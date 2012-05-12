Nagpur, May 12 Gram and tuar prices in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) reported down on lack of demand from local traders amid increased supply from producing regions. Good overseas supply and fresh fall in Madhya Pradesh pulses also affected sentiment, according to sources. * * * * FOODGRAINS & PULSES GRAM * Gram varieties ruled steady in open market here but demand was poor. TUAR * Tuar black recovered in open market on good buying support from local traders. Fresh rise in Madhya Pradesh tuar prices also boosted sentiment. * Major wheat varieties moved down in open market on poor demand from local traders amid increased supply from producing regions like Punjab and Haryana. * In Akola, Tuar - 3,900-4,000, Tuar dal - 6,000-6,300, Udid at 3,400-3,800, Udid Mogar (clean) - 5,000-5,200, Moong - 4,300-4,600, Moong Mogar (clean) 6,000-6,300, Gram - 3,850-4,000, Gram Super best bold - 5,000-5,200 for 100 kg. * Rice and other commodities prices remained steady in open market in thin trading activity, according to sources. Nagpur foodgrains APMC auction/open-market prices in rupees for 100 kg FOODGRAINS Available prices Previous close Gram Auction 3,920-4,495 3,980-4,495 Gram Pink Auction n.a. 2,100-2,600 Tuar Auction 3,000-3,651 3,030-3,860 Moong Auction n.a. 3,500-3,600 Udid Auction n.a. 3,100-3,200 Masoor Auction n.a. 2,300-2,400 Gram Super Best Bold 5,200-5,600 5,200-5,600 Gram Super Best n.a. Gram Medium Best 4,900-5,100 4,900-5,100 Gram Dal Medium n.a. n.a. Gram Mill Quality 4,600-4,900 4,600-4,900 Deshi gram Raw 4,150-4,250 4,150-4,250 Gram Filter Yellow n.a. n.a. Gram Kabuli 8,300-9,500 8,300-9,500 Gram Pink 5,200-5,700 5,200-5,700 Tuar Fataka Best 6,400-6,500 6,400-6,500 Tuar Fataka Medium 6,200-6,300 6,200-6,300 Tuar Dal Best Phod 5,500-5,700 5,500-5,700 Tuar Dal Medium phod 5,100-5,300 5,100-5,300 Tuar Gavarani 4,100-4,200 4,100-4,200 Tuar Karnataka 4,300-4,350 4,300-4,350 Tuar Black 6,800-6,900 6,700-6,900 Masoor dal best 4,100-4,200 4,100-4,200 Masoor dal medium 3,900-4,000 3,900-4,000 Masoor n.a. n.a. Moong Mogar bold 6,500-6,600 6,200-6,300 Moong Mogar Medium best 5,600-5,900 5,200-5,500 Moong Mogar Super fine n.a. n.a. Moong Dal Super best 5,000-5,200 4,600-5,000 Moong dal Medium 4,200-4,600 3,800-4,200 Moong dal Chilka 4,500-4,650 4,400-4,600 Moong Mill quality n.a. n.a. Moong Chamki best 4,800-5,800 4,500-5,500 Udid Mogar Super best (100 INR/KG) 5,600-5,800 5,600-5,800 Udid Mogar Medium (100 INR/KG) 4,550-5,000 4,550-5,000 Udid Dal Black (100 INR/KG) 4,200-4,600 4,200-4,600 Batri dal (100 INR/KG) 2,900-3,000 2,900-3,000 Lakhodi dal (100 INR/kg) 2,550-2,600 2,550-2,600 Watana Dal (100 INR/KG) 3,000-3,150 3,000-3,150 Watana White (Naylon) (100 INR/KG) 3,000-3,050 3,000-3,050 Watana White (100 INR/KG) 2,750-2,950 2,750-2,950 Watana Green Best (100 INR/KG) 3,800-4,400 3,800-4,400 Watana Green Medium (100 INR/KG) 3,200-4,000 3,200-4,000 Wheat 308 (100 INR/KG) 1,200-1,300 1,300-1,400 Wheat Mill quality (100 INR/KG) 1,250-1,300 1,280-1,310 Wheat Filter (100 INR/KG) 1,700-1,800 1,750-1,850 Wheat Lokwan best (100 INR/KG) 1,450-1,650 1,500-1,650 Wheat Lokwan medium (100 INR/KG) 1,400-1,500 1,450-1,550 Lokwan Hath Binar (100 INR/KG) n.a. n.a. MP Sharbati Best (100 INR/KG) 2,100-2,400 2,100-2,450 MP Sharbati Medium (100 INR/KG) 2,000-2,100 2,000-2,150 Wheat 147 (100 INR/KG) 1,200-1,400 1,300-1,500 Wheat Best (100 INR/KG) 1,400-1,500 1,400-1,550 Rice BPT (100 INR/KG) 2,200-2,500 2,200-2,500 Rice Parmal (100 INR/KG) 1,850-1,900 1,850-1,900 Rice Swarna Best (100 INR/KG) 1,900-2,100 1,900-2,100 Rice Swarna Medium (100 INR/KG) 1,700-1,850 1,700-1,850 Rice HMT (100 INR/KG) 2,800-3,250 2,700-3,000 Rice HMT Shriram (100 INR/KG) 3,000-3,500 3,000-3,500 Rice Basmati best (100 INR/KG) 8,700-12,000 8,700-12,000 Rice Basmati Medium (100 INR/KG) 6,700-7,500 6,700-7,500 Rice Chinnor (100 INR/KG) 3,350-3,500 3,350-3,500 Rice Chinnor Medium (100 INR/KG) 3,000-3,250 3,000-3,250 Jowar Gavarani (100 INR/KG) 1,200-1,500 1,200-1,500 Jowar CH-5 (100 INR/KG) 1,600-1,800 1,600-1,800 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 42.4 degree Celsius (108.3 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 30.3 degree Celsius (86.5 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - 49 per cent, lowest - 28 per cent. FORECAST: Partly cloudy sky with chances of thundery development towards evening or night. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 41 and 29 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.)