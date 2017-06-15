Nagpur Foodgrain Prices – APMC/Open Market-June 15 Nagpur, June 15 (Reuters) – Gram and tuar prices reported down in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) auction on poor buying support from local millers amid increased arrival from producing regions. High moisture content arrival and downward trend in Madhya Pradesh pulses also affected sentiment. About 1,300 of gram and 600 bags of tuar were available for auctions, according to sources. FOODGRAINS & PULSES GRAM * Gram varieties ruled steady in open market here but demand was poor. TUAR * Tuar varieties quoted static in open market here on subdued demand from local traders amid ample stock in ready position. * Watana varieties reported higher in open market on good buying support from local traders amid weak supply from producing region. * In Akola, Tuar New – 3,900-4,100, Tuar dal (clean) – 5,700-5,800, Udid Mogar (clean) – 8,200-9,200, Moong Mogar (clean) 6,800-7,200, Gram – 5,600-5,800, Gram Super best – 7,800-8,500 * Wheat, rice and other commodities moved in a narrow range in scattered deals and settled at last levels in thin trading activity. Nagpur foodgrains APMC auction/open-market prices in rupees for 100 kg FOODGRAINS Available prices Previous close Gram Auction 4,700-5,125 4,700-5,210 Gram Pink Auction n.a. 2,100-2,600 Tuar Auction 3,400-3,890 3,500-3,900 Moong Auction n.a. 3,900-4,200 Udid Auction n.a. 4,300-4,500 Masoor Auction n.a. 2,600-2,800 Wheat Mill quality Auction 1,500-1,645 1,500-1,630 Gram Super Best Bold 8,000-8,800 7,800-8,500 Gram Super Best n.a. n.a. Gram Medium Best 7,000-7,500 7,000-7,500 Gram Dal Medium n.a. n.a Gram Mill Quality 5,400-5,500 5,400-5,500 Desi gram Raw 5,850-6,050 5,850-6,050 Gram Yellow 7,700-8,200 7,700-8,200 Gram Kabuli 12,300-13,400 12,300-13,400 Tuar Fataka Best-New 6,000-6,300 6,000-6,300 Tuar Fataka Medium-New 5,700-5,900 5,700-5,900 Tuar Dal Best Phod-New 5,600-5,800 5,600-5,800 Tuar Dal Medium phod-New 5,000-5,300 5,000-5,300 Tuar Gavarani New 3,850-3,950 3,850-3,950 Tuar Karnataka 4,100-4,250 4,100-4,250 Masoor dal best 5,000-5,500 5,000-5,500 Masoor dal medium 4,600-4,800 4,600-4,800 Masoor n.a. n.a. Moong Mogar bold (New) 7,000-7,500 7,000-7,500 Moong Mogar Medium 6,500-6,800 6,500-6,800 Moong dal Chilka 5,400-6,400 5,400-6,400 Moong Mill quality n.a. n.a. Moong Chamki best 7,100-8,100 7,100-8,100 Udid Mogar best (100 INR/KG) (New) 8,500-9,500 8,500-9,500 Udid Mogar Medium (100 INR/KG) 7,000-8,000 7,000-8,000 Udid Dal Black (100 INR/KG) 5,200-5,500 5,200-5,500 Batri dal (100 INR/KG) 5,100-5,500 5,100-5,500 Lakhodi dal (100 INR/kg) 3,100-3,400 3,100-3,400 Watana Dal (100 INR/KG) 2,950-3,050 2,900-3,000 Watana White (100 INR/KG) 3,500-3,700 3,400-3,600 Watana Green Best (100 INR/KG) 4,100-4,600 4,000-4,500 Wheat 308 (100 INR/KG) 1,950-2,050 1,950-2,050 Wheat Mill quality (100 INR/KG) 1,800-1,900 1,800-1,900 Wheat Filter (100 INR/KG) 2,150-2,350 2,150-2,350 Wheat Lokwan new (100 INR/KG) 1,850-2,050 1,850-2,050 Wheat Lokwan best (100 INR/KG) 2,200-2,400 2,200-2,400 Wheat Lokwan medium (100 INR/KG) 1,900-2,100 1,900-2,100 Lokwan Hath Binar (100 INR/KG) n.a. n.a. MP Sharbati Best (100 INR/KG) 3,100-3,500 3,100-3,500 MP Sharbati Medium (100 INR/KG) 2,300-2,800 2,300-2,800 Rice BPT new (100 INR/KG) 2,800-3,200 2,800-3,200 Rice BPT best (100 INR/KG) 3,500-4,000 3,500-4,000 Rice BPT medium (100 INR/KG) 3,000-3,200 3,000-3,200 Rice Luchai (100 INR/KG) 2,500-2,800 2,500-2,800 Rice Swarna new (100 INR/KG) 2,200-2,400 2,200-2,400 Rice Swarna best (100 INR/KG) 2,600-2,800 2,600-2,800 Rice Swarna medium (100 INR/KG) 2,400-2,500 2,400-2,500 Rice HMT New (100 INR/KG) 3,600-4,000 3,600-4,000 Rice HMT best (100 INR/KG) 4,500-5,000 4,500-5,000 Rice HMT medium (100 INR/KG) 4,100-4,300 4,100-4,300 Rice Shriram New(100 INR/KG) 4,800-5,200 4,800-5,200 Rice Shriram best 100 INR/KG) 6,500-6,800 6,500-6,800 Rice Shriram med (100 INR/KG) 5,800-6,200 5,800-6,200 Rice Basmati best (100 INR/KG) 10,000-14,000 10,000-14,000 Rice Basmati Medium (100 INR/KG) 6,000-8,000 6,000-8,000 Rice Chinnor New(100 INR/KG) 4,600-4,800 4,600-4,800 Rice Chinnor best 100 INR/KG) 5,800-6,000 5,800-6,000 Rice Chinnor medium (100 INR/KG) 5,400-5,600 5,400-5,600 Jowar Gavarani (100 INR/KG) 1,900-2,200 1,900-2,200 Jowar CH-5 (100 INR/KG) 1,800-1,900 1,800-1,900 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 37.5 degree Celsius, minimum temp. 28.4 degree Celsius Rainfall : 21.2 mm FORECAST: Generally cloudy sky with rains or thunder-showers likely. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 37 and 28 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices)