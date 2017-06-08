Nagpur Foodgrain Prices – APMC/Open Market-June 8
Nagpur, June 8 (Reuters) – Gram and tuar prices shot up again in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and
Marketing Committee (APMC) auction on good buying support from local millers amid weak supply
from producing belts. Weak supply in other mandi because of farmers strike and enquiries from
South-based millers also boosted prices.
About 1,050 of gram and 1,100 bags of tuar were available for auctions, according to sources.
FOODGRAINS & PULSES
GRAM
* Desi gram recovered in open market here on good seasonal demand from local traders
amid tight supply from producing regions.
TUAR
* Tuar varieties ruled steady in open market here but demand was poor.
* Batri dal showed weak tendency in open market on poor demand from local traders amid
good supply from producing belts.
* In Akola, Tuar New – 3,900-4,100, Tuar dal (clean) – 5,400-5,600, Udid Mogar (clean)
– 8,200-9,200, Moong Mogar (clean) 6,800-7,200, Gram – 5,400-5,500, Gram Super best
– 7,200-7,400
* Wheat, rice and other commodities moved in a narrow range in
scattered deals and settled at last levels in thin trading activity.
Nagpur foodgrains APMC auction/open-market prices in rupees for 100 kg
FOODGRAINS Available prices Previous close
Gram Auction 4,500-5,460 4,400-5,200
Gram Pink Auction n.a. 2,100-2,600
Tuar Auction 3,500-4,125 3,400-4,000
Moong Auction n.a. 3,900-4,200
Udid Auction n.a. 4,300-4,500
Masoor Auction n.a. 2,600-2,800
Wheat Mill quality Auction 1,500-1,630 1,500-1,624
Gram Super Best Bold 7,500-8,000 7,500-8,000
Gram Super Best n.a. n.a.
Gram Medium Best 6,700-7,000 6,700-7,000
Gram Dal Medium n.a. n.a
Gram Mill Quality 5,100-5,200 5,100-5,200
Desi gram Raw 5,800-6,000 5,750-5,950
Gram Yellow 7,200-7,500 7,200-7,500
Gram Kabuli 12,300-13,400 12,300-13,400
Tuar Fataka Best-New 5,800-6,000 5,800-6,000
Tuar Fataka Medium-New 5,400-5,600 5,400-5,600
Tuar Dal Best Phod-New 5,200-5,500 5,200-5,500
Tuar Dal Medium phod-New 4,800-5,000 4,800-5,000
Tuar Gavarani New 3,850-3,950 3,850-3,950
Tuar Karnataka 4,050-4,200 4,050-4,200
Masoor dal best 5,200-5,500 5,200-5,500
Masoor dal medium 4,600-5,000 4,600-5,000
Masoor n.a. n.a.
Moong Mogar bold (New) 7,000-7,500 7,000-7,500
Moong Mogar Medium 6,500-6,800 6,500-6,800
Moong dal Chilka 5,500-6,500 5,500-6,500
Moong Mill quality n.a. n.a.
Moong Chamki best 7,000-8,000 7,000-8,000
Udid Mogar best (100 INR/KG) (New) 8,500-9,500 8,500-9,500
Udid Mogar Medium (100 INR/KG) 7,000-8,000 7,000-8,000
Udid Dal Black (100 INR/KG) 5,200-5,500 5,200-5,500
Batri dal (100 INR/KG) 5,100-5,400 5,200-5,500
Lakhodi dal (100 INR/kg) 3,100-3,300 3,100-3,300
Watana Dal (100 INR/KG) 2,900-3,000 2,900-3,000
Watana White (100 INR/KG) 3,400-3,600 3,400-3,600
Watana Green Best (100 INR/KG) 4,000-4,500 4,000-4,500
Wheat 308 (100 INR/KG) 1,950-2,050 1,950-2,050
Wheat Mill quality (100 INR/KG) 1,750-1,850 1,750-1,850
Wheat Filter (100 INR/KG) 2,150-2,350 2,150-2,350
Wheat Lokwan new (100 INR/KG) 1,850-2,050 1,850-2,050
Wheat Lokwan best (100 INR/KG) 2,200-2,400 2,200-2,400
Wheat Lokwan medium (100 INR/KG) 1,900-2,100 1,900-2,100
Lokwan Hath Binar (100 INR/KG) n.a. n.a.
MP Sharbati Best (100 INR/KG) 3,100-3,500 3,100-3,500
MP Sharbati Medium (100 INR/KG) 2,300-2,800 2,300-2,800
Rice BPT new (100 INR/KG) 2,900-3,400 2,900-3,400
Rice BPT best (100 INR/KG) 3,500-4,000 3,500-4,000
Rice BPT medium (100 INR/KG) 3,000-3,200 3,000-3,200
Rice Luchai (100 INR/KG) 2,500-2,800 2,500-2,800
Rice Swarna new (100 INR/KG) 2,300-2,500 2,300-2,500
Rice Swarna best (100 INR/KG) 2,600-2,800 2,600-2,800
Rice Swarna medium (100 INR/KG) 2,400-2,500 2,400-2,500
Rice HMT New (100 INR/KG) 3,600-4,000 3,600-4,000
Rice HMT best (100 INR/KG) 4,500-5,000 4,500-5,000
Rice HMT medium (100 INR/KG) 4,100-4,300 4,100-4,300
Rice Shriram New(100 INR/KG) 4,800-5,200 4,800-5,200
Rice Shriram best 100 INR/KG) 6,500-7,000 6,500-7,000
Rice Shriram med (100 INR/KG) 5,800-6,200 5,800-6,200
Rice Basmati best (100 INR/KG) 10,000-14,000 10,000-14,000
Rice Basmati Medium (100 INR/KG) 6,200-8,500 6,200-8,500
Rice Chinnor New(100 INR/KG) 4,600-4,800 4,600-4,800
Rice Chinnor best 100 INR/KG) 6,000-6,500 5,800-6,300
Rice Chinnor medium (100 INR/KG) 5,500-5,800 5,100-5,300
Jowar Gavarani (100 INR/KG) 1,900-2,200 1,900-2,200
Jowar CH-5 (100 INR/KG) 1,800-1,900 1,800-1,900
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 39.6 degree Celsius, minimum temp. 27.6 degree Celsius
Rainfall : Nil
FORECAST: Generally cloudy sky with one or two spells or rains or thunder-showers likely.
Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 41 and 27 degree Celsius respectively.
Note: n.a.--not available
(For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices)