Nagpur, Feb 18 Gram and tuar prices in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) moved down on lack of demand from local millers amid high moisture content arrival. Increased overseas supply and fresh fall in Madhya Pradesh raw pulses also affected sentiment in thin trading activity, sources said Saturday. * * * * FOODGRAINS & PULSES GRAM * Deshi gram recovered further in open market on good seasonal demand from local traders amid tight supply from millers. TUAR * Tuar black quoted strong in open market on good festival seasonal demand from local traders. Fresh enquiries from South-based traders also boosted prices. * Rice Chinnor firmed up in open market on increased marriage season demand from local traders amid tight supply from producing regions like Madhya Pradesh and Chattisgarh. * In Akola, Tuar - 3,350-3,400, Tuar dal - 5,200-5,500, Udid at 3,000-3,200, Udid Mogar (clean) - 4,300-4,500, Moong - 4,000-4,200, Moong Mogar (clean) 5,200-5,400, Gram - 3,350-3,400, Gram Super best bold - 4,200-4,400 for 100 kg. * Wheat, other varieties of rice and other commodities prices remained steady in open market in thin trading activity, according to sources. Nagpur foodgrains APMC auction/open-market prices in rupees for 100 kg FOODGRAINS Available prices Previous close Gram Auction 2,400-3,320 2,750-3,345 Gram Pink Auction n.a. 2,100-2,600 Tuar Auction 2,700-3,420 2,800-3,460 Moong Auction n.a. 3,500-3,600 Udid Auction n.a. 3,400-3,500 Masoor Auction n.a. 2,300-2,400 Gram Super Best Bold 4,400-4,600 4,400-4,600 Gram Super Best n.a. Gram Medium Best 3,900-4,150 3,900-4,150 Gram Dal Medium n.a. n.a. Gram Mill Quality 3,850-3,950 3,850-3,950 Deshi gram Raw 3,600-3,700 3,550-3,700 Gram Filter Yellow n.a. n.a. Gram Kabuli 7,200-9,600 7,200-9,600 Gram Pink 4,200-5,100 4,200-5,100 Tuar Fataka Best 5,800-6,000 5,800-6,000 Tuar Fataka Medium 5,500-5,700 5,500-5,700 Tuar Dal Best Phod 4,900-5,200 4,900-5,200 Tuar Dal Medium phod 4,600-4,800 4,600-4,800 Tuar Gavarani 3,350-3,550 3,350-3,550 Tuar Karnataka 3,550-3,750 3,550-3,750 Tuar Black 6,100-6,300 6,000-6,200 Masoor dal best 3,450-3,650 3,450-3,650 Masoor dal medium 3,300-3,450 3,300-3,450 Masoor n.a. n.a. Moong Mogar bold 6,300-6,500 6,400-6,600 Moong Mogar Medium best 5,800-6,100 5,800-6,200 Moong Mogar Super fine n.a. n.a. Moong Dal Chilka best 5,000-5,200 5,200-5,400 Moong dal Medium 4,500-4,700 4,700-4,900 Moong Mill quality n.a. n.a. Moong Chamki best 4,800-5,500 4,800-5,500 Udid Mogar Super best (100 INR/KG) 5,400-5,650 5,400-5,650 Udid Mogar Medium (100 INR/KG) 4,800-5,000 4,800-5,000 Udid Dal Black (100 INR/KG) 4,000-4,600 4,200-4,800 Batri dal (100 INR/KG) 2,550-2,650 2,550-2,650 Lakhodi dal (100 INR/kg) 2,375-2,400 2,375-2,400 Watana Dal (100 INR/KG) 2,550-2,600 2,550-2,600 Watana White (Naylon) (100 INR/KG) 2,450-2,550 2,450-2,550 Watana White (100 INR/KG) 2,500-2,650 2,500-2,650 Watana Green Best (100 INR/KG) 2,700-3,100 2,700-3,100 Watana Green Medium (100 INR/KG) 2,500-2,750 2,500-2,750 Wheat 308 (100 INR/KG) 1,250-1,350 1,250-1,350 Wheat Mill quality (100 INR/KG) 1,250-1,300 1,250-1,300 Wheat Filter (100 INR/KG) 1,750-1,850 1,750-1,850 Wheat Lokwan best (100 INR/KG) 1,350-1,625 1,350-1,625 Wheat Lokwan medium (100 INR/KG) 1,300-1,475 1,300-1,475 Lokwan Hath Binar (100 INR/KG) n.a. n.a. MP Sharbati Best (100 INR/KG) 2,000-2,300 2,000-2,300 MP Sharbati Medium (100 INR/KG) 1,900-2,000 1,900-2,000 Wheat 147 (100 INR/KG) 1,300-1,400 1,300-1,400 Wheat Best (100 INR/KG) n.a. n.a. Rice BPT (100 INR/KG) 2,000-2,200 2,000-2,200 Rice Parmal (100 INR/KG) 1,350-1,400 1,350-1,400 Rice Swarna Best (100 INR/KG) 1,600-1,700 1,600-1,700 Rice Swarna Medium (100 INR/KG) 1,350-1,450 1,350-1,450 Rice HMT (100 INR/KG) 2,100-2,600 2,100-2,600 Rice HMT Shriram (100 INR/KG) 2,800-3,000 2,800-3,000 Rice Basmati best (100 INR/KG) 6,000-10,500 6,000-10,500 Rice Basmati Medium (100 INR/KG) 3,800-5,000 3,800-5,000 Rice Chinnor (100 INR/KG) 3,200-3,100 3,150-3,000 Rice Chinnor Medium (100 INR/KG) 2,700-2,900 2,600-2,800 Jowar Gavarani (100 INR/KG) 1,200-1,500 1,200-1,500 Jowar CH-5 (100 INR/KG) 1,600-1,800 1,600-1,800 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 30.8 degree Celsius (87.4 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 18.8 degree Celsius (65.8 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - 94 per cent, lowest - 22 per cent. FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 32 and 19 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.)