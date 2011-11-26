Nagpur, Nov 26 Select pulses showed weak tendency in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) on poor buying support from local millers amid healthy supply from producing region. Increased overseas supply, high moisture content arrival and easy condition in Madhya Pradesh pulses prices also pushed down prices, according to sources.

FOODGRAINS & PULSES

GRAM

* Gram prices moved down in Nagpur APMC on poor demand from local millers amid good

supply from producing regions. Easy condition in Madhya Pradesh gram prices also

affected sentiment.

* Gram varieties ruled steady in open market but demand was poor in thin trading

activity.

TUAR

* Tuar prices reported weak in Nagpur APMC in absence of buyers amid reports about

good overseas arrival.

* Tuar varieties ruled steady in open market matching the demand and supply position.

* Moong Chamki quoted lower in open market in absence of buyers amid profit-taking

selling by stockists at higher level.

* Rice BPT firmed up in open market in good marriage season demand from local traders

amid tight supply from producing belts.

* In Akola, Tuar - 3,200-3,500, Tuar dal - 5,500-5,600, Udid at 3,200-3,500,

Udid Mogar (clean) - 5,400-5,500, Moong - 3,700-4,200, Moong Mogar

(clean) 5,800-6,000, Gram - 3,600-3,700, Gram Super best bold - 4,100-4,500

for 100 kg.

* Wheat, other varieties of rice and other commodities prices remained steady in open

market in thin trading activity, according to sources. Nagpur foodgrains APMC auction/open-market prices in rupees for 100 kg FOODGRAINS Available prices Previous close Gram Auction 2,751-3,600 2,850-3,600 Gram Pink Auction n.a. 2,100-2,600 Tuar Auction 2,300-2,601 2,500-2,885 Moong Auction n.a. 3,600-3,700 Udid Auction n.a. 2,300-2,400 Masoor Auction n.a. 2,300-2,400 Gram Super Best Bold 4,900-5,050 4,900-5,050 Gram Super Best Best n.a. Gram Medium Best 4,500-4,700 4,500-4,700 Gram Dal Medium n.a. n.a. Gram Mill Quality 4,300-4,400 4,300-4,400 Deshi gram Raw 3,750-3,800 3,750-3,800 Gram Filter Yellow n.a. n.a. Gram Kabuli 7,000-9,500 7,000-9,500 Gram Pink 6,200-6,700 6,200-6,700 Tuar Fataka Best 6,100-6,300 6,100-6,300 Tuar Fataka Medium 5,400-5,700 5,400-5,700 Tuar Dal Best Phod 5,350-5,450 5,350-5,450 Tuar Dal Medium phod 4,600-5,050 4,600-5,050 Tuar Gavarani 3,450-3,650 3,450-3,650 Tuar Karnataka 3,400-3,600 3,400-3,600 Tuar Black 6,200-6,400 6,200-6,400 Masoor dal best 3,600-3,650 3,600-3,650 Masoor dal medium 3,300-3,350 3,300-3,350 Masoor n.a. n.a. Moong Mogar bold 6,700-6,800 6,700-6,800 Moong Mogar Medium best 6,000-6,200 6,000-6,200 Moong Mogar Super fine n.a. n.a. Moong Dal Chilka best 5,200-5,400 5,200-5,400 Moong dal Medium 5,000-5,200 5,000-5,200 Moong Mill quality n.a. n.a. Moong Chamki best 5,000-5,600 5,000-5,800 Udid Mogar Super best (100 INR/KG) 6,400-6,500 6,400-6,500 Udid Mogar Medium (100 INR/KG) 5,600-6,000 5,600-6,000 Udid Dal Black (100 INR/KG) 5,000-5,200 5,000-5,200 Batri dal (100 INR/KG) 2,650-2,700 2,650-2,700 Lakhodi dal (100 INR/kg) 2,500-2,550 2,500-2,550 Watana Dal (100 INR/KG) 2,600-2,625 2,600-2,625 Watana White (Naylon) (100 INR/KG) 2,500-2,850 2,500-2,850 Watana White (100 INR/KG) 2,500-2,550 2,500-2,550 Watana Green Best (100 INR/KG) 2,800-3,000 2,800-3,000 Watana Green Medium (100 INR/KG) 2,500-2,800 2,500-2,800 Wheat 308 (100 INR/KG) 1,200-1,300 1,200-1,300 Wheat Mill quality (100 INR/KG) 1,160-1,180 1,060-1,180 Wheat Filter (100 INR/KG) 1,700-1,850 1,700-1,850 Wheat Lokwan best (100 INR/KG) 1,550-1,600 1,550-1,600 Wheat Lokwan medium (100 INR/KG) 1,400-1,500 1,400-1,500 Lokwan Hath Binar (100 INR/KG) n.a. n.a. MP Sharbati Best (100 INR/KG) 2,200-2,500 2,200-2,500 MP Sharbati Medium (100 INR/KG) 2,050-2,250 2,050-2,250 Wheat 147 (100 INR/KG) 1,300-1,450 1,300-1,450 Wheat Best (100 INR/KG) n.a. n.a. Rice BPT (100 INR/KG) 2,100-2,250 1,950-2,250 Rice Parmal (100 INR/KG) 1,700-1,750 1,700-1,750 Rice Swarna Best (100 INR/KG) 1,800-1,850 1,800-1,850 Rice Swarna Medium (100 INR/KG) 1,550-1,750 1,550-1,750 Rice HMT (100 INR/KG) 2,400-2,800 2,400-2,800 Rice HMT Shriram (100 INR/KG) 3,200-3,500 3,200-3,500 Rice Basmati best (100 INR/KG) 7,000-11,000 7,000-11,000 Rice Basmati Medium (100 INR/KG) 5,500-8,000 5,500-8,000 Rice Chinnor (100 INR/KG) 3,200-3,750 3,200-3,750 Rice Chinnor Medium (100 INR/KG) 3,100-3,400 3,100-3,400 Jowar Gavarani (100 INR/KG) 3,600-3,800 3,600-3,800 Jowar CH-5 (100 INR/KG) 2,800-3,000 2,800-3,000 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 29.5 degree Celsius (85.1 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 14.7 degree Celsius (58.7 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - 91 per cent, lowest - 54 per cent. FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 30 and 16 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.)