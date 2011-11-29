Nagpur, Nov 29 Select pulses reported higher in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) on increased buying support from local millers amid weak supply from producing region. Notable rise in Madhya Pradesh pulses and reported demand from South-based millers also boosted prices, according to sources.

* * * *

FOODGRAINS & PULSES

GRAM

* Gram prices quoted strong in Nagpur APMC on good demand from local millers

amid restricted supply from producing regions. Fresh enquiries from South-based

millers also pushed up prices.

* Gram varieties ruled steady in open market but demand was poor in thin trading

activity.

TUAR

* Tuar prices reported higher in Nagpur APMC on renewed demand from local millers

amid tight supply from producing regions.

* Tuar varieties quoted static matching the demand and supply position.

* Masoor and Udid varieties quoted lower in open market in absence of buyers amid

profit-taking selling by stockists at higher level.

* In Akola, Tuar - 3,200-3,500, Tuar dal - 5,500-5,600, Udid at 3,200-3,500,

Udid Mogar (clean) - 5,400-5,500, Moong - 3,700-4,200, Moong Mogar

(clean) 5,800-6,000, Gram - 3,600-3,700, Gram Super best bold - 4,100-4,500

for 100 kg.

* Wheat, rice and other commodities prices remained steady in open

market in thin trading activity, according to sources. Nagpur foodgrains APMC auction/open-market prices in rupees for 100 kg FOODGRAINS Available prices Previous close Gram Auction 2,761-3,465 2,400-3,600 Gram Pink Auction n.a. 2,100-2,600 Tuar Auction 2,305-3,195 2,270-3,175 Moong Auction n.a. 3,600-3,700 Udid Auction n.a. 2,300-2,400 Masoor Auction n.a. 2,300-2,400 Gram Super Best Bold 4,650-4,800 4,650-4,800 Gram Super Best Best n.a. Gram Medium Best 4,250-4,350 4,250-4,300 Gram Dal Medium n.a. n.a. Gram Mill Quality 4,100-4,200 4,100-4,200 Deshi gram Raw 3,500-3,600 3,500-3,600 Gram Filter Yellow n.a. n.a. Gram Kabuli 7,000-9,500 7,000-9,500 Gram Pink 6,200-6,700 6,200-6,700 Tuar Fataka Best 6,100-6,200 6,100-6,200 Tuar Fataka Medium 5,500-5,700 5,600-5,700 Tuar Dal Best Phod 5,200-5,300 5,200-5,300 Tuar Dal Medium phod 4,450-4,900 4,450-4,900 Tuar Gavarani 3,450-3,650 3,450-3,650 Tuar Karnataka 3,400-3,600 3,400-3,600 Tuar Black 6,200-6,400 6,200-6,400 Masoor dal best 3,450-3,500 3,600-3,650 Masoor dal medium 3,200-3,250 3,300-3,350 Masoor n.a. n.a. Moong Mogar bold 6,300-6,400 6,300-6,400 Moong Mogar Medium best 5,600-5,800 5,600-5,800 Moong Mogar Super fine n.a. n.a. Moong Dal Chilka best 4,800-5,000 4,800-5,000 Moong dal Medium 4,600-4,800 4,600-4,800 Moong Mill quality n.a. n.a. Moong Chamki best 5,000-5,600 5,000-5,600 Udid Mogar Super best (100 INR/KG) 6,000-6,100 6,400-6,500 Udid Mogar Medium (100 INR/KG) 5,000-5,500 5,600-6,000 Udid Dal Black (100 INR/KG) 4,500-4,750 5,000-5,200 Batri dal (100 INR/KG) 2,650-2,700 2,650-2,700 Lakhodi dal (100 INR/kg) 2,500-2,550 2,500-2,550 Watana Dal (100 INR/KG) 2,600-2,625 2,600-2,625 Watana White (Naylon) (100 INR/KG) 2,500-2,850 2,500-2,850 Watana White (100 INR/KG) 2,500-2,550 2,500-2,550 Watana Green Best (100 INR/KG) 2,800-3,000 2,800-3,000 Watana Green Medium (100 INR/KG) 2,500-2,800 2,500-2,800 Wheat 308 (100 INR/KG) 1,200-1,300 1,200-1,300 Wheat Mill quality (100 INR/KG) 1,160-1,180 1,060-1,180 Wheat Filter (100 INR/KG) 1,700-1,850 1,700-1,850 Wheat Lokwan best (100 INR/KG) 1,550-1,600 1,550-1,600 Wheat Lokwan medium (100 INR/KG) 1,400-1,500 1,400-1,500 Lokwan Hath Binar (100 INR/KG) n.a. n.a. MP Sharbati Best (100 INR/KG) 2,200-2,500 2,200-2,500 MP Sharbati Medium (100 INR/KG) 2,050-2,250 2,050-2,250 Wheat 147 (100 INR/KG) 1,300-1,450 1,300-1,450 Wheat Best (100 INR/KG) n.a. n.a. Rice BPT (100 INR/KG) 2,100-2,250 2,100-2,250 Rice Parmal (100 INR/KG) 1,700-1,750 1,700-1,750 Rice Swarna Best (100 INR/KG) 1,800-1,850 1,800-1,850 Rice Swarna Medium (100 INR/KG) 1,550-1,750 1,550-1,750 Rice HMT (100 INR/KG) 2,400-2,800 2,400-2,800 Rice HMT Shriram (100 INR/KG) 3,200-3,500 3,200-3,500 Rice Basmati best (100 INR/KG) 7,000-11,000 7,000-11,000 Rice Basmati Medium (100 INR/KG) 5,500-8,000 5,500-8,000 Rice Chinnor (100 INR/KG) 3,200-3,750 3,200-3,750 Rice Chinnor Medium (100 INR/KG) 3,100-3,400 3,100-3,400 Jowar Gavarani (100 INR/KG) 3,600-3,800 3,600-3,800 Jowar CH-5 (100 INR/KG) 2,800-3,000 2,800-3,000 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 31.8 degree Celsius (89.2 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 17.4 degree Celsius (63.3 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - 90 per cent, lowest - 55 per cent. FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 32 and 17 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.)