Gram and tuar prices in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) zoomed up again on increased seasonal demand from local millers amid weak supply from producing regions. Notable rise on NCDEX, upward trend in Madhya Pradesh pulses and reported demand from South-based millers also helped to push up prices, sources said Friday. * * * * FOODGRAINS & PULSES GRAM * Gram Kabuli and gram pink moved down in open market on poor demand from local traders amid healthy supply from producing regions. TUAR * Tuar varieties remained static in open market matching the demand and supply position. * major wheat varieties showed weak tendency in open market on lack of demand from local traders amid good supply from producing regions like Punjab and Haryana. * In Akola, Tuar - 3,200-3,300, Tuar dal - 5,200-5,600, Udid at 3,100-3,200, Udid Mogar (clean) - 4,800-5,000, Moong - 4,100-4,200, Moong Mogar (clean) 5,800-6,000, Gram - 3,250-3,350, Gram Super best bold - 3,800-4,000 for 100 kg. * Rice and other commodities prices remained steady in open market in thin trading activity, according to sources. Nagpur foodgrains APMC auction/open-market prices in rupees for 100 kg FOODGRAINS Available prices Previous close Gram Auction 2,750-3,440 2,700-3,300 Gram Pink Auction n.a. 2,100-2,600 Tuar Auction 2,800-3,521 2,680-3,300 Moong Auction n.a. 3,500-3,600 Udid Auction n.a. 3,400-3,500 Masoor Auction n.a. 2,300-2,400 Gram Super Best Bold 4,100-4,300 4,100-4,300 Gram Super Best n.a. Gram Medium Best 3,600-3,850 3,600-3,850 Gram Dal Medium n.a. n.a. Gram Mill Quality 3,650-3,750 3,650-3,750 Deshi gram Raw 3,250-3,350 3,250-3,350 Gram Filter Yellow n.a. n.a. Gram Kabuli 7,100-9,500 7,200-9,600 Gram Pink 4,100-5,000 4,200-5,000 Tuar Fataka Best 5,650-5,850 5,650-5,850 Tuar Fataka Medium 5,350-5,550 5,350-5,550 Tuar Dal Best Phod 4,800-5,100 4,800-5,100 Tuar Dal Medium phod 4,500-4,700 4,500-4,700 Tuar Gavarani 3,800-3,900 3,800-3,900 Tuar Karnataka 3,500-3,700 3,500-3,700 Tuar Black 6,000-6,200 6,000-6,200 Masoor dal best 3,325-3,475 3,325-3,475 Masoor dal medium 3,200-3,300 3,200-3,300 Masoor n.a. n.a. Moong Mogar bold 6,500-6,600 6,500-6,600 Moong Mogar Medium best 5,800-6,200 5,800-6,200 Moong Mogar Super fine n.a. n.a. Moong Dal Chilka best 5,200-5,400 5,200-5,400 Moong dal Medium 4,700-4,900 4,700-4,900 Moong Mill quality n.a. n.a. Moong Chamki best 5,000-5,700 5,000-5,700 Udid Mogar Super best (100 INR/KG) 5,800-5,850 5,800-5,850 Udid Mogar Medium (100 INR/KG) 5,000-5,250 5,000-5,250 Udid Dal Black (100 INR/KG) 4,200-4,800 4,200-4,800 Batri dal (100 INR/KG) 2,600-2,700 2,600-2,700 Lakhodi dal (100 INR/kg) 2,425-2,450 2,425-2,450 Watana Dal (100 INR/KG) 2,550-2,600 2,550-2,600 Watana White (Naylon) (100 INR/KG) 2,450-2,550 2,450-2,550 Watana White (100 INR/KG) 2,500-2,650 2,500-2,650 Watana Green Best (100 INR/KG) 2,700-3,100 2,700-3,100 Watana Green Medium (100 INR/KG) 2,500-2,750 2,500-2,750 Wheat 308 (100 INR/KG) 1,250-1,350 1,250-1,350 Wheat Mill quality (100 INR/KG) 1,250-1,300 1,250-1,350 Wheat Filter (100 INR/KG) 1,750-1,850 1,750-1,850 Wheat Lokwan best (100 INR/KG) 1,350-1,625 1,400-1,700 Wheat Lokwan medium (100 INR/KG) 1,300-1,475 1,350-1,550 Lokwan Hath Binar (100 INR/KG) n.a. n.a. MP Sharbati Best (100 INR/KG) 2,000-2,300 2,000-2,300 MP Sharbati Medium (100 INR/KG) 1,900-2,000 1,900-2,050 Wheat 147 (100 INR/KG) 1,300-1,400 1,350-1,450 Wheat Best (100 INR/KG) n.a. n.a. Rice BPT (100 INR/KG) 2,000-2,200 2,000-2,200 Rice Parmal (100 INR/KG) 1,350-1,400 1,350-1,400 Rice Swarna Best (100 INR/KG) 1,600-1,700 1,600-1,700 Rice Swarna Medium (100 INR/KG) 1,350-1,450 1,350-1,450 Rice HMT (100 INR/KG) 2,100-2,600 2,100-2,600 Rice HMT Shriram (100 INR/KG) 2,800-3,000 2,800-3,000 Rice Basmati best (100 INR/KG) 6,000-10,500 6,000-10,500 Rice Basmati Medium (100 INR/KG) 3,800-5,000 3,800-5,000 Rice Chinnor (100 INR/KG) 3,280-3,000 3,150-3,000 Rice Chinnor Medium (100 INR/KG) 2,600-2,800 2,800-3,200 Jowar Gavarani (100 INR/KG) 1,200-1,500 1,200-1,500 Jowar CH-5 (100 INR/KG) 1,600-1,800 1,600-1,800 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 26.7 degree Celsius (80.1 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 09.4 degree Celsius (48.1 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - 68 per cent, lowest - 20 per cent. FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 26 and 09 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.)