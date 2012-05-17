Nagpur, May 17 Gram and tuar prices in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) reported down on lack of demand from local millers amid good supply from producing regions. Increased overseas arrival and easy condition in Madhya Pradesh pulses also affected prices here, according to sources. * * * * FOODGRAINS & PULSES GRAM * Gram mill quality and deshi gram raw showed weak tendency in open market because of release of stock from stockists. TUAR * Tuar varieties ruled steady in open market here matching the demand and supply position. * Watana varieties reported higher in open market on renewed demand from local traders amid tight supply from producing regions. * In Akola, Tuar - 3,900-4,000, Tuar dal - 6,000-6,300, Udid at 3,400-3,800, Udid Mogar (clean) - 5,000-5,200, Moong - 4,400-4,700, Moong Mogar (clean) 6,100-6,400, Gram - 4,000-4,200, Gram Super best bold - 5,400-5,600 for 100 kg. * Other varieties of wheat, rice and other commodities prices remained steady in open market in thin trading activity, according to sources. Nagpur foodgrains APMC auction/open-market prices in rupees for 100 kg FOODGRAINS Available prices Previous close Gram Auction 3,875-4,450 3,875-4,540 Gram Pink Auction n.a. 2,100-2,600 Tuar Auction 3,000-3,725 3,000-3,820 Moong Auction 3,400-3,500 3,500-3,600 Udid Auction 2,800-3,000 3,100-3,200 Masoor Auction n.a. 2,300-2,400 Gram Super Best Bold 5,400-5,800 5,400-5,800 Gram Super Best n.a. Gram Medium Best 5,200-5,350 5,200-5,350 Gram Dal Medium n.a. n.a. Gram Mill Quality 4,950-5,050 5,000-5,200 Deshi gram Raw 4,450-4,550 4,550-4,650 Gram Filter Yellow n.a. n.a. Gram Kabuli 8,300-9,500 8,300-9,500 Gram Pink 5,200-5,700 5,200-5,700 Tuar Fataka Best 6,200-6,300 6,200-6,300 Tuar Fataka Medium 5,600-5,800 5,600-5,800 Tuar Dal Best Phod 5,400-5,550 5,400-5,550 Tuar Dal Medium phod 4,600-4,950 4,600-4,950 Tuar Gavarani 3,600-3,800 3,600-3,800 Tuar Karnataka 3,700-3,900 3,700-3,900 Tuar Black 6,900-7,000 6,900-7,000 Masoor dal best 4,100-4,200 4,100-4,200 Masoor dal medium 3,900-4,000 3,900-4,000 Masoor n.a. n.a. Moong Mogar bold 6,600-6,700 6,200-6,300 Moong Mogar Medium best 5,700-6,000 5,200-5,500 Moong Mogar Super fine n.a. n.a. Moong Dal Super best 5,100-5,200 5,000-5,200 Moong dal Medium 4,300-4,700 4,200-4,600 Moong dal Chilka 4,600-4,750 4,500-4,650 Moong Mill quality n.a. n.a. Moong Chamki best 4,800-5,800 4,800-5,800 Udid Mogar Super best (100 INR/KG) 5,600-5,800 5,600-5,800 Udid Mogar Medium (100 INR/KG) 4,550-5,000 4,550-5,000 Udid Dal Black (100 INR/KG) 4,200-4,600 4,200-4,600 Batri dal (100 INR/KG) 2,900-3,000 2,900-3,000 Lakhodi dal (100 INR/kg) 2,550-2,600 2,550-2,600 Watana Dal (100 INR/KG) 3,050-3,150 3,000-3,150 Watana White (Naylon) (100 INR/KG) 3,050-3,100 3,000-3,050 Watana White (100 INR/KG) 2,800-3,000 2,750-2,950 Watana Green Best (100 INR/KG) 3,900-4,500 3,800-4,400 Watana Green Medium (100 INR/KG) 3,300-4,100 3,200-4,000 Wheat 308 (100 INR/KG) 1,200-1,300 1,200-1,300 Wheat Mill quality (100 INR/KG) 1,300-1,350 1,300-1,350 Wheat Filter (100 INR/KG) 1,700-1,800 1,700-1,800 Wheat Lokwan best (100 INR/KG) 1,450-1,650 1,450-1,650 Wheat Lokwan medium (100 INR/KG) 1,400-1,500 1,400-1,500 Lokwan Hath Binar (100 INR/KG) n.a. n.a. MP Sharbati Best (100 INR/KG) 2,100-2,400 2,100-2,400 MP Sharbati Medium (100 INR/KG) 2,000-2,100 2,000-2,100 Wheat 147 (100 INR/KG) 1,200-1,400 1,200-1,400 Wheat Best (100 INR/KG) 1,400-1,500 1,400-1,500 Rice BPT (100 INR/KG) 2,200-2,500 2,200-2,500 Rice Parmal (100 INR/KG) 1,850-1,900 1,850-1,900 Rice Swarna Best (100 INR/KG) 1,900-2,100 1,900-2,100 Rice Swarna Medium (100 INR/KG) 1,700-1,850 1,700-1,850 Rice HMT (100 INR/KG) 2,800-3,250 2,700-3,000 Rice HMT Shriram (100 INR/KG) 3,000-3,500 3,000-3,500 Rice Basmati best (100 INR/KG) 8,700-12,000 8,700-12,000 Rice Basmati Medium (100 INR/KG) 6,700-7,500 6,700-7,500 Rice Chinnor (100 INR/KG) 3,350-3,500 3,350-3,500 Rice Chinnor Medium (100 INR/KG) 3,000-3,250 3,000-3,250 Jowar Gavarani (100 INR/KG) 1,250-1,550 1,250-1,550 Jowar CH-5 (100 INR/KG) 1,650-1,850 1,650-1,850 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 44.2 degree Celsius (111.6 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 29.5 degree Celsius (85.1 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - 45 per cent, lowest - 28 per cent. FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 44 and 29 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.)