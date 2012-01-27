Gram and tuar prices quoted weak in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) on lack of demand from local millers amid good supply from producing regions. High moisture content arrival, fresh overseas arrival and easy condition in Madhya Pradesh pulses also pushed down prices in thin trading activity, according to sources. * * * * FOODGRAINS & PULSES GRAM * Gram mill quality and deshi gram raw reported fresh fall in open market in absence of buyers amid good supply from producing belts. TUAR * Tuar varieties ruled steady in open market matching the demand and supply position. * Jowar varieties quoted weak in open market on good supply from producing belts. * Rice Swarna varieties showed firm tendency in open market on good seasonal demand from local traders amid tight supply from producing regions. * In Akola, Tuar - 3,200-3,600, Tuar dal - 5,400-5,800, Udid at 3,650-3,750, Udid Mogar (clean) - 4,800-5,000, Moong - 4,000-4,200, Moong Mogar (clean) 5,600-5,800, Gram - 3,500-3,700, Gram Super best bold - 4,000-4,200 for 100 kg. * Wheat, other varieties of rice and other commodities prices remained steady in open market in thin trading activity, according to sources. Nagpur foodgrains APMC auction/open-market prices in rupees for 100 kg FOODGRAINS Available prices Previous close Gram Auction 2,600-3,440 2,600-3,375 Gram Pink Auction n.a. 2,100-2,600 Tuar Auction 2,500-3,430 2,500-3,500 Moong Auction n.a. 3,200-3,400 Udid Auction n.a. 3,400-3,500 Masoor Auction n.a. 2,300-2,400 Gram Super Best Bold 4,400-4,600 4,400-4,600 Gram Super Best n.a. Gram Medium Best 4,000-4,300 4,000-4,300 Gram Dal Medium n.a. n.a. Gram Mill Quality 3,850-3,950 3,900-4,000 Deshi gram Raw 3,350-3,450 3,400-3,500 Gram Filter Yellow n.a. n.a. Gram Kabuli 7,200-9,600 7,200-9,600 Gram Pink 6,200-6,800 6,200-6,800 Tuar Fataka Best 5,700-5,900 5,700-5,900 Tuar Fataka Medium 5,400-5,600 5,400-5,600 Tuar Dal Best Phod 5,000-5,300 5,000-5,300 Tuar Dal Medium phod 4,700-4,800 4,700-4,800 Tuar Gavarani 3,750-3,900 3,750-3,900 Tuar Karnataka 3,700-3,900 3,700-3,900 Tuar Black 6,100-6,300 6,100-6,300 Masoor dal best 3,700-3,725 3,700-3,725 Masoor dal medium 3,450-3,500 3,450-3,500 Masoor n.a. n.a. Moong Mogar bold 6,550-6,700 6,550-6,700 Moong Mogar Medium best 6,100-6,400 6,100-6,400 Moong Mogar Super fine n.a. n.a. Moong Dal Chilka best 5,400-5,500 5,400-5,500 Moong dal Medium 4,700-5,000 4,700-5,000 Moong Mill quality n.a. n.a. Moong Chamki best 4,900-5,600 4,900-5,600 Udid Mogar Super best (100 INR/KG) 5,800-6,000 5,800-6,000 Udid Mogar Medium (100 INR/KG) 5,200-5,400 5,200-5,400 Udid Dal Black (100 INR/KG) 4,000-4,600 4,000-4,600 Batri dal (100 INR/KG) 2,600-2,650 2,600-2,650 Lakhodi dal (100 INR/kg) 2,450-2,500 2,450-2,500 Watana Dal (100 INR/KG) 2,600-2,625 2,600-2,625 Watana White (Naylon) (100 INR/KG) 2,475-2,600 2,475-2,600 Watana White (100 INR/KG) 2,550-2,700 2,550-2,700 Watana Green Best (100 INR/KG) 2,750-3,100 2,750-3,100 Watana Green Medium (100 INR/KG) 2,550-2,850 2,550-2,850 Wheat 308 (100 INR/KG) 1,250-1,350 1,250-1,350 Wheat Mill quality (100 INR/KG) 1,200-1,250 1,200-1,250 Wheat Filter (100 INR/KG) 1,750-1,850 1,750-1,850 Wheat Lokwan best (100 INR/KG) 1,450-1,550 1,450-1,550 Wheat Lokwan medium (100 INR/KG) 1,250-1,350 1,250-1,350 Lokwan Hath Binar (100 INR/KG) n.a. n.a. MP Sharbati Best (100 INR/KG) 2,250-2,500 2,250-2,500 MP Sharbati Medium (100 INR/KG) 2,100-2,250 2,100-2,250 Wheat 147 (100 INR/KG) 1,350-1,450 1,350-1,450 Wheat Best (100 INR/KG) n.a. n.a. Rice BPT (100 INR/KG) 2,000-2,200 2,000-2,200 Rice Parmal (100 INR/KG) 1,350-1,400 1,350-1,400 Rice Swarna Best (100 INR/KG) 1,600-1,700 1,500-1,600 Rice Swarna Medium (100 INR/KG) 1,350-1,450 1,250-1,350 Rice HMT (100 INR/KG) 2,100-2,600 2,100-2,600 Rice HMT Shriram (100 INR/KG) 2,700-3,000 2,700-3,000 Rice Basmati best (100 INR/KG) 6,000-10,500 6,000-10,500 Rice Basmati Medium (100 INR/KG) 3,800-5,000 3,800-5,000 Rice Chinnor (100 INR/KG) 3,050-3,200 3,050-3,200 Rice Chinnor Medium (100 INR/KG) 2,700-3,100 2,700-3,100 Jowar Gavarani (100 INR/KG) 1,200-1,500 1,200-1,500 Jowar CH-5 (100 INR/KG) 1,600-1,800 1,600-1,800 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 29.3 degree Celsius (84.7 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 16.8 degree Celsius (62.2 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - 84 per cent, lowest - 47 per cent. FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 28 and 16 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.)