Gram and tuar prices in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) zoomed up again on increased demand from local millers amid tight supply from producing belts. Sharp rise in Madhya Pradesh pulses and reported demand from South-based millers also boosted prices, according to sources. * * * * FOODGRAINS & PULSES GRAM * Gram varieties ruled steady in open market but demand was poor. TUAR * Tuar varieties quoted static in open market matching the demand and supply position. * Moong varieties moved down in open market in absence of buyers amid healthy supply from producing belts. * In Akola, Tuar - 3,200-3,250, Tuar dal - 5,000-5,100, Udid at 2,800-3,000, Udid Mogar (clean) - 4,300-4,500, Moong - 3,800-4,000, Moong Mogar (clean) 5,100-5,200, Gram - 3,300-3,400, Gram Super best bold - 4,100-4,200 for 100 kg. * Wheat, rice and other commodities prices remained steady in open market in thin trading activity, according to sources. Nagpur foodgrains APMC auction/open-market prices in rupees for 100 kg FOODGRAINS Available prices Previous close Gram Auction 3,000-3,235 2,900-3,220 Gram Pink Auction n.a. 2,100-2,600 Tuar Auction 2,900-3,511 2,720-3,200 Moong Auction n.a. 3,500-3,600 Udid Auction n.a. 3,450-3,500 Masoor Auction n.a. 2,300-2,400 Gram Super Best Bold 4,500-4,700 4,500-4,700 Gram Super Best n.a. Gram Medium Best 4,000-4,200 4,000-4,200 Gram Dal Medium n.a. n.a. Gram Mill Quality 3,900-4,100 3,900-4,100 Deshi gram Raw 3,750-3,850 3,750-3,850 Gram Filter Yellow n.a. n.a. Gram Kabuli 7,000-8,600 7,000-8,600 Gram Pink 4,400-5,300 4,400-5,300 Tuar Fataka Best 5,500-5,700 5,500-5,700 Tuar Fataka Medium 5,200-5,400 5,200-5,400 Tuar Dal Best Phod 4,650-5,150 4,650-5,150 Tuar Dal Medium phod 4,350-4,600 4,350-4,600 Tuar Gavarani 3,200-3,300 3,200-3,300 Tuar Karnataka 3,350-3,450 3,350-3,450 Tuar Black 6,000-6,100 6,000-6,100 Masoor dal best 3,500-3,650 3,500-3,650 Masoor dal medium 3,350-3,475 3,350-3,475 Masoor n.a. n.a. Moong Mogar bold 6,000-6,200 6,200-6,400 Moong Mogar Medium best 5,500-5,800 5,700-6,000 Moong Mogar Super fine n.a. n.a. Moong Dal Chilka best 4,700-4,900 4,900-5,100 Moong dal Medium 4,200-4,400 4,400-4,600 Moong Mill quality n.a. n.a. Moong Chamki best 4,800-5,500 4,800-5,500 Udid Mogar Super best (100 INR/KG) 5,300-5,500 5,300-5,500 Udid Mogar Medium (100 INR/KG) 4,600-4,800 4,600-4,800 Udid Dal Black (100 INR/KG) 3,800-4,400 3,800-4,400 Batri dal (100 INR/KG) 2,600-2,725 2,600-2,725 Lakhodi dal (100 INR/kg) 2,400-2,440 2,400-2,440 Watana Dal (100 INR/KG) 2,575-2,625 2,575-2,625 Watana White (Naylon) (100 INR/KG) 2,500-2,600 2,500-2,600 Watana White (100 INR/KG) 2,550-2,750 2,550-2,750 Watana Green Best (100 INR/KG) 2,850-3,250 2,850-3,250 Watana Green Medium (100 INR/KG) 2,650-2,900 2,650-2,900 Wheat 308 (100 INR/KG) 1,250-1,350 1,250-1,350 Wheat Mill quality (100 INR/KG) 1,250-1,300 1,250-1,300 Wheat Filter (100 INR/KG) 1,750-1,850 1,750-1,850 Wheat Lokwan best (100 INR/KG) 1,350-1,625 1,350-1,625 Wheat Lokwan medium (100 INR/KG) 1,300-1,475 1,300-1,475 Lokwan Hath Binar (100 INR/KG) n.a. n.a. MP Sharbati Best (100 INR/KG) 2,000-2,300 2,000-2,300 MP Sharbati Medium (100 INR/KG) 1,900-2,000 1,900-2,000 Wheat 147 (100 INR/KG) 1,300-1,400 1,300-1,400 Wheat Best (100 INR/KG) n.a. n.a. Rice BPT (100 INR/KG) 2,050-2,200 2,050-2,200 Rice Parmal (100 INR/KG) 1,400-1,450 1,400-1,450 Rice Swarna Best (100 INR/KG) 1,650-1,750 1,650-1,750 Rice Swarna Medium (100 INR/KG) 1,400-1,500 1,400-1,500 Rice HMT (100 INR/KG) 2,200-2,650 2,200-2,650 Rice HMT Shriram (100 INR/KG) 2,600-3,200 2,600-3,200 Rice Basmati best (100 INR/KG) 6,000-10,000 6,000-10,000 Rice Basmati Medium (100 INR/KG) 3,800-4,500 3,800-4,500 Rice Chinnor (100 INR/KG) 3,200-3,250 3,200-3,250 Rice Chinnor Medium (100 INR/KG) 2,800-3,000 2,800-3,000 Jowar Gavarani (100 INR/KG) 1,200-1,500 1,200-1,500 Jowar CH-5 (100 INR/KG) 1,600-1,800 1,600-1,800 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 34.0 degree Celsius (96.6 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 17.2 degree Celsius (62.0 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - 42 per cent, lowest - 14 per cent. FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 37 and 18 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.)