Nagpur Foodgrain Prices – APMC/Open Market-June 27
Nagpur, June 27 (Reuters) – Gram and tuar prices reported higher in Nagpur Agriculture Produce
and Marketing Committee (APMC) auction on increased seasonal demand from local millers amid weak
supply from producing regions because of heavy rains since last two days in the region. Repeated
enquiries from South-based millers also boosted prices.
About 800 of gram and 500 bags of tuar were available for auctions, according to sources.
FOODGRAINS & PULSES
GRAM
* Gram varieties suffered heavily in open market on lack of demand from local traders
amid good supply from millers.
TUAR
* Tuar varieties reported down in open market in absence of buyers amid profit-taking
selling by stockists at higher level. Reports about bumper tuar production in this
season also affected sentiment.
* Masoor varieties firmed up in open market here on good buying support from local
traders amid tight supply from producing regions.
* In Akola, Tuar New – 3,900-4,100, Tuar dal (clean) – 5,700-5,800, Udid Mogar (clean)
– 8,200-9,200, Moong Mogar (clean) 6,800-7,200, Gram – 5,600-5,800, Gram Super best
– 7,800-8,500
* Wheat, rice and other commodities moved in a narrow range in
scattered deals and settled at last levels in thin trading activity.
Nagpur foodgrains APMC auction/open-market prices in rupees for 100 kg
FOODGRAINS Available prices Previous close
Gram Auction 4,550-5,020 4,400-4,870
Gram Pink Auction n.a. 2,100-2,600
Tuar Auction 3,450-3,870 3,350-3,700
Moong Auction n.a. 3,900-4,200
Udid Auction n.a. 4,300-4,500
Masoor Auction n.a. 2,600-2,800
Wheat Mill quality Auction 1,500-1,632 1,500-1,620
Gram Super Best Bold 7,000-8,000 7,300-8,300
Gram Super Best n.a. n.a.
Gram Medium Best 6,500-6,800 6,800-7,100
Gram Dal Medium n.a. n.a
Gram Mill Quality 5,200-5,300 5,400-5,500
Desi gram Raw 5,400-5,500 5,600-5,800
Gram Yellow 7,000-8,000 7,200-7,300
Gram Kabuli 12,300-13,400 12,300-13,400
Tuar Fataka Best-New 5,800-6,000 5,900-6,200
Tuar Fataka Medium-New 5,400-5,600 5,500-5,700
Tuar Dal Best Phod-New 5,200-5,400 5,200-5,500
Tuar Dal Medium phod-New 4,700-5,000 4,800-5,000
Tuar Gavarani New 3,400-3,600 3,800-3,900
Tuar Karnataka 3,800-4,000 4,000-4,100
Masoor dal best 5,200-5,500 5,000-5,400
Masoor dal medium 4,700-4,900 4,500-4,700
Masoor n.a. n.a.
Moong Mogar bold (New) 7,000-7,500 7,000-7,500
Moong Mogar Medium 6,300-6,600 6,300-6,600
Moong dal Chilka 5,000-6,200 5,000-6,200
Moong Mill quality n.a. n.a.
Moong Chamki best 7,000-7,500 7,000-7,500
Udid Mogar best (100 INR/KG) (New) 8,000-9,000 8,000-9,000
Udid Mogar Medium (100 INR/KG) 7,000-7,500 7,000-7,500
Udid Dal Black (100 INR/KG) 4,900-5,200 4,900-5,200
Batri dal (100 INR/KG) 5,000-5,500 5,000-5,500
Lakhodi dal (100 INR/kg) 2,900-3,100 2,900-3,100
Watana Dal (100 INR/KG) 2,900-3,000 2,900-3,000
Watana White (100 INR/KG) 3,500-3,700 3,500-3,700
Watana Green Best (100 INR/KG) 4,100-4,600 4,100-4,600
Wheat 308 (100 INR/KG) 1,950-2,050 1,950-2,050
Wheat Mill quality (100 INR/KG) 1,800-1,900 1,800-1,900
Wheat Filter (100 INR/KG) 2,150-2,350 2,150-2,350
Wheat Lokwan new (100 INR/KG) 1,800-2,000 1,800-2,000
Wheat Lokwan best (100 INR/KG) 2,100-2,300 2,100-2,300
Wheat Lokwan medium (100 INR/KG) 1,800-2,000 1,800-2,000
Lokwan Hath Binar (100 INR/KG) n.a. n.a.
MP Sharbati Best (100 INR/KG) 3,000-3,500 3,100-3,500
MP Sharbati Medium (100 INR/KG) 2,200-2,800 2,300-2,800
Rice BPT new (100 INR/KG) 2,800-3,200 2,800-3,200
Rice BPT best (100 INR/KG) 3,500-4,000 3,500-4,000
Rice BPT medium (100 INR/KG) 3,000-3,200 3,000-3,200
Rice Luchai (100 INR/KG) 2,500-2,800 2,500-2,800
Rice Swarna new (100 INR/KG) 2,200-2,400 2,200-2,400
Rice Swarna best (100 INR/KG) 2,600-2,800 2,600-2,800
Rice Swarna medium (100 INR/KG) 2,400-2,500 2,400-2,500
Rice HMT New (100 INR/KG) 3,600-4,000 3,600-4,000
Rice HMT best (100 INR/KG) 4,500-5,000 4,500-5,000
Rice HMT medium (100 INR/KG) 4,100-4,300 4,100-4,300
Rice Shriram New(100 INR/KG) 4,800-5,200 4,800-5,200
Rice Shriram best 100 INR/KG) 6,500-6,800 6,500-6,800
Rice Shriram med (100 INR/KG) 5,800-6,200 5,800-6,200
Rice Basmati best (100 INR/KG) 10,000-14,000 10,000-14,000
Rice Basmati Medium (100 INR/KG) 6,000-8,000 6,000-8,000
Rice Chinnor New(100 INR/KG) 4,600-4,800 4,600-4,800
Rice Chinnor best 100 INR/KG) 5,800-6,000 5,800-6,000
Rice Chinnor medium (100 INR/KG) 5,400-5,600 5,400-5,600
Jowar Gavarani (100 INR/KG) 1,900-2,200 1,900-2,200
Jowar CH-5 (100 INR/KG) 1,800-1,900 1,800-1,900
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 33.0 degree Celsius, minimum temp. 24.2 degree Celsius
Rainfall : 41.2 mm
FORECAST: Partly cloudy sky. One or two spells of rains or thunder-showers likely. Maximum and
minimum temperature would be around and 34 and 24 degree Celsius respectively.
Note: n.a.--not available
(For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices)