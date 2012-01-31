Gram and tuar prices reported strong in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) on good buying support from local millers amid weak supply from producing regions because of unseasonal rains in parts of Vidarbha. Notable rise in Madhya Pradesh pulses and enquiries from South-based millers also helped to push up prices, according to sources. * * * * FOODGRAINS & PULSES GRAM * Gram varieties ruled steady in open market here but demand was poor in thin trading activity. TUAR * Tuar black moved down in open market on poor buying support from local traders amid good supply from producing belts. * Moong Chamki and Udid varieties reported fresh fall in open market in absence of buyers amid good supply from producing regions. * In Akola, Tuar - 3,200-3,600, Tuar dal - 5,400-5,800, Udid at 3,650-3,750, Udid Mogar (clean) - 4,800-5,000, Moong - 4,000-4,200, Moong Mogar (clean) 5,600-5,800, Gram - 3,500-3,700, Gram Super best bold - 4,000-4,200 for 100 kg. * Wheat, rice and other commodities prices remained steady in open market in thin trading activity, according to sources. Nagpur foodgrains APMC auction/open-market prices in rupees for 100 kg FOODGRAINS Available prices Previous close Gram Auction 2,600-3,170 2,300-3,135 Gram Pink Auction n.a. 2,100-2,600 Tuar Auction 2,725-3,500 2,490-3,480 Moong Auction n.a. 3,200-3,400 Udid Auction n.a. 3,400-3,500 Masoor Auction n.a. 2,300-2,400 Gram Super Best Bold 4,200-4,400 4,200-4,400 Gram Super Best n.a. Gram Medium Best 3,800-4,100 3,800-4,100 Gram Dal Medium n.a. n.a. Gram Mill Quality 3,650-3,750 3,650-3,750 Deshi gram Raw 3,100-3,250 3,100-3,250 Gram Filter Yellow n.a. n.a. Gram Kabuli 7,200-9,600 7,200-9,600 Gram Pink 6,200-6,800 6,200-6,800 Tuar Fataka Best 5,600-5,800 5,600-5,800 Tuar Fataka Medium 5,300-5,500 5,300-5,500 Tuar Dal Best Phod 4,800-5,000 4,800-5,000 Tuar Dal Medium phod 4,500-4,600 4,500-4,600 Tuar Gavarani 3,650-3,800 3,650-3,800 Tuar Karnataka 3,600-3,800 3,600-3,800 Tuar Black 5,900-6,100 6,000-6,200 Masoor dal best 3,700-3,725 3,700-3,725 Masoor dal medium 3,450-3,500 3,450-3,500 Masoor n.a. n.a. Moong Mogar bold 6,150-6,400 6,150-6,400 Moong Mogar Medium best 5,800-6,100 5,800-6,100 Moong Mogar Super fine n.a. n.a. Moong Dal Chilka best 5,000-5,275 5,000-5,275 Moong dal Medium 4,500-4,750 4,500-4,750 Moong Mill quality n.a. n.a. Moong Chamki best 4,800-5,500 4,900-5,600 Udid Mogar Super best (100 INR/KG) 5,550-5,750 5,800-6,000 Udid Mogar Medium (100 INR/KG) 5,000-5,200 5,200-5,400 Udid Dal Black (100 INR/KG) 3,800-4,400 4,000-4,600 Batri dal (100 INR/KG) 2,600-2,650 2,600-2,650 Lakhodi dal (100 INR/kg) 2,450-2,500 2,450-2,500 Watana Dal (100 INR/KG) 2,600-2,625 2,600-2,625 Watana White (Naylon) (100 INR/KG) 2,475-2,600 2,475-2,600 Watana White (100 INR/KG) 2,550-2,700 2,550-2,700 Watana Green Best (100 INR/KG) 2,750-3,100 2,750-3,100 Watana Green Medium (100 INR/KG) 2,550-2,850 2,550-2,850 Wheat 308 (100 INR/KG) 1,250-1,350 1,250-1,350 Wheat Mill quality (100 INR/KG) 1,200-1,250 1,200-1,250 Wheat Filter (100 INR/KG) 1,750-1,850 1,750-1,850 Wheat Lokwan best (100 INR/KG) 1,400-1,700 1,400-1,700 Wheat Lokwan medium (100 INR/KG) 1,350-1,550 1,350-1,550 Lokwan Hath Binar (100 INR/KG) n.a. n.a. MP Sharbati Best (100 INR/KG) 2,000-2,300 2,000-2,300 MP Sharbati Medium (100 INR/KG) 1,900-2,050 1,900-2,050 Wheat 147 (100 INR/KG) 1,350-1,450 1,350-1,450 Wheat Best (100 INR/KG) n.a. n.a. Rice BPT (100 INR/KG) 2,000-2,200 2,000-2,200 Rice Parmal (100 INR/KG) 1,350-1,400 1,350-1,400 Rice Swarna Best (100 INR/KG) 1,600-1,700 1,600-1,700 Rice Swarna Medium (100 INR/KG) 1,350-1,450 1,350-1,450 Rice HMT (100 INR/KG) 2,100-2,600 2,100-2,600 Rice HMT Shriram (100 INR/KG) 2,700-3,000 2,700-3,000 Rice Basmati best (100 INR/KG) 6,000-10,500 6,000-10,500 Rice Basmati Medium (100 INR/KG) 3,800-5,000 3,800-5,000 Rice Chinnor (100 INR/KG) 3,050-3,200 3,050-3,200 Rice Chinnor Medium (100 INR/KG) 2,700-3,100 2,700-3,100 Jowar Gavarani (100 INR/KG) 1,200-1,500 1,200-1,500 Jowar CH-5 (100 INR/KG) 1,600-1,800 1,600-1,800 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 24.5 degree Celsius (76.1 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 16.5 degree Celsius (61.7 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - 86 per cent, lowest - 65 per cent. FORECAST: Partly cloudy sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 26 and 16 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.)