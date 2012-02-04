Nagpur, Feb 4 Gram and tuar prices in the early trading activity of the Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) showed firm tendency on weak supply from producing regions amid increased demand from South-based traders. Fresh rise in Madhya Pradesh gram and tuar prices also boosted sentiment, sources said Saturday. * * * * FOODGRAINS & PULSES GRAM * Gram super best bold and medium best moved down in open market because of profit- taking selling by stockists at higher level. TUAR * Tuar varieties ruled steady in open market matching the demand and supply position. * Rice Chinnor showed firm tendency in open market on good demand marriage seasonal demand from local traders amid tight supply from producing regions like Chattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh. * In Akola, Tuar - 3,200-3,600, Tuar dal - 5,400-5,800, Udid at 3,650-3,750, Udid Mogar (clean) - 4,800-5,000, Moong - 4,000-4,200, Moong Mogar (clean) 5,600-5,800, Gram - 3,500-3,700, Gram Super best bold - 4,000-4,200 for 100 kg. * Wheat, other varieties of rice and other commodities prices remained steady in open market in thin trading activity, according to sources. Nagpur foodgrains APMC auction/open-market prices in rupees for 100 kg FOODGRAINS Previous close Gram Auction 2,580-3,255 2,400-3,255 Gram Pink Auction n.a. 2,100-2,600 Tuar Auction 2,600-3,510 2,600-3,440 Moong Auction n.a. 3,200-3,400 Udid Auction n.a. 3,400-3,500 Masoor Auction n.a. 2,300-2,400 Gram Super Best Bold 4,100-4,300 4,200-4,400 Gram Super Best Best n.a. Gram Medium Best 3,700-4,000 3,800-4,100 Gram Dal Medium n.a. n.a. Gram Mill Quality 3,600-3,700 3,600-3,700 Deshi gram Raw 3,150-3,300 3,150-3,300 Gram Filter Yellow n.a. n.a. Gram Kabuli 7,200-9,600 7,200-9,600 Gram Pink 4,200-5,000 4,200-5,000 Tuar Fataka Best 5,600-5,800 5,600-5,800 Tuar Fataka Medium 5,300-5,500 5,300-5,500 Tuar Dal Best Phod 4,800-5,000 4,800-5,000 Tuar Dal Medium phod 4,500-4,600 4,500-4,600 Tuar Gavarani 3,750-3,850 3,750-3,850 Tuar Karnataka 3,600-3,800 3,600-3,800 Tuar Black 5,900-6,100 5,900-6,100 Masoor dal best 3,400-3,500 3,400-3,505 Masoor dal medium 3,250-3,350 3,250-3,350 Masoor n.a. n.a. Moong Mogar bold 6,150-6,400 6,150-6,400 Moong Mogar Medium best 5,800-6,100 5,800-6,100 Moong Mogar Super fine n.a. n.a. Moong Dal Chilka best 5,000-5,275 5,000-5,275 Moong dal Medium 4,500-4,750 4,500-4,750 Moong Mill quality n.a. n.a. Moong Chamki best 4,800-5,500 4,800-5,500 Udid Mogar Super best (100 INR/KG) 5,550-5,750 5,550-5,750 Udid Mogar Medium (100 INR/KG) 5,000-5,200 5,000-5,200 Udid Dal Black (100 INR/KG) 3,800-4,400 3,800-4,400 Batri dal (100 INR/KG) 2,650-2,700 2,650-2,700 Lakhodi dal (100 INR/kg) 2,500-2,550 2,500-2,550 Watana Dal (100 INR/KG) 2,550-2,600 2,550-2,600 Watana White (Naylon) (100 INR/KG) 2,450-2,550 2,450-2,550 Watana White (100 INR/KG) 2,500-2,650 2,500-2,650 Watana Green Best (100 INR/KG) 2,700-3,200 2,700-3,200 Watana Green Medium (100 INR/KG) 2,500-2,850 2,500-2,850 Wheat 308 (100 INR/KG) 1,250-1,350 1,250-1,350 Wheat Mill quality (100 INR/KG) 1,200-1,250 1,200-1,250 Wheat Filter (100 INR/KG) 1,750-1,850 1,750-1,850 Wheat Lokwan best (100 INR/KG) 1,400-1,700 1,400-1,700 Wheat Lokwan medium (100 INR/KG) 1,350-1,550 1,350-1,550 Lokwan Hath Binar (100 INR/KG) n.a. n.a. MP Sharbati Best (100 INR/KG) 2,000-2,300 2,000-2,300 MP Sharbati Medium (100 INR/KG) 1,900-2,050 1,900-2,050 Wheat 147 (100 INR/KG) 1,350-1,450 1,350-1,450 Wheat Best (100 INR/KG) n.a. n.a. Rice BPT (100 INR/KG) 2,000-2,200 2,000-2,200 Rice Parmal (100 INR/KG) 1,350-1,400 1,350-1,400 Rice Swarna Best (100 INR/KG) 1,600-1,700 1,600-1,700 Rice Swarna Medium (100 INR/KG) 1,350-1,450 1,350-1,450 Rice HMT (100 INR/KG) 2,100-2,600 2,100-2,600 Rice HMT Shriram (100 INR/KG) 2,600-2,800 2,600-2,800 Rice Basmati best (100 INR/KG) 6,000-10,500 6,000-10,500 Rice Basmati Medium (100 INR/KG) 3,800-5,000 3,800-5,000 Rice Chinnor (100 INR/KG) 3,150-3,300 3,050-3,200 Rice Chinnor Medium (100 INR/KG) 2,800-3,200 2,700-3,100 Jowar Gavarani (100 INR/KG) 1,200-1,500 1,200-1,500 Jowar CH-5 (100 INR/KG) 1,600-1,800 1,600-1,800 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 28.8 degree Celsius (83.8 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 10.8 degree Celsius (51.4 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - 83 per cent, lowest - 23 per cent. FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 30 and 12 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.)