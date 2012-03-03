Nagpur, Mar 3 Gram and tuar prices in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing
Committee (APMC) reported down on lack of buying support from local traders amid release of
stock from stockists. Good overseas arrival and easy condition in Madhya Pradesh pulses also
affected prices in thin trading activity, according to sources.
FOODGRAINS & PULSES
GRAM
* Deshi gram raw firmed up in open market on good seasonal demand from local traders
amid weak supply from producing regions.
TUAR
* Tuar varieties remained steady in open market matching the demand and supply
position.
* Rice Basmati best and medium varieties showed weak tendency in absence of buyers
amid healthy supply from producing regions like Chattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh.
* In Akola, Tuar - 3,350-3,400, Tuar dal - 5,200-5,500, Udid at 3,000-3,200,
Udid Mogar (clean) - 4,300-4,500, Moong - 4,000-4,200, Moong Mogar
(clean) 5,200-5,400, Gram - 3,350-3,400, Gram Super best bold - 4,200-4,400
for 100 kg.
* Wheat, other varieties of rice and other commodities prices remained steady in open
market in thin trading activity, according to sources.
Nagpur foodgrains APMC auction/open-market prices in rupees for 100 kg
FOODGRAINS Available prices Previous close
Gram Auction 2,751-3,261 2,850-3,300
Gram Pink Auction n.a. 2,100-2,600
Tuar Auction 2,651-3,211 2,700-3,250
Moong Auction n.a. 3,500-3,600
Udid Auction n.a. 3,450-3,500
Masoor Auction n.a. 2,300-2,400
Gram Super Best Bold 4,500-4,700 4,500-4,700
Gram Super Best n.a.
Gram Medium Best 4,000-4,200 4,000-4,200
Gram Dal Medium n.a. n.a.
Gram Mill Quality 3,900-4,050 3,900-4,050
Deshi gram Raw 3,750-3,850 3,700-3,800
Gram Filter Yellow n.a. n.a.
Gram Kabuli 6,900-8,600 6,900-8,600
Gram Pink 4,300-5,200 4,300-5,200
Tuar Fataka Best 5,800-6,000 5,800-6,000
Tuar Fataka Medium 5,500-5,700 5,500-5,700
Tuar Dal Best Phod 4,850-5,350 4,850-5,350
Tuar Dal Medium phod 4,550-4,800 4,550-4,800
Tuar Gavarani 3,300-3,400 3,300-3,400
Tuar Karnataka 3,450-3,550 3,450-3,550
Tuar Black 6,100-6,200 6,100-6,200
Masoor dal best 3,450-3,650 3,450-3,650
Masoor dal medium 3,300-3,475 3,300-3,475
Masoor n.a. n.a.
Moong Mogar bold 6,200-6,400 6,200-6,400
Moong Mogar Medium best 5,700-6,000 5,700-6,000
Moong Mogar Super fine n.a. n.a.
Moong Dal Chilka best 4,900-5,100 4,900-5,100
Moong dal Medium 4,400-4,600 4,400-4,600
Moong Mill quality n.a. n.a.
Moong Chamki best 4,800-5,500 4,800-5,500
Udid Mogar Super best (100 INR/KG) 5,300-5,500 5,300-5,500
Udid Mogar Medium (100 INR/KG) 4,600-4,800 4,600-4,800
Udid Dal Black (100 INR/KG) 3,800-4,400 3,800-4,400
Batri dal (100 INR/KG) 2,550-2,675 2,550-2,675
Lakhodi dal (100 INR/kg) 2,375-2,400 2,375-2,400
Watana Dal (100 INR/KG) 2,575-2,625 2,575-2,625
Watana White (Naylon) (100 INR/KG) 2,500-2,600 2,500-2,600
Watana White (100 INR/KG) 2,550-2,750 2,550-2,750
Watana Green Best (100 INR/KG) 2,850-3,250 2,850-3,250
Watana Green Medium (100 INR/KG) 2,650-2,900 2,650-2,900
Wheat 308 (100 INR/KG) 1,250-1,350 1,250-1,350
Wheat Mill quality (100 INR/KG) 1,250-1,300 1,250-1,300
Wheat Filter (100 INR/KG) 1,750-1,850 1,750-1,850
Wheat Lokwan best (100 INR/KG) 1,350-1,625 1,350-1,625
Wheat Lokwan medium (100 INR/KG) 1,300-1,475 1,300-1,475
Lokwan Hath Binar (100 INR/KG) n.a. n.a.
MP Sharbati Best (100 INR/KG) 2,000-2,300 2,000-2,300
MP Sharbati Medium (100 INR/KG) 1,900-2,000 1,900-2,000
Wheat 147 (100 INR/KG) 1,300-1,400 1,300-1,400
Wheat Best (100 INR/KG) n.a. n.a.
Rice BPT (100 INR/KG) 2,050-2,200 2,050-2,200
Rice Parmal (100 INR/KG) 1,400-1,450 1,400-1,450
Rice Swarna Best (100 INR/KG) 1,650-1,750 1,650-1,750
Rice Swarna Medium (100 INR/KG) 1,400-1,500 1,400-1,500
Rice HMT (100 INR/KG) 2,200-2,650 2,200-2,650
Rice HMT Shriram (100 INR/KG) 2,600-3,200 2,600-3,200
Rice Basmati best (100 INR/KG) 6,000-10,000 6,000-10,500
Rice Basmati Medium (100 INR/KG) 3,800-4,500 3,800-5,000
Rice Chinnor (100 INR/KG) 3,200-3,250 3,200-3,250
Rice Chinnor Medium (100 INR/KG) 2,800-3,000 2,800-3,000
Jowar Gavarani (100 INR/KG) 1,100-1,400 1,100-1,400
Jowar CH-5 (100 INR/KG) 1,500-1,700 1,500-1,700
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 35.1 degree Celsius (95.2 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp.
17.7 degree Celsius (63.9 degree Fahrenheit)
Humidity: Highest - 51 per cent, lowest - 12 per cent.
FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 36 and 18 degree
Celsius respectively.
Note: n.a.--not available
(For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.)