Gram and tuar prices reported strong in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) on increased seasonal demand from local millers amid tight supply from producing regions. Notable rise in Madhya Pradesh pulses, weak overseas supply and fresh enquiries from South-based millers also boosted prices, according to sources. * * * * FOODGRAINS & PULSES GRAM * Gram Kabuli and gram pink reported higher in open market on good festival season demand from local traders amid tight supply from producing belts. TUAR * Tuar black moved down in open market in absence of buyers amid good supply from producing regions. High moisture content arrival also affected prices. * Masoor varieties reported healthy hike in open market on good demand from local traders amid weak supply from producing regions. * In Akola, Tuar - 3,200-3,600, Tuar dal - 5,400-5,800, Udid at 3,650-3,750, Udid Mogar (clean) - 4,800-5,000, Moong - 4,000-4,200, Moong Mogar (clean) 5,600-5,800, Gram - 3,500-3,700, Gram Super best bold - 4,000-4,200 for 100 kg. * Wheat, rice and other commodities prices remained steady in open market in thin trading activity, according to sources. Nagpur foodgrains APMC auction/open-market prices in rupees for 100 kg FOODGRAINS Available prices Previous close Gram Auction 2,701-3,315 2,550-3,200 Gram Pink Auction n.a. 2,100-2,600 Tuar Auction 2,385-3,490 2,300-3,400 Moong Auction n.a. 3,200-3,400 Udid Auction n.a. 3,400-3,500 Masoor Auction n.a. 2,300-2,400 Gram Super Best Bold 4,400-4,600 4,400-4,600 Gram Super Best n.a. Gram Medium Best 4,000-4,300 4,000-4,300 Gram Dal Medium n.a. n.a. Gram Mill Quality 3,900-4,000 3,900-4,000 Deshi gram Raw 3,400-3,500 3,400-3,500 Gram Filter Yellow n.a. n.a. Gram Kabuli 7,200-9,600 7,200-9,500 Gram Pink 6,200-6,800 6,200-6,700 Tuar Fataka Best 5,700-5,900 5,700-5,900 Tuar Fataka Medium 5,400-5,600 5,400-5,600 Tuar Dal Best Phod 5,000-5,300 5,000-5,300 Tuar Dal Medium phod 4,700-4,800 4,700-4,800 Tuar Gavarani 3,700-3,850 3,700-3,850 Tuar Karnataka 3,700-3,900 3,700-3,900 Tuar Black 6,100-6,300 6,100-6,400 Masoor dal best 3,725-3,725 3,450-3,650 Masoor dal medium 3,450-3,500 3,250-3,400 Masoor n.a. n.a. Moong Mogar bold 6,550-6,700 6,550-6,700 Moong Mogar Medium best 6,100-6,400 6,100-6,400 Moong Mogar Super fine n.a. n.a. Moong Dal Chilka best 5,400-5,500 5,400-5,500 Moong dal Medium 4,700-5,000 4,700-5,000 Moong Mill quality n.a. n.a. Moong Chamki best 4,900-5,600 4,900-5,600 Udid Mogar Super best (100 INR/KG) 5,800-6,000 5,800-6,000 Udid Mogar Medium (100 INR/KG) 5,200-5,400 5,200-5,400 Udid Dal Black (100 INR/KG) 4,000-4,600 4,000-4,600 Batri dal (100 INR/KG) 2,600-2,650 2,600-2,650 Lakhodi dal (100 INR/kg) 2,450-2,500 2,450-2,500 Watana Dal (100 INR/KG) 2,600-2,625 2,600-2,625 Watana White (Naylon) (100 INR/KG) 2,475-2,600 2,475-2,600 Watana White (100 INR/KG) 2,550-2,700 2,550-2,700 Watana Green Best (100 INR/KG) 2,750-3,100 2,750-3,100 Watana Green Medium (100 INR/KG) 2,550-2,850 2,550-2,850 Wheat 308 (100 INR/KG) 1,250-1,350 1,250-1,350 Wheat Mill quality (100 INR/KG) 1,200-1,250 1,200-1,250 Wheat Filter (100 INR/KG) 1,750-1,850 1,750-1,850 Wheat Lokwan best (100 INR/KG) 1,450-1,550 1,450-1,550 Wheat Lokwan medium (100 INR/KG) 1,250-1,350 1,250-1,350 Lokwan Hath Binar (100 INR/KG) n.a. n.a. MP Sharbati Best (100 INR/KG) 2,250-2,500 2,250-2,500 MP Sharbati Medium (100 INR/KG) 2,100-2,250 2,100-2,250 Wheat 147 (100 INR/KG) 1,350-1,450 1,350-1,450 Wheat Best (100 INR/KG) n.a. n.a. Rice BPT (100 INR/KG) 2,000-2,200 2,000-2,200 Rice Parmal (100 INR/KG) 1,350-1,400 1,350-1,400 Rice Swarna Best (100 INR/KG) 1,500-1,600 1,500-1,600 Rice Swarna Medium (100 INR/KG) 1,250-1,350 1,250-1,350 Rice HMT (100 INR/KG) 2,100-2,600 2,100-2,600 Rice HMT Shriram (100 INR/KG) 2,700-3,000 2,700-3,000 Rice Basmati best (100 INR/KG) 6,000-10,500 6,000-10,500 Rice Basmati Medium (100 INR/KG) 3,800-5,000 3,800-5,000 Rice Chinnor (100 INR/KG) 3,050-3,200 3,050-3,200 Rice Chinnor Medium (100 INR/KG) 2,700-3,100 2,700-3,100 Jowar Gavarani (100 INR/KG) 1,400-1,700 1,400-1,700 Jowar CH-5 (100 INR/KG) 1,700-2,000 1,700-2,000 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 29.5 degree Celsius (85.1 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 15.2 degree Celsius (59.3 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - 79 per cent, lowest - 29 per cent. FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 31 and 17 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.)