Nagpur, Nov 28 Select pulses suffered heavily in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) on poor buying support from local millers amid healthy supply from producing region. Increased overseas arrival, easy condition in Madhya Pradesh pulses prices and high moisture content arrival also pulled down prices, according to sources.

FOODGRAINS & PULSES

GRAM

* Gram prices reported sharp fall in Nagpur APMC on poor demand from local millers

amid good supply from producing regions. Healthy supply in Madhya Pradesh foodgrain

market also hit prices here.

* Gram varieties showed weak tendency in open market on lack of demand from local

traders amid healthy supply from millers. Fresh fall in Madhya Pradesh gram prices

also affected sentiment.

TUAR

* Tuar prices reported weak in Nagpur APMC in absence of buyers amid reports about

good overseas supply.

* Tuar varieties moved down in open market in absence of buyers and good supply from

producing regions. Reports about good arrival southern parts of the country also

affected prices.

* Moong varieties quoted lower in open market in absence of buyers amid profit-taking

selling by stockists at higher level.

* In Akola, Tuar - 3,200-3,500, Tuar dal - 5,500-5,600, Udid at 3,200-3,500,

Udid Mogar (clean) - 5,400-5,500, Moong - 3,700-4,200, Moong Mogar

(clean) 5,800-6,000, Gram - 3,600-3,700, Gram Super best bold - 4,100-4,500

for 100 kg.

* Wheat, rice and other commodities prices remained steady in open

market in thin trading activity, according to sources.

Nagpur foodgrains APMC auction/open-market prices in rupees for 100 kg

FOODGRAINS Available prices Previous close

Gram Auction 2,401-3,465 2,750-3,600

Gram Pink Auction n.a. 2,100-2,600

Tuar Auction 2,270-3,175 2,300-3,175

Moong Auction n.a. 3,600-3,700

Udid Auction n.a. 2,300-2,400

Masoor Auction n.a. 2,300-2,400

Gram Super Best Bold 4,650-4,800 4,900-5,050

Gram Super Best n.a.

Gram Medium Best 4,250-4,350 4,500-4,700

Gram Dal Medium n.a. n.a.

Gram Mill Quality 4,300-4,400 4,300-4,400

Deshi gram Raw 3,500-3,600 3,750-3,800

Gram Filter Yellow n.a. n.a.

Gram Kabuli 7,000-9,500 7,000-9,500

Gram Pink 6,200-6,700 6,200-6,700

Tuar Fataka Best 6,100-6,200 6,100-6,300

Tuar Fataka Medium 5,500-5,700 5,600-5,700

Tuar Dal Best Phod 5,200-5,300 5,350-5,450

Tuar Dal Medium phod 4,450-4900 4,600-5,050

Tuar Gavarani 3,450-3,650 3,450-3,650

Tuar Karnataka 3,400-3,600 3,400-3,600

Tuar Black 6,200-6,400 6,200-6,400

Masoor dal best 3,600-3,650 3,600-3,650

Masoor dal medium 3,300-3,350 3,300-3,350

Masoor n.a. n.a.

Moong Mogar bold 6,300-6,400 6,700-6,800

Moong Mogar Medium best 5,600-5,800 6,000-6,200

Moong Mogar Super fine n.a. n.a.

Moong Dal Chilka best 4,800-5,000 5,200-5,400

Moong dal Medium 4,600-4,800 5,000-5,200

Moong Mill quality n.a. n.a.

Moong Chamki best 5,000-5,600 5,000-5,600

Udid Mogar Super best (100 INR/KG) 6,400-6,500 6,400-6,500

Udid Mogar Medium (100 INR/KG) 5,600-6,000 5,600-6,000

Udid Dal Black (100 INR/KG) 5,000-5,200 5,000-5,200

Batri dal (100 INR/KG) 2,650-2,700 2,650-2,700

Lakhodi dal (100 INR/kg) 2,500-2,550 2,500-2,550

Watana Dal (100 INR/KG) 2,600-2,625 2,600-2,625

Watana White (Naylon) (100 INR/KG) 2,500-2,850 2,500-2,850

Watana White (100 INR/KG) 2,500-2,550 2,500-2,550

Watana Green Best (100 INR/KG) 2,800-3,000 2,800-3,000

Watana Green Medium (100 INR/KG) 2,500-2,800 2,500-2,800

Wheat 308 (100 INR/KG) 1,200-1,300 1,200-1,300

Wheat Mill quality (100 INR/KG) 1,160-1,180 1,060-1,180

Wheat Filter (100 INR/KG) 1,700-1,850 1,700-1,850

Wheat Lokwan best (100 INR/KG) 1,550-1,600 1,550-1,600

Wheat Lokwan medium (100 INR/KG) 1,400-1,500 1,400-1,500

Lokwan Hath Binar (100 INR/KG) n.a. n.a.

MP Sharbati Best (100 INR/KG) 2,200-2,500 2,200-2,500

MP Sharbati Medium (100 INR/KG) 2,050-2,250 2,050-2,250

Wheat 147 (100 INR/KG) 1,300-1,450 1,300-1,450

Wheat Best (100 INR/KG) n.a. n.a.

Rice BPT (100 INR/KG) 2,100-2,250 2,100-2,250

Rice Parmal (100 INR/KG) 1,700-1,750 1,700-1,750

Rice Swarna Best (100 INR/KG) 1,800-1,850 1,800-1,850

Rice Swarna Medium (100 INR/KG) 1,550-1,750 1,550-1,750

Rice HMT (100 INR/KG) 2,400-2,800 2,400-2,800

Rice HMT Shriram (100 INR/KG) 3,200-3,500 3,200-3,500

Rice Basmati best (100 INR/KG) 7,000-11,000 7,000-11,000

Rice Basmati Medium (100 INR/KG) 5,500-8,000 5,500-8,000

Rice Chinnor (100 INR/KG) 3,200-3,750 3,200-3,750

Rice Chinnor Medium (100 INR/KG) 3,100-3,400 3,100-3,400

Jowar Gavarani (100 INR/KG) 3,600-3,800 3,600-3,800

Jowar CH-5 (100 INR/KG) 2,800-3,000 2,800-3,000 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 31.6 degree Celsius (88.9 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 17.6 degree Celsius (63.7 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - 92 per cent, lowest - 57 per cent. FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 30 and 16 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.)