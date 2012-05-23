Nagpur, May 23 Gram and tuar prices in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) opened on weak note on lack of demand from local millers amid healthy supply from producing regions. Good overseas supply, fresh fall on NCDEX, good overseas supply and downward trend in Madhya Pradesh gram prices also affected sentiment, according to sources. * * * * FOODGRAINS & PULSES GRAM * Deshi gram reported a marginal rise on good buying support from local traders amid tight supply from millers. TUAR * Tuar varieties ruled steady in open market here matching the demand and supply position. * Moong varieties suffered heavily in open market in absence of buyers amid profit- taking selling by stockists at higher level. * Major rice varieties reported lower in open market on poor demand from local traders. Good supply from producing regions like Chattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh also pushed down prices. * In Akola, Tuar - 3,900-4,000, Tuar dal - 6,000-6,300, Udid at 3,400-3,800, Udid Mogar (clean) - 5,000-5,200, Moong - 4,400-4,700, Moong Mogar (clean) 6,100-6,400, Gram - 4,000-4,200, Gram Super best bold - 5,400-5,600 for 100 kg. * Wheat, rice and other commodities prices remained steady in open market in thin trading activity, according to sources. Nagpur foodgrains APMC auction/open-market prices in rupees for 100 kg FOODGRAINS Available prices Previous close Gram Auction 3,600-4,126 3,800-4,240 Gram Pink Auction n.a. 2,100-2,600 Tuar Auction 2,990-3,620 3,120-3,695 Moong Auction 3,300-3,400 3,400-3,500 Udid Auction n.a. 2,800-3,000 Masoor Auction n.a. 2,300-2,400 Gram Super Best Bold 5,600-6,000 5,600-6,000 Gram Super Best n.a. Gram Medium Best 5,400-5,550 5,400-5,550 Gram Dal Medium n.a. n.a. Gram Mill Quality 5,100-5,200 5,100-5,200 Deshi gram Raw 4,650-4,850 4,600-4,800 Gram Filter Yellow n.a. n.a. Gram Kabuli 8,700-9,700 8,700-9,700 Gram Pink 5,500-5,900 5,500-5,900 Tuar Fataka Best 6,400-6,500 6,400-6,500 Tuar Fataka Medium 5,800-6,000 5,800-6,000 Tuar Dal Best Phod 5,600-5,750 5,600-5,750 Tuar Dal Medium phod 4,800-5,100 4,800-5,100 Tuar Gavarani 3,700-3,900 3,700-3,900 Tuar Karnataka 3,900-4,100 3,900-4,100 Tuar Black 6,900-7,000 6,900-7,000 Masoor dal best 4,200-4,300 4,100-4,200 Masoor dal medium 4,000-4,100 3,900-4,000 Masoor n.a. n.a. Moong Mogar bold 6,400-6,600 6,600-6,700 Moong Mogar Medium best 5,600-5,900 5,800-6,100 Moong Mogar Super fine n.a. n.a. Moong Dal Super best 5,000-5,200 5,300-5,400 Moong dal Medium 4,200-4,500 4,500-4,800 Moong dal Chilka 4,400-4,600 4,700-4,950 Moong Mill quality n.a. n.a. Moong Chamki best 5,000-6,000 5,200-6,200 Udid Mogar Super best (100 INR/KG) 5,600-5,800 5,600-5,800 Udid Mogar Medium (100 INR/KG) 4,550-5,000 4,550-5,000 Udid Dal Black (100 INR/KG) 4,200-4,600 4,200-4,600 Batri dal (100 INR/KG) 2,900-3,000 2,900-3,000 Lakhodi dal (100 INR/kg) 2,600-2,650 2,600-2,650 Watana Dal (100 INR/KG) 3,050-3,150 3,050-3,150 Watana White (Naylon) (100 INR/KG) 3,050-3,100 3,050-3,100 Watana White (100 INR/KG) 2,800-3,000 2,800-3,000 Watana Green Best (100 INR/KG) 3,900-4,500 3,900-4,500 Watana Green Medium (100 INR/KG) 3,300-4,100 3,300-4,100 Wheat 308 (100 INR/KG) 1,200-1,300 1,200-1,300 Wheat Mill quality (100 INR/KG) 1,300-1,350 1,300-1,350 Wheat Filter (100 INR/KG) 1,700-1,800 1,700-1,800 Wheat Lokwan best (100 INR/KG) 1,450-1,650 1,450-1,650 Wheat Lokwan medium (100 INR/KG) 1,400-1,500 1,400-1,500 Lokwan Hath Binar (100 INR/KG) n.a. n.a. MP Sharbati Best (100 INR/KG) 2,100-2,400 2,100-2,400 MP Sharbati Medium (100 INR/KG) 2,000-2,100 2,000-2,100 Wheat 147 (100 INR/KG) 1,200-1,400 1,200-1,400 Wheat Best (100 INR/KG) 1,400-1,500 1,400-1,500 Rice BPT (100 INR/KG) 2,200-2,400 2,400-2,600 Rice Parmal (100 INR/KG) 1,550-1,700 1,850-1,900 Rice Swarna Best (100 INR/KG) 1,700-1,750 1,700-1,800 Rice Swarna Medium (100 INR/KG) 1,500-1,550 1,500-1,600 Rice HMT (100 INR/KG) 3,000-3,300 3,000-3,400 Rice HMT Shriram (100 INR/KG) 2,800-3,200 3,000-3,500 Rice Basmati best (100 INR/KG) 8,800-12,500 8,800-13,000 Rice Basmati Medium (100 INR/KG) 6,800-7,800 6,800-7,800 Rice Chinnor (100 INR/KG) 3,400-3,700 3,500-3,800 Rice Chinnor Medium (100 INR/KG) 3,100-3,300 3,150-3,350 Jowar Gavarani (100 INR/KG) 1,250-1,550 1,250-1,550 Jowar CH-5 (100 INR/KG) 1,650-1,850 1,650-1,850 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 45.4 degree Celsius (113.7 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 30.2 degree Celsius (86.4 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - 27 per cent, lowest - 14 per cent. FORECAST: Partly cloudy sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 45 and 31 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.)