Mar 14 Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Wednesday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Wheat prices improved due to increased demand from flour mills. * Jowar prices eased due to poor retail demand. * Tuar prices dropped due to sufficient supply. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 2,800 235-267 234-264 Wheat Tukda 4,800 237-365 236-358 Jowar White 150 238-362 235-360 Bajra 020 188-246 190-248 PULSES Gram 4,000 645-681 640-680 Udid 070 439-0,600 435-0,595 Moong 010 535-0,740 560-0,760 Tuar 210 462-723 442-714 Maize --8 238-261 244-263 Vaal Deshi 50 295-0,528 290-0,530 Choli 22 644-0,964 650-1,044 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms: Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,230-1,235 1,200-1,205 Wheat (medium) 1,375-1,400 1,350-1,375 Wheat (superior best) 1,450-1,475 1,400-1,425 Bajra 1,150-1,160 1,150-1,160 Jowar 1,900-1,950 2,000-2,050 PULSES Gram 3,475-3,500 3,475-3,500 Gram dal 4,400-4,450 4,400-4,450 Besan (65-kg bag) 3,350-3,400 3,350-3,400 Tuar 3,050-3,100 3,100-3,150 Tuardal 5,800-5,900 5,800-5,900 Moong 4,600-4,650 4,600-4,650 Moongdal 5,400-5,500 5,400-5,500 Udid 2,900-2,950 2,900-2,950 RICE IR-8 1,850-1,900 1,850-1,900 Parimal 1,950-2,000 1,950-2,000 Punjab Parimal 2,100-2,150 2,100-2,150 Basmati Medium 3,400-3,500 3,400-3,500 Basmati Best 5,300-5,400 5,300-5,400