, Moong Mogar (clean) 6,800-7,200, Gram – 5,500-5,800, Gram Super best
– 7,200-7,400
* Wheat, rice and other commodities moved in a narrow range in
scattered deals and settled at last levels in thin trading activity.
Nagpur foodgrains APMC auction/open-market prices in rupees for 100 kg
FOODGRAINS Available prices Previous close
Gram Auction 4,500-5,040 4,500-5,000
Gram Pink Auction n.a. 2,100-2,600
Tuar Auction 3,400-3,776 3,400-3,700
Moong Auction n.a. 3,900-4,200
Udid Auction n.a. 4,300-4,500
Masoor Auction n.a. 2,600-2,800
Wheat Mill quality Auction 1,500-1,618 1,500-1,605
Gram Super Best Bold 7,500-8,000 7,700-8,200
Gram Super Best n.a. n.a.
Gram Medium Best 6,700-7,000 7,000-7,300
Gram Dal Medium n.a. n.a
Gram Mill Quality 5,100-5,200 5,300-5,500
Desi gram Raw 5,800-6,000 6,100-6,200
Gram Yellow 7,200-7,500 7,500-7,800
Gram Kabuli 12,300-13,400 12,300-13,400
Tuar Fataka Best-New 5,800-6,000 6,000-6,200
Tuar Fataka Medium-New 5,400-5,600 5,500-5,800
Tuar Dal Best Phod-New 5,200-5,500 5,300-5,500
Tuar Dal Medium phod-New 4,800-5,000 4,800-5,200
Tuar Gavarani New 3,800-3,900 3,900-4,000
Tuar Karnataka 4,000-4,150 4,100-4,200
Masoor dal best 5,200-5,500 5,400-5,600
Masoor dal medium 4,600-5,000 4,800-5,200
Masoor n.a. n.a.
Moong Mogar bold (New) 7,000-7,500 7,000-7,500
Moong Mogar Medium 6,500-6,800 6,500-6,800
Moong dal Chilka 5,500-6,500 5,500-6,500
Moong Mill quality n.a. n.a.
Moong Chamki best 7,000-8,000 7,000-8,000
Udid Mogar best (100 INR/KG) (New) 8,500-9,500 8,800-9,800
Udid Mogar Medium (100 INR/KG) 7,000-8,000 7,300-8,300
Udid Dal Black (100 INR/KG) 5,200-5,500 5,400-5,700
Batri dal (100 INR/KG) 5,200-5,500 5,200-5,500
Lakhodi dal (100 INR/kg) 3,100-3,300 3,100-3,300
Watana Dal (100 INR/KG) 2,900-3,000 2,900-3,000
Watana White (100 INR/KG) 3,400-3,600 3,400-3,600
Watana Green Best (100 INR/KG) 4,000-4,500 4,000-4,500
Wheat 308 (100 INR/KG) 1,950-2,050 1,950-2,050
Wheat Mill quality (100 INR/KG) 1,750-1,850 1,750-1,850
Wheat Filter (100 INR/KG) 2,150-2,350 2,150-2,350
Wheat Lokwan new (100 INR/KG) 1,850-2,050 1,850-2,050
Wheat Lokwan best (100 INR/KG) 2,200-2,400 2,200-2,400
Wheat Lokwan medium (100 INR/KG) 1,900-2,100 1,900-2,100
Lokwan Hath Binar (100 INR/KG) n.a. n.a.
MP Sharbati Best (100 INR/KG) 3,100-3,500 3,100-3,500
MP Sharbati Medium (100 INR/KG) 2,300-2,800 2,300-2,800
Rice BPT new (100 INR/KG) 2,900-3,400 2,900-3,400
Rice BPT best (100 INR/KG) 3,500-4,000 3,500-4,000
Rice BPT medium (100 INR/KG) 3,000-3,200 3,000-3,200
Rice Luchai (100 INR/KG) 2,500-2,800 2,500-2,800
Rice Swarna new (100 INR/KG) 2,300-2,500 2,300-2,500
Rice Swarna best (100 INR/KG) 2,600-2,800 2,600-2,800
Rice Swarna medium (100 INR/KG) 2,400-2,500 2,400-2,500
Rice HMT New (100 INR/KG) 3,600-4,000 3,600-4,000
Rice HMT best (100 INR/KG) 4,500-5,000 4,500-5,000
Rice HMT medium (100 INR/KG) 4,100-4,300 4,100-4,300
Rice Shriram New(100 INR/KG) 4,800-5,200 4,800-5,200
Rice Shriram best 100 INR/KG) 6,500-7,000 6,500-7,000
Rice Shriram med (100 INR/KG) 5,800-6,200 5,800-6,200
Rice Basmati best (100 INR/KG) 10,000-14,000 10,000-14,000
Rice Basmati Medium (100 INR/KG) 6,200-8,500 6,200-8,500
Rice Chinnor New(100 INR/KG) 4,600-4,800 4,600-4,800
Rice Chinnor best 100 INR/KG) 6,000-6,500 5,800-6,300
Rice Chinnor medium (100 INR/KG) 5,500-5,800 5,100-5,300
Jowar Gavarani (100 INR/KG) 1,900-2,200 1,900-2,200
Jowar CH-5 (100 INR/KG) 1,800-1,900 1,800-1,900
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 43.0 degree Celsius, minimum temp. 30.0 degree Celsius
Rainfall : Nil
FORECAST: Partly cloudy sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 43 and 29
degree Celsius respectively.
Note: n.a.--not available
(For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices)