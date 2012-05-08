Nagpur, May 8 Gram and tuar prices in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) reported higher on good demand from local millers amid tight supply from producing belts. Healthy rise on NCDEX, weak overseas supply and upward trend in Madhya Pradesh pulses prices also helped to push up prices. Reported demand from South-based millers also boosted prices, according to sources. * * * * FOODGRAINS & PULSES GRAM * Gram mill quality recovered further in open market on good seasonal demand from local traders amid tight supply from producing regions. TUAR * Tuar varieties ruled steady in open market matching the demand and supply position. * Udid varieties reported higher in open market on good seasonal demand from local traders amid tight supply from producing belts. * In Akola, Tuar - 3,600-3,700, Tuar dal - 5,800-6,000, Udid at 3,400-3,800, Udid Mogar (clean) - 5,000-5,200, Moong - 4,300-4,600, Moong Mogar (clean) 6,000-6,300, Gram - 3,650-3,850, Gram Super best bold - 4,600-4,900 for 100 kg. * Wheat, rice and other commodities prices remained steady in open market in thin trading activity, according to sources. Nagpur foodgrains APMC auction/open-market prices in rupees for 100 kg FOODGRAINS Available prices Previous close Gram Auction 3,640-4,240 3,600-4,190 Gram Pink Auction n.a. 2,100-2,600 Tuar Auction 3,000-3,700 3,000-3,620 Moong Auction n.a. 3,500-3,600 Udid Auction n.a. 3,100-3,200 Masoor Auction n.a. 2,300-2,400 Gram Super Best Bold 5,100-5,500 5,100-5,500 Gram Super Best n.a. Gram Medium Best 4,800-5,000 4,800-5,000 Gram Dal Medium n.a. n.a. Gram Mill Quality 4,600-4,900 4,550-4,850 Deshi gram Raw 4,100-4,200 4,100-4,200 Gram Filter Yellow n.a. n.a. Gram Kabuli 8,200-9,500 8,200-9,500 Gram Pink 5,100-5,700 5,100-5,700 Tuar Fataka Best 6,400-6,500 6,400-6,500 Tuar Fataka Medium 6,200-6,300 6,200-6,300 Tuar Dal Best Phod 5,500-5,700 5,500-5,700 Tuar Dal Medium phod 5,100-5,300 5,100-5,300 Tuar Gavarani 4,050-4,150 4,050-4,150 Tuar Karnataka 4,200-4,300 4,200-4,300 Tuar Black 6,700-6,900 6,700-6,900 Masoor dal best 4,100-4,200 4,100-4,200 Masoor dal medium 3,900-4,000 3,900-4,000 Masoor n.a. n.a. Moong Mogar bold 6,400-6,500 6,200-6,300 Moong Mogar Medium best 5,400-5,700 5,200-5,500 Moong Mogar Super fine n.a. n.a. Moong Dal Chilka best 4,800-5,200 4,600-5,000 Moong dal Medium 4,000-4,400 3,800-4,200 Moong Mill quality n.a. n.a. Moong Chamki best 4,500-5,500 4,500-5,500 Udid Mogar Super best (100 INR/KG) 5,600-5,800 5,500-5,700 Udid Mogar Medium (100 INR/KG) 4,550-5,000 4,450-4,900 Udid Dal Black (100 INR/KG) 4,200-4,600 4,100-4,500 Batri dal (100 INR/KG) 2,700-2,750 2,700-2,750 Lakhodi dal (100 INR/kg) 2,500-2,550 2,500-2,550 Watana Dal (100 INR/KG) 2,750-2,825 2,750-2,825 Watana White (Naylon) (100 INR/KG) 2,575-2,650 2,575-2,650 Watana White (100 INR/KG) 2,650-2,850 2,650-2,850 Watana Green Best (100 INR/KG) 3,100-3,550 3,100-3,550 Watana Green Medium (100 INR/KG) 2,800-3,250 2,800-3,250 Wheat 308 (100 INR/KG) 1,300-1,400 1,300-1,400 Wheat Mill quality (100 INR/KG) 1,280-1,310 1,280-1,310 Wheat Filter (100 INR/KG) 1,750-1,850 1,750-1,850 Wheat Lokwan best (100 INR/KG) 1,500-1,650 1,500-1,650 Wheat Lokwan medium (100 INR/KG) 1,450-1,550 1,450-1,550 Lokwan Hath Binar (100 INR/KG) n.a. n.a. MP Sharbati Best (100 INR/KG) 2,100-2,450 2,100-2,450 MP Sharbati Medium (100 INR/KG) 2,000-2,150 2,000-2,150 Wheat 147 (100 INR/KG) 1,300-1,500 1,300-1,500 Wheat Best (100 INR/KG) n.a. n.a. Rice BPT (100 INR/KG) 2,200-2,500 2,200-2,500 Rice Parmal (100 INR/KG) 1,850-1,900 1,850-1,900 Rice Swarna Best (100 INR/KG) 1,900-2,100 1,900-2,100 Rice Swarna Medium (100 INR/KG) 1,700-1,850 1,700-1,850 Rice HMT (100 INR/KG) 2,800-3,250 2,700-3,000 Rice HMT Shriram (100 INR/KG) 3,000-3,500 3,000-3,500 Rice Basmati best (100 INR/KG) 8,700-12,000 8,700-12,000 Rice Basmati Medium (100 INR/KG) 6,700-7,500 6,700-7,500 Rice Chinnor (100 INR/KG) 3,350-3,500 3,350-3,500 Rice Chinnor Medium (100 INR/KG) 3,000-3,250 3,000-3,250 Jowar Gavarani (100 INR/KG) 1,200-1,500 1,200-1,500 Jowar CH-5 (100 INR/KG) 1,600-1,800 1,600-1,800 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 41.8 degree Celsius (107.2 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 27.8 degree Celsius (82.0 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - 48 per cent, lowest - 15 per cent. FORECAST: Partly cloudy sky. Thundery development towards evening or night likely. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 41 and 28 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.)