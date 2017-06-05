Nagpur Foodgrain Prices – APMC/Open Market-June 5 Nagpur, June 5 (Reuters) – Gram prices firmed up again in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) auction on increased buying support from local millers amid thin supply from producing regions because of farmers strike in all over Maharashtra. Repeated enquiries from South-based millers also jacked up prices. Only 550 bags of gram and 1,450 bags of tuar were available for auctions, according to sources. FOODGRAINS & PULSES GRAM * Gram varieties suffered heavily in open market here on subdued demand from local traders amid profit-taking selling by stockists at higher level. TUAR * Tuar varieties reported down in open market on poor buying support from local traders amid good supply from producing regions. * Masoor and Udid varieties moved down in open market in absence of buyers amid healthy supply from producing regions. * In Akola, Tuar New – 3,600-3,700, Tuar dal (clean) – 5,400-5,600, Udid Mogar (clean) – 8,200-9,200, Moong Mogar (clean) 6,800-7,200, Gram – 5,500-5,800, Gram Super best – 7,200-7,400 * Wheat, rice and other commodities moved in a narrow range in scattered deals and settled at last levels in thin trading activity. Nagpur foodgrains APMC auction/open-market prices in rupees for 100 kg FOODGRAINS Available prices Previous close Gram Auction 4,500-5,040 4,500-5,000 Gram Pink Auction n.a. 2,100-2,600 Tuar Auction 3,400-3,776 3,400-3,700 Moong Auction n.a. 3,900-4,200 Udid Auction n.a. 4,300-4,500 Masoor Auction n.a. 2,600-2,800 Wheat Mill quality Auction 1,500-1,618 1,500-1,605 Gram Super Best Bold 7,500-8,000 7,700-8,200 Gram Super Best n.a. n.a. Gram Medium Best 6,700-7,000 7,000-7,300 Gram Dal Medium n.a. n.a Gram Mill Quality 5,100-5,200 5,300-5,500 Desi gram Raw 5,800-6,000 6,100-6,200 Gram Yellow 7,200-7,500 7,500-7,800 Gram Kabuli 12,300-13,400 12,300-13,400 Tuar Fataka Best-New 5,800-6,000 6,000-6,200 Tuar Fataka Medium-New 5,400-5,600 5,500-5,800 Tuar Dal Best Phod-New 5,200-5,500 5,300-5,500 Tuar Dal Medium phod-New 4,800-5,000 4,800-5,200 Tuar Gavarani New 3,800-3,900 3,900-4,000 Tuar Karnataka 4,000-4,150 4,100-4,200 Masoor dal best 5,200-5,500 5,400-5,600 Masoor dal medium 4,600-5,000 4,800-5,200 Masoor n.a. n.a. Moong Mogar bold (New) 7,000-7,500 7,000-7,500 Moong Mogar Medium 6,500-6,800 6,500-6,800 Moong dal Chilka 5,500-6,500 5,500-6,500 Moong Mill quality n.a. n.a. Moong Chamki best 7,000-8,000 7,000-8,000 Udid Mogar best (100 INR/KG) (New) 8,500-9,500 8,800-9,800 Udid Mogar Medium (100 INR/KG) 7,000-8,000 7,300-8,300 Udid Dal Black (100 INR/KG) 5,200-5,500 5,400-5,700 Batri dal (100 INR/KG) 5,200-5,500 5,200-5,500 Lakhodi dal (100 INR/kg) 3,100-3,300 3,100-3,300 Watana Dal (100 INR/KG) 2,900-3,000 2,900-3,000 Watana White (100 INR/KG) 3,400-3,600 3,400-3,600 Watana Green Best (100 INR/KG) 4,000-4,500 4,000-4,500 Wheat 308 (100 INR/KG) 1,950-2,050 1,950-2,050 Wheat Mill quality (100 INR/KG) 1,750-1,850 1,750-1,850 Wheat Filter (100 INR/KG) 2,150-2,350 2,150-2,350 Wheat Lokwan new (100 INR/KG) 1,850-2,050 1,850-2,050 Wheat Lokwan best (100 INR/KG) 2,200-2,400 2,200-2,400 Wheat Lokwan medium (100 INR/KG) 1,900-2,100 1,900-2,100 Lokwan Hath Binar (100 INR/KG) n.a. n.a. MP Sharbati Best (100 INR/KG) 3,100-3,500 3,100-3,500 MP Sharbati Medium (100 INR/KG) 2,300-2,800 2,300-2,800 Rice BPT new (100 INR/KG) 2,900-3,400 2,900-3,400 Rice BPT best (100 INR/KG) 3,500-4,000 3,500-4,000 Rice BPT medium (100 INR/KG) 3,000-3,200 3,000-3,200 Rice Luchai (100 INR/KG) 2,500-2,800 2,500-2,800 Rice Swarna new (100 INR/KG) 2,300-2,500 2,300-2,500 Rice Swarna best (100 INR/KG) 2,600-2,800 2,600-2,800 Rice Swarna medium (100 INR/KG) 2,400-2,500 2,400-2,500 Rice HMT New (100 INR/KG) 3,600-4,000 3,600-4,000 Rice HMT best (100 INR/KG) 4,500-5,000 4,500-5,000 Rice HMT medium (100 INR/KG) 4,100-4,300 4,100-4,300 Rice Shriram New(100 INR/KG) 4,800-5,200 4,800-5,200 Rice Shriram best 100 INR/KG) 6,500-7,000 6,500-7,000 Rice Shriram med (100 INR/KG) 5,800-6,200 5,800-6,200 Rice Basmati best (100 INR/KG) 10,000-14,000 10,000-14,000 Rice Basmati Medium (100 INR/KG) 6,200-8,500 6,200-8,500 Rice Chinnor New(100 INR/KG) 4,600-4,800 4,600-4,800 Rice Chinnor best 100 INR/KG) 6,000-6,500 5,800-6,300 Rice Chinnor medium (100 INR/KG) 5,500-5,800 5,100-5,300 Jowar Gavarani (100 INR/KG) 1,900-2,200 1,900-2,200 Jowar CH-5 (100 INR/KG) 1,800-1,900 1,800-1,900 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 43.0 degree Celsius, minimum temp. 30.0 degree Celsius Rainfall : Nil FORECAST: Partly cloudy sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 43 and 29 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices)