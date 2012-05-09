Nagpur, May 9 Gram and tuar prices in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing
Committee (APMC) zoomed up again on increased buying support from local millers amid weak supply
from producing belts. Reports about weak gram crop in this season in southern states, fresh rise
on NCDEX, restricted overseas arrival and upward trend in Madhya Pradesh pulses prices also
helped to push up prices. Repeated enquiries from South-based millers also boosted prices,
according to sources.
* * * *
FOODGRAINS & PULSES
GRAM
* Gram super best bold and medium best reported higher in open market on good seasonal
demand from local traders amid tight supply from producing regions.
TUAR
* Tuar gavarani recovered in open market on good demand from local traders. Notable
rise in Madhya Pradesh tuar prices also boosted sentiment.
* Batri dal and Lakhodi dal firmed up in open market on good seasonal demand from
local traders amid tight supply from producing belts.
* In Akola, Tuar - 3,900-4,000, Tuar dal - 6,000-6,300, Udid at 3,400-3,800,
Udid Mogar (clean) - 5,000-5,200, Moong - 4,300-4,600, Moong Mogar
(clean) 6,000-6,300, Gram - 3,850-4,000, Gram Super best bold - 5,000-5,200
for 100 kg.
* Wheat, rice and other commodities prices remained steady in open
market in thin trading activity, according to sources.
Nagpur foodgrains APMC auction/open-market prices in rupees for 100 kg
FOODGRAINS Available prices Previous close
Gram Auction 3,300-4,430 3,300-4,240
Gram Pink Auction n.a. 2,100-2,600
Tuar Auction 3,000-3,870 3,000-3,700
Moong Auction n.a. 3,500-3,600
Udid Auction n.a. 3,100-3,200
Masoor Auction n.a. 2,300-2,400
Gram Super Best Bold 5,200-5,600 5,100-5,500
Gram Super Best n.a.
Gram Medium Best 4,900-5,100 4,800-5,000
Gram Dal Medium n.a. n.a.
Gram Mill Quality 4,600-4,900 4,600-4,900
Deshi gram Raw 4,100-4,200 4,100-4,200
Gram Filter Yellow n.a. n.a.
Gram Kabuli 8,200-9,500 8,200-9,500
Gram Pink 5,100-5,700 5,100-5,700
Tuar Fataka Best 6,400-6,500 6,400-6,500
Tuar Fataka Medium 6,200-6,300 6,200-6,300
Tuar Dal Best Phod 5,500-5,700 5,500-5,700
Tuar Dal Medium phod 5,100-5,300 5,100-5,300
Tuar Gavarani 4,100-4,200 4,050-4,150
Tuar Karnataka 4,200-4,300 4,200-4,300
Tuar Black 6,700-6,900 6,700-6,900
Masoor dal best 4,100-4,200 4,100-4,200
Masoor dal medium 3,900-4,000 3,900-4,000
Masoor n.a. n.a.
Moong Mogar bold 6,400-6,500 6,200-6,300
Moong Mogar Medium best 5,400-5,700 5,200-5,500
Moong Mogar Super fine n.a. n.a.
Moong Dal Chilka best 4,800-5,200 4,600-5,000
Moong dal Medium 4,000-4,400 3,800-4,200
Moong Mill quality n.a. n.a.
Moong Chamki best 4,500-5,500 4,500-5,500
Udid Mogar Super best (100 INR/KG) 5,600-5,800 5,600-5,800
Udid Mogar Medium (100 INR/KG) 4,550-5,000 4,550-5,000
Udid Dal Black (100 INR/KG) 4,200-4,600 4,200-4,600
Batri dal (100 INR/KG) 2,750-2,800 2,700-2,750
Lakhodi dal (100 INR/kg) 2,550-2,600 2,500-2,550
Watana Dal (100 INR/KG) 2,750-2,825 2,750-2,825
Watana White (Naylon) (100 INR/KG) 2,575-2,650 2,575-2,650
Watana White (100 INR/KG) 2,650-2,850 2,650-2,850
Watana Green Best (100 INR/KG) 3,100-3,550 3,100-3,550
Watana Green Medium (100 INR/KG) 2,800-3,250 2,800-3,250
Wheat 308 (100 INR/KG) 1,300-1,400 1,300-1,400
Wheat Mill quality (100 INR/KG) 1,280-1,310 1,280-1,310
Wheat Filter (100 INR/KG) 1,750-1,850 1,750-1,850
Wheat Lokwan best (100 INR/KG) 1,500-1,650 1,500-1,650
Wheat Lokwan medium (100 INR/KG) 1,450-1,550 1,450-1,550
Lokwan Hath Binar (100 INR/KG) n.a. n.a.
MP Sharbati Best (100 INR/KG) 2,100-2,450 2,100-2,450
MP Sharbati Medium (100 INR/KG) 2,000-2,150 2,000-2,150
Wheat 147 (100 INR/KG) 1,300-1,500 1,300-1,500
Wheat Best (100 INR/KG) n.a. n.a.
Rice BPT (100 INR/KG) 2,200-2,500 2,200-2,500
Rice Parmal (100 INR/KG) 1,850-1,900 1,850-1,900
Rice Swarna Best (100 INR/KG) 1,900-2,100 1,900-2,100
Rice Swarna Medium (100 INR/KG) 1,700-1,850 1,700-1,850
Rice HMT (100 INR/KG) 2,800-3,250 2,700-3,000
Rice HMT Shriram (100 INR/KG) 3,000-3,500 3,000-3,500
Rice Basmati best (100 INR/KG) 8,700-12,000 8,700-12,000
Rice Basmati Medium (100 INR/KG) 6,700-7,500 6,700-7,500
Rice Chinnor (100 INR/KG) 3,350-3,500 3,350-3,500
Rice Chinnor Medium (100 INR/KG) 3,000-3,250 3,000-3,250
Jowar Gavarani (100 INR/KG) 1,200-1,500 1,200-1,500
Jowar CH-5 (100 INR/KG) 1,600-1,800 1,600-1,800
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 41.2 degree Celsius (106.2 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp.
27.2 degree Celsius (81.0 degree Fahrenheit)
Humidity: Highest - 48 per cent, lowest - 15 per cent.
FORECAST: Partly cloudy sky. Thundery development towards evening or night likely. Maximum and
Minimum temperature likely to be around 42 and 28 degree Celsius respectively.
Note: n.a.--not available
(For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.)