Gram and tuar prices in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) showed weak tendency in absence of buyers amid healthy supply from producing belts. Reports about good overseas supply, high moisture content arrival and downward trend in Madhya Pradesh pulses prices also affected morale of local millers, according to sources. * * * * FOODGRAINS & PULSES GRAM * Gram varieties ruled steady in open market here but demand was poor. TUAR * Tuar best phod and medium phod recovered in open market on good demand from millers amid tight supply from producing regions. * Wheat Mill quality moved down in open market on poor demand from local millers amid release of stock from stockists. * In Akola, Tuar - 3,900-4,000, Tuar dal - 6,000-6,300, Udid at 3,400-3,800, Udid Mogar (clean) - 5,000-5,200, Moong - 4,400-4,700, Moong Mogar (clean) 6,100-6,400, Gram - 4,000-4,200, Gram Super best bold - 5,400-5,600 for 100 kg. * Other varieties of wheat, rice and other commodities prices remained steady in open market in thin trading activity, according to sources. Nagpur foodgrains APMC auction/open-market prices in rupees for 100 kg FOODGRAINS Available prices Previous close Gram Auction 3,500-4,200 3,600-4,200 Gram Pink Auction n.a. 2,100-2,600 Tuar Auction 2,970-3,615 2,990-3,645 Moong Auction 3,300-3,400 3,300-3,400 Udid Auction n.a. 2,800-3,000 Masoor Auction n.a. 2,300-2,400 Gram Super Best Bold 5,600-6,000 5,600-6,000 Gram Super Best n.a. Gram Medium Best 5,400-5,550 5,400-5,550 Gram Dal Medium n.a. n.a. Gram Mill Quality 5,100-5,200 5,100-5,200 Deshi gram Raw 4,600-4,800 4,600-4,800 Gram Filter Yellow n.a. n.a. Gram Kabuli 8,700-9,700 8,700-9,700 Gram Pink 5,500-5,900 5,500-5,900 Tuar Fataka Best 6,400-6,500 6,400-6,500 Tuar Fataka Medium 5,800-6,000 5,800-6,000 Tuar Dal Best Phod 5,650-5,800 5,600-5,750 Tuar Dal Medium phod 4,850-5,150 4,800-5,100 Tuar Gavarani 3,700-3,900 3,700-3,900 Tuar Karnataka 3,900-4,100 3,900-4,100 Tuar Black 6,900-7,000 6,900-7,000 Masoor dal best 4,200-4,300 4,100-4,200 Masoor dal medium 4,000-4,100 3,900-4,000 Masoor n.a. n.a. Moong Mogar bold 6,400-6,600 6,400-6,600 Moong Mogar Medium best 5,600-5,900 5,600-5,900 Moong Mogar Super fine n.a. n.a. Moong Dal Super best 5,000-5,200 5,000-5,200 Moong dal Medium 4,200-4,500 4,200-4,500 Moong dal Chilka 4,400-4,600 4,400-4,600 Moong Mill quality n.a. n.a. Moong Chamki best 5,000-6,000 5,000-6,000 Udid Mogar Super best (100 INR/KG) 5,600-5,800 5,600-5,800 Udid Mogar Medium (100 INR/KG) 4,550-5,000 4,550-5,000 Udid Dal Black (100 INR/KG) 4,200-4,600 4,200-4,600 Batri dal (100 INR/KG) 2,900-3,000 2,900-3,000 Lakhodi dal (100 INR/kg) 2,600-2,650 2,600-2,650 Watana Dal (100 INR/KG) 3,050-3,150 3,050-3,150 Watana White (Naylon) (100 INR/KG) 3,050-3,100 3,050-3,100 Watana White (100 INR/KG) 2,800-3,000 2,800-3,000 Watana Green Best (100 INR/KG) 3,900-4,500 3,900-4,500 Watana Green Medium (100 INR/KG) 3,300-4,100 3,300-4,100 Wheat 308 (100 INR/KG) 1,200-1,300 1,200-1,300 Wheat Mill quality (100 INR/KG) 1,200-1,275 1,300-1,350 Wheat Filter (100 INR/KG) 1,700-1,800 1,700-1,800 Wheat Lokwan best (100 INR/KG) 1,450-1,650 1,450-1,650 Wheat Lokwan medium (100 INR/KG) 1,400-1,500 1,400-1,500 Lokwan Hath Binar (100 INR/KG) n.a. n.a. MP Sharbati Best (100 INR/KG) 2,100-2,400 2,100-2,400 MP Sharbati Medium (100 INR/KG) 2,000-2,100 2,000-2,100 Wheat 147 (100 INR/KG) 1,200-1,400 1,200-1,400 Wheat Best (100 INR/KG) 1,400-1,500 1,400-1,500 Rice BPT (100 INR/KG) 2,200-2,400 2,200-2,400 Rice Parmal (100 INR/KG) 1,550-1,700 1,550-1,700 Rice Swarna Best (100 INR/KG) 1,700-1,750 1,700-1,750 Rice Swarna Medium (100 INR/KG) 1,500-1,550 1,500-1,550 Rice HMT (100 INR/KG) 3,000-3,300 3,000-3,300 Rice HMT Shriram (100 INR/KG) 2,800-3,200 2,800-3,200 Rice Basmati best (100 INR/KG) 8,800-12,500 8,800-12,500 Rice Basmati Medium (100 INR/KG) 6,800-7,800 6,800-7,800 Rice Chinnor (100 INR/KG) 3,400-3,700 3,400-3,700 Rice Chinnor Medium (100 INR/KG) 3,100-3,300 3,100-3,300 Jowar Gavarani (100 INR/KG) 1,250-1,550 1,250-1,550 Jowar CH-5 (100 INR/KG) 1,650-1,850 1,650-1,850 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 45.4 degree Celsius (113.7 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 31.8 degree Celsius (89.2 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - 22 per cent, lowest - 13 per cent. FORECAST: Partly cloudy sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 46 and 32 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.)