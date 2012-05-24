Gram and tuar prices in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) showed weak
tendency in absence of buyers amid healthy supply from producing belts. Reports about good
overseas supply, high moisture content arrival and downward trend in Madhya Pradesh pulses
prices also affected morale of local millers, according to sources.
FOODGRAINS & PULSES
GRAM
* Gram varieties ruled steady in open market here but demand was poor.
TUAR
* Tuar best phod and medium phod recovered in open market on good demand from millers
amid tight supply from producing regions.
* Wheat Mill quality moved down in open market on poor demand from local millers amid
release of stock from stockists.
* In Akola, Tuar - 3,900-4,000, Tuar dal - 6,000-6,300, Udid at 3,400-3,800,
Udid Mogar (clean) - 5,000-5,200, Moong - 4,400-4,700, Moong Mogar
(clean) 6,100-6,400, Gram - 4,000-4,200, Gram Super best bold - 5,400-5,600
for 100 kg.
* Other varieties of wheat, rice and other commodities prices remained steady in open
market in thin trading activity, according to sources.
Nagpur foodgrains APMC auction/open-market prices in rupees for 100 kg
FOODGRAINS Available prices Previous close
Gram Auction 3,500-4,200 3,600-4,200
Gram Pink Auction n.a. 2,100-2,600
Tuar Auction 2,970-3,615 2,990-3,645
Moong Auction 3,300-3,400 3,300-3,400
Udid Auction n.a. 2,800-3,000
Masoor Auction n.a. 2,300-2,400
Gram Super Best Bold 5,600-6,000 5,600-6,000
Gram Super Best n.a.
Gram Medium Best 5,400-5,550 5,400-5,550
Gram Dal Medium n.a. n.a.
Gram Mill Quality 5,100-5,200 5,100-5,200
Deshi gram Raw 4,600-4,800 4,600-4,800
Gram Filter Yellow n.a. n.a.
Gram Kabuli 8,700-9,700 8,700-9,700
Gram Pink 5,500-5,900 5,500-5,900
Tuar Fataka Best 6,400-6,500 6,400-6,500
Tuar Fataka Medium 5,800-6,000 5,800-6,000
Tuar Dal Best Phod 5,650-5,800 5,600-5,750
Tuar Dal Medium phod 4,850-5,150 4,800-5,100
Tuar Gavarani 3,700-3,900 3,700-3,900
Tuar Karnataka 3,900-4,100 3,900-4,100
Tuar Black 6,900-7,000 6,900-7,000
Masoor dal best 4,200-4,300 4,100-4,200
Masoor dal medium 4,000-4,100 3,900-4,000
Masoor n.a. n.a.
Moong Mogar bold 6,400-6,600 6,400-6,600
Moong Mogar Medium best 5,600-5,900 5,600-5,900
Moong Mogar Super fine n.a. n.a.
Moong Dal Super best 5,000-5,200 5,000-5,200
Moong dal Medium 4,200-4,500 4,200-4,500
Moong dal Chilka 4,400-4,600 4,400-4,600
Moong Mill quality n.a. n.a.
Moong Chamki best 5,000-6,000 5,000-6,000
Udid Mogar Super best (100 INR/KG) 5,600-5,800 5,600-5,800
Udid Mogar Medium (100 INR/KG) 4,550-5,000 4,550-5,000
Udid Dal Black (100 INR/KG) 4,200-4,600 4,200-4,600
Batri dal (100 INR/KG) 2,900-3,000 2,900-3,000
Lakhodi dal (100 INR/kg) 2,600-2,650 2,600-2,650
Watana Dal (100 INR/KG) 3,050-3,150 3,050-3,150
Watana White (Naylon) (100 INR/KG) 3,050-3,100 3,050-3,100
Watana White (100 INR/KG) 2,800-3,000 2,800-3,000
Watana Green Best (100 INR/KG) 3,900-4,500 3,900-4,500
Watana Green Medium (100 INR/KG) 3,300-4,100 3,300-4,100
Wheat 308 (100 INR/KG) 1,200-1,300 1,200-1,300
Wheat Mill quality (100 INR/KG) 1,200-1,275 1,300-1,350
Wheat Filter (100 INR/KG) 1,700-1,800 1,700-1,800
Wheat Lokwan best (100 INR/KG) 1,450-1,650 1,450-1,650
Wheat Lokwan medium (100 INR/KG) 1,400-1,500 1,400-1,500
Lokwan Hath Binar (100 INR/KG) n.a. n.a.
MP Sharbati Best (100 INR/KG) 2,100-2,400 2,100-2,400
MP Sharbati Medium (100 INR/KG) 2,000-2,100 2,000-2,100
Wheat 147 (100 INR/KG) 1,200-1,400 1,200-1,400
Wheat Best (100 INR/KG) 1,400-1,500 1,400-1,500
Rice BPT (100 INR/KG) 2,200-2,400 2,200-2,400
Rice Parmal (100 INR/KG) 1,550-1,700 1,550-1,700
Rice Swarna Best (100 INR/KG) 1,700-1,750 1,700-1,750
Rice Swarna Medium (100 INR/KG) 1,500-1,550 1,500-1,550
Rice HMT (100 INR/KG) 3,000-3,300 3,000-3,300
Rice HMT Shriram (100 INR/KG) 2,800-3,200 2,800-3,200
Rice Basmati best (100 INR/KG) 8,800-12,500 8,800-12,500
Rice Basmati Medium (100 INR/KG) 6,800-7,800 6,800-7,800
Rice Chinnor (100 INR/KG) 3,400-3,700 3,400-3,700
Rice Chinnor Medium (100 INR/KG) 3,100-3,300 3,100-3,300
Jowar Gavarani (100 INR/KG) 1,250-1,550 1,250-1,550
Jowar CH-5 (100 INR/KG) 1,650-1,850 1,650-1,850
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 45.4 degree Celsius (113.7 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp.
31.8 degree Celsius (89.2 degree Fahrenheit)
Humidity: Highest - 22 per cent, lowest - 13 per cent.
FORECAST: Partly cloudy sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 46 and 32
degree Celsius respectively.
Note: n.a.--not available
(For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.)