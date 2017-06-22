Nagpur Foodgrain Prices – APMC/Open Market-June 22 Nagpur, June 22 (Reuters) – Gram and tuar prices moved down in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) auction on lack of demand from local millers amid release of stock from stockists. Downward trend in Madhya Pradesh pulses and high moisture content arrival also affected prices. About 1,200 of gram and 450 bags of tuar were available for auctions, according to sources. FOODGRAINS & PULSES GRAM * Desi gram reported weak in open market on poor buying support from local traders amid good supply from producing regions. TUAR * Tuar varieties ruled steady in open market here on subdued demand from local traders amid ample stock in ready position. * Wheat Lokwan reported down in open market here on poor demand from local traders. * In Akola, Tuar New – 3,900-4,100, Tuar dal (clean) – 5,700-5,800, Udid Mogar (clean) – 8,200-9,200, Moong Mogar (clean) 6,800-7,200, Gram – 5,600-5,800, Gram Super best – 7,800-8,500 * Other varieties of wheat, rice and other commodities moved in a narrow range in scattered deals and settled at last levels in thin trading activity. Nagpur foodgrains APMC auction/open-market prices in rupees for 100 kg FOODGRAINS Available prices Previous close Gram Auction 4,100-4,750 4,200-4,860 Gram Pink Auction n.a. 2,100-2,600 Tuar Auction 3,300-3,555 3,400-3,680 Moong Auction n.a. 3,900-4,200 Udid Auction n.a. 4,300-4,500 Masoor Auction n.a. 2,600-2,800 Wheat Mill quality Auction 1,500-1,616 1,500-1,645 Gram Super Best Bold 7,800-8,500 7,800-8,500 Gram Super Best n.a. n.a. Gram Medium Best 7,000-7,500 7,000-7,500 Gram Dal Medium n.a. n.a Gram Mill Quality 5,300-5,400 5,300-5,400 Desi gram Raw 5,600-5,800 5,700-5,900 Gram Yellow 7,700-8,200 7,700-8,200 Gram Kabuli 12,300-13,400 12,300-13,400 Tuar Fataka Best-New 5,900-6,200 5,900-6,200 Tuar Fataka Medium-New 5,500-5,700 5,500-5,700 Tuar Dal Best Phod-New 5,200-5,400 5,200-5,400 Tuar Dal Medium phod-New 4,800-5,000 4,800-5,000 Tuar Gavarani New 3,800-3,900 3,800-3,900 Tuar Karnataka 4,100-4,200 4,100-4,200 Masoor dal best 5,000-5,400 5,000-5,400 Masoor dal medium 4,500-4,700 4,500-4,700 Masoor n.a. n.a. Moong Mogar bold (New) 7,000-7,500 7,000-7,500 Moong Mogar Medium 6,300-6,600 6,300-6,600 Moong dal Chilka 5,200-6,000 5,200-6,000 Moong Mill quality n.a. n.a. Moong Chamki best 6,500-7,500 6,500-7,500 Udid Mogar best (100 INR/KG) (New) 8,000-9,000 8,000-9,000 Udid Mogar Medium (100 INR/KG) 7,000-7,500 7,000-7,500 Udid Dal Black (100 INR/KG) 4,900-5,200 4,900-5,200 Batri dal (100 INR/KG) 5,000-5,500 5,000-5,500 Lakhodi dal (100 INR/kg) 2,900-3,100 2,900-3,100 Watana Dal (100 INR/KG) 2,950-3,050 2,950-3,050 Watana White (100 INR/KG) 3,500-3,700 3,500-3,700 Watana Green Best (100 INR/KG) 4,100-4,600 4,100-4,600 Wheat 308 (100 INR/KG) 1,950-2,050 1,950-2,050 Wheat Mill quality (100 INR/KG) 1,800-1,900 1,800-1,900 Wheat Filter (100 INR/KG) 2,150-2,350 2,150-2,350 Wheat Lokwan new (100 INR/KG) 1,800-2,000 1,850-2,050 Wheat Lokwan best (100 INR/KG) 2,100-2,300 2,200-2,400 Wheat Lokwan medium (100 INR/KG) 1,800-2,000 1,900-2,100 Lokwan Hath Binar (100 INR/KG) n.a. n.a. MP Sharbati Best (100 INR/KG) 3,000-3,500 3,100-3,500 MP Sharbati Medium (100 INR/KG) 2,200-2,800 2,300-2,800 Rice BPT new (100 INR/KG) 2,800-3,200 2,800-3,200 Rice BPT best (100 INR/KG) 3,500-4,000 3,500-4,000 Rice BPT medium (100 INR/KG) 3,000-3,200 3,000-3,200 Rice Luchai (100 INR/KG) 2,500-2,800 2,500-2,800 Rice Swarna new (100 INR/KG) 2,200-2,400 2,200-2,400 Rice Swarna best (100 INR/KG) 2,600-2,800 2,600-2,800 Rice Swarna medium (100 INR/KG) 2,400-2,500 2,400-2,500 Rice HMT New (100 INR/KG) 3,600-4,000 3,600-4,000 Rice HMT best (100 INR/KG) 4,500-5,000 4,500-5,000 Rice HMT medium (100 INR/KG) 4,100-4,300 4,100-4,300 Rice Shriram New(100 INR/KG) 4,800-5,200 4,800-5,200 Rice Shriram best 100 INR/KG) 6,500-6,800 6,500-6,800 Rice Shriram med (100 INR/KG) 5,800-6,200 5,800-6,200 Rice Basmati best (100 INR/KG) 10,000-14,000 10,000-14,000 Rice Basmati Medium (100 INR/KG) 6,000-8,000 6,000-8,000 Rice Chinnor New(100 INR/KG) 4,600-4,800 4,600-4,800 Rice Chinnor best 100 INR/KG) 5,800-6,000 5,800-6,000 Rice Chinnor medium (100 INR/KG) 5,400-5,600 5,400-5,600 Jowar Gavarani (100 INR/KG) 1,900-2,200 1,900-2,200 Jowar CH-5 (100 INR/KG) 1,800-1,900 1,800-1,900 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 40.3 degree Celsius, minimum temp. 24.7 degree Celsius Rainfall : 1.4 mm FORECAST: Partly cloudy sky. Possibility of rains or thunder-showers likely towards evening or night. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 39 and 25 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices)