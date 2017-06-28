Nagpur Foodgrain Prices – APMC/Open Market-June 28
Nagpur, June 28 (Reuters) – Tuar prices shot up in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing
Committee (APMC) auction on renewed buying support from local millers amid weak supply from
producing regions because of heavy rains. Healthy rise in Madhya Pradesh tuar prices and
reported demand from South-based millers also jacked up prices.
About 400 of gram and 300 bags of tuar were available for auctions, according to sources.
FOODGRAINS & PULSES
GRAM
* Gram varieties ruled steady in open market here but demand was poor.
TUAR
* Tuar gavarani recovered again in open market on good seasonal demand from local
traders amid tight supply from producing regions.
* Moong dal Chilka firmed up in open market here on good buying support from local
traders amid tight supply from producing regions.
* In Akola, Tuar New – 3,900-4,100, Tuar dal (clean) – 5,700-5,800, Udid Mogar (clean)
– 8,200-9,200, Moong Mogar (clean) 6,800-7,200, Gram – 5,600-5,800, Gram Super best
– 7,800-8,500
* Wheat, rice and other commodities moved in a narrow range in
scattered deals and settled at last levels in thin trading activity.
Nagpur foodgrains APMC auction/open-market prices in rupees for 100 kg
FOODGRAINS Available prices Previous close
Gram Auction 4,550-5,020 4,550-5,020
Gram Pink Auction n.a. 2,100-2,600
Tuar Auction 3,800-4,075 3,500-3,800
Moong Auction n.a. 3,900-4,200
Udid Auction n.a. 4,300-4,500
Masoor Auction n.a. 2,600-2,800
Wheat Mill quality Auction 1,500-1,632 1,500-1,620
Gram Super Best Bold 7,000-8,000 7,000-8,000
Gram Super Best n.a. n.a.
Gram Medium Best 6,500-6,800 6,500-6,800
Gram Dal Medium n.a. n.a
Gram Mill Quality 5,200-5,300 5,200-5,300
Desi gram Raw 5,400-5,500 5,400-5,500
Gram Yellow 7,000-8,000 7,000-8,000
Gram Kabuli 12,300-13,400 12,300-13,400
Tuar Fataka Best-New 5,800-6,000 5,800-6,000
Tuar Fataka Medium-New 5,400-5,600 5,400-5,600
Tuar Dal Best Phod-New 5,200-5,400 5,200-5,400
Tuar Dal Medium phod-New 4,700-5,000 4,700-5,000
Tuar Gavarani New 3,450-3,650 3,400-3,600
Tuar Karnataka 3,800-4,000 3,800-4,000
Masoor dal best 5,200-5,500 5,200-5,500
Masoor dal medium 4,700-4,900 4,700-4,900
Masoor n.a. n.a.
Moong Mogar bold (New) 7,000-7,500 7,000-7,500
Moong Mogar Medium 6,300-6,600 6,300-6,600
Moong dal Chilka 5,100-6,300 5,000-6,200
Moong Mill quality n.a. n.a.
Moong Chamki best 7,000-7,500 7,000-7,500
Udid Mogar best (100 INR/KG) (New) 8,000-9,000 8,000-9,000
Udid Mogar Medium (100 INR/KG) 7,000-7,500 7,000-7,500
Udid Dal Black (100 INR/KG) 4,900-5,200 4,900-5,200
Batri dal (100 INR/KG) 5,000-5,500 5,000-5,500
Lakhodi dal (100 INR/kg) 2,900-3,100 2,900-3,100
Watana Dal (100 INR/KG) 2,900-3,000 2,900-3,000
Watana White (100 INR/KG) 3,500-3,700 3,500-3,700
Watana Green Best (100 INR/KG) 4,100-4,600 4,100-4,600
Wheat 308 (100 INR/KG) 1,950-2,050 1,950-2,050
Wheat Mill quality (100 INR/KG) 1,800-1,900 1,800-1,900
Wheat Filter (100 INR/KG) 2,150-2,350 2,150-2,350
Wheat Lokwan new (100 INR/KG) 1,800-2,000 1,800-2,000
Wheat Lokwan best (100 INR/KG) 2,100-2,300 2,100-2,300
Wheat Lokwan medium (100 INR/KG) 1,800-2,000 1,800-2,000
Lokwan Hath Binar (100 INR/KG) n.a. n.a.
MP Sharbati Best (100 INR/KG) 3,000-3,500 3,100-3,500
MP Sharbati Medium (100 INR/KG) 2,200-2,800 2,300-2,800
Rice BPT new (100 INR/KG) 2,800-3,200 2,800-3,200
Rice BPT best (100 INR/KG) 3,500-4,000 3,500-4,000
Rice BPT medium (100 INR/KG) 3,000-3,200 3,000-3,200
Rice Luchai (100 INR/KG) 2,500-2,800 2,500-2,800
Rice Swarna new (100 INR/KG) 2,200-2,400 2,200-2,400
Rice Swarna best (100 INR/KG) 2,600-2,800 2,600-2,800
Rice Swarna medium (100 INR/KG) 2,400-2,500 2,400-2,500
Rice HMT New (100 INR/KG) 3,600-4,000 3,600-4,000
Rice HMT best (100 INR/KG) 4,500-5,000 4,500-5,000
Rice HMT medium (100 INR/KG) 4,100-4,300 4,100-4,300
Rice Shriram New(100 INR/KG) 4,800-5,200 4,800-5,200
Rice Shriram best 100 INR/KG) 6,500-6,800 6,500-6,800
Rice Shriram med (100 INR/KG) 5,800-6,200 5,800-6,200
Rice Basmati best (100 INR/KG) 10,000-14,000 10,000-14,000
Rice Basmati Medium (100 INR/KG) 6,000-8,000 6,000-8,000
Rice Chinnor New(100 INR/KG) 4,600-4,800 4,600-4,800
Rice Chinnor best 100 INR/KG) 5,800-6,000 5,800-6,000
Rice Chinnor medium (100 INR/KG) 5,400-5,600 5,400-5,600
Jowar Gavarani (100 INR/KG) 1,900-2,200 1,900-2,200
Jowar CH-5 (100 INR/KG) 1,800-1,900 1,800-1,900
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 29.3 degree Celsius, minimum temp. 24.4 degree Celsius
Rainfall : 113 mm
FORECAST: Generally cloudy sky with One or two spells of rains or thunder-showers likely.
Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 32 and 24 degree Celsius respectively.
Note: n.a.--not available
(For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices)