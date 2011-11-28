Nagpur, Nov 28 Select pulses suffered heavily in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and
Marketing Committee (APMC) on poor buying support from local millers amid healthy supply from
producing region. Increased overseas arrival, easy condition in Madhya Pradesh pulses prices and
high moisture content arrival also pulled down prices, according to sources.
* * * *
FOODGRAINS & PULSES
GRAM
* Gram prices reported sharp fall in Nagpur APMC on poor demand from local millers
amid good supply from producing regions. Healthy supply in Madhya Pradesh foodgrain
market also hit prices here.
* Gram varieties showed weak tendency in open market on lack of demand from local
traders amid healthy supply from millers. Fresh fall in Madhya Pradesh gram prices
also affected sentiment.
TUAR
* Tuar prices reported weak in Nagpur APMC in absence of buyers amid reports about
good overseas supply.
* Tuar varieties moved down in open market in absence of buyers and good supply from
producing regions. Reports about good arrival southern parts of the country also
affected prices.
* Moong varieties quoted lower in open market in absence of buyers amid profit-taking
selling by stockists at higher level.
* In Akola, Tuar - 3,200-3,500, Tuar dal - 5,500-5,600, Udid at 3,200-3,500,
Udid Mogar (clean) - 5,400-5,500, Moong - 3,700-4,200, Moong Mogar
(clean) 5,800-6,000, Gram - 3,600-3,700, Gram Super best bold - 4,100-4,500
for 100 kg.
* Wheat, rice and other commodities prices remained steady in open
market in thin trading activity, according to sources.
Nagpur foodgrains APMC auction/open-market prices in rupees for 100 kg
FOODGRAINS Available prices Previous close
Gram Auction 2,401-3,465 2,750-3,600
Gram Pink Auction n.a. 2,100-2,600
Tuar Auction 2,270-3,175 2,300-3,175
Moong Auction n.a. 3,600-3,700
Udid Auction n.a. 2,300-2,400
Masoor Auction n.a. 2,300-2,400
Gram Super Best Bold 4,650-4,800 4,900-5,050
Gram Super Best n.a.
Gram Medium Best 4,250-4,350 4,500-4,700
Gram Dal Medium n.a. n.a.
Gram Mill Quality 4,300-4,400 4,300-4,400
Deshi gram Raw 3,500-3,600 3,750-3,800
Gram Filter Yellow n.a. n.a.
Gram Kabuli 7,000-9,500 7,000-9,500
Gram Pink 6,200-6,700 6,200-6,700
Tuar Fataka Best 6,100-6,200 6,100-6,300
Tuar Fataka Medium 5,500-5,700 5,600-5,700
Tuar Dal Best Phod 5,200-5,300 5,350-5,450
Tuar Dal Medium phod 4,450-4900 4,600-5,050
Tuar Gavarani 3,450-3,650 3,450-3,650
Tuar Karnataka 3,400-3,600 3,400-3,600
Tuar Black 6,200-6,400 6,200-6,400
Masoor dal best 3,600-3,650 3,600-3,650
Masoor dal medium 3,300-3,350 3,300-3,350
Masoor n.a. n.a.
Moong Mogar bold 6,300-6,400 6,700-6,800
Moong Mogar Medium best 5,600-5,800 6,000-6,200
Moong Mogar Super fine n.a. n.a.
Moong Dal Chilka best 4,800-5,000 5,200-5,400
Moong dal Medium 4,600-4,800 5,000-5,200
Moong Mill quality n.a. n.a.
Moong Chamki best 5,000-5,600 5,000-5,600
Udid Mogar Super best (100 INR/KG) 6,400-6,500 6,400-6,500
Udid Mogar Medium (100 INR/KG) 5,600-6,000 5,600-6,000
Udid Dal Black (100 INR/KG) 5,000-5,200 5,000-5,200
Batri dal (100 INR/KG) 2,650-2,700 2,650-2,700
Lakhodi dal (100 INR/kg) 2,500-2,550 2,500-2,550
Watana Dal (100 INR/KG) 2,600-2,625 2,600-2,625
Watana White (Naylon) (100 INR/KG) 2,500-2,850 2,500-2,850
Watana White (100 INR/KG) 2,500-2,550 2,500-2,550
Watana Green Best (100 INR/KG) 2,800-3,000 2,800-3,000
Watana Green Medium (100 INR/KG) 2,500-2,800 2,500-2,800
Wheat 308 (100 INR/KG) 1,200-1,300 1,200-1,300
Wheat Mill quality (100 INR/KG) 1,160-1,180 1,060-1,180
Wheat Filter (100 INR/KG) 1,700-1,850 1,700-1,850
Wheat Lokwan best (100 INR/KG) 1,550-1,600 1,550-1,600
Wheat Lokwan medium (100 INR/KG) 1,400-1,500 1,400-1,500
Lokwan Hath Binar (100 INR/KG) n.a. n.a.
MP Sharbati Best (100 INR/KG) 2,200-2,500 2,200-2,500
MP Sharbati Medium (100 INR/KG) 2,050-2,250 2,050-2,250
Wheat 147 (100 INR/KG) 1,300-1,450 1,300-1,450
Wheat Best (100 INR/KG) n.a. n.a.
Rice BPT (100 INR/KG) 2,100-2,250 2,100-2,250
Rice Parmal (100 INR/KG) 1,700-1,750 1,700-1,750
Rice Swarna Best (100 INR/KG) 1,800-1,850 1,800-1,850
Rice Swarna Medium (100 INR/KG) 1,550-1,750 1,550-1,750
Rice HMT (100 INR/KG) 2,400-2,800 2,400-2,800
Rice HMT Shriram (100 INR/KG) 3,200-3,500 3,200-3,500
Rice Basmati best (100 INR/KG) 7,000-11,000 7,000-11,000
Rice Basmati Medium (100 INR/KG) 5,500-8,000 5,500-8,000
Rice Chinnor (100 INR/KG) 3,200-3,750 3,200-3,750
Rice Chinnor Medium (100 INR/KG) 3,100-3,400 3,100-3,400
Jowar Gavarani (100 INR/KG) 3,600-3,800 3,600-3,800
Jowar CH-5 (100 INR/KG) 2,800-3,000 2,800-3,000
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 31.6 degree Celsius (88.9 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp.
17.6 degree Celsius (63.7 degree Fahrenheit)
Humidity: Highest - 92 per cent, lowest - 57 per cent.
FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 30 and 16 degree
Celsius respectively.
Note: n.a.--not available
(For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.)