Nagpur, May 29 Gram and tuar prices in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) showed weak tendency on lack of buying support from local millers amid increased supply from producing regions. Good overseas arrival and easy condition in Madhya Pradesh pulses also pulled down prices, according to sources. * * * * FOODGRAINS & PULSES GRAM * Gram varieties ruled steady in open market here but demand was poor. TUAR * Tuar varieties declined further in open market on lack of demand from local traders. Healthy overseas supply also pushed down prices. * Batri dal reported strong in open market on good marriage season demand from local traders amid tight supply from producing regions. * In Akola, Tuar - 3,900-4,000, Tuar dal - 6,000-6,300, Udid at 3,400-3,800, Udid Mogar (clean) - 5,000-5,200, Moong - 4,400-4,700, Moong Mogar (clean) 6,100-6,400, Gram - 4,000-4,200, Gram Super best bold - 5,400-5,600 for 100 kg. * Wheat, rice and other commodities prices remained steady in open market in thin trading activity, according to sources. Nagpur foodgrains APMC auction/open-market prices in rupees for 100 kg FOODGRAINS Available prices Previous close Gram Auction 3,900-4,273 3,900-4,370 Gram Pink Auction n.a. 2,100-2,600 Tuar Auction 3,200-3,765 3,200-3,900 Moong Auction 3,100-3,300 3,300-3,400 Udid Auction 2,800-3,000 2,900-3,000 Masoor Auction n.a. 2,300-2,400 Gram Super Best Bold 5,500-5,800 5,500-5,800 Gram Super Best n.a. Gram Medium Best 5,300-5,350 5,300-5,350 Gram Dal Medium n.a. n.a. Gram Mill Quality 5,100-5,200 5,100-5,200 Deshi gram Raw 4,600-4,800 4,600-4,800 Gram Filter Yellow n.a. n.a. Gram Kabuli 8,600-9,600 8,600-9,600 Gram Pink 5,500-5,900 5,500-5,900 Tuar Fataka Best 6,100-6,200 6,200-6,300 Tuar Fataka Medium 5,500-5,700 5,600-5,800 Tuar Dal Best Phod 5,350-5,500 5,450-5,600 Tuar Dal Medium phod 4,600-5,000 4,650-5,000 Tuar Gavarani 3,400-3,800 3,500-3,800 Tuar Karnataka 3,600-3,900 3,700-3,900 Tuar Black 6,600-6,800 6,700-6,800 Masoor dal best 4,250-4,350 4,250-4,350 Masoor dal medium 4,050-4,150 4,050-4,150 Masoor n.a. n.a. Moong Mogar bold 6,400-6,600 6,400-6,600 Moong Mogar Medium best 5,600-5,900 5,600-5,900 Moong Mogar Super fine n.a. n.a. Moong Dal Super best 5,000-5,200 5,000-5,200 Moong dal Medium 4,200-4,500 4,200-4,500 Moong dal Chilka 4,700-4,900 4,700-4,900 Moong Mill quality n.a. n.a. Moong Chamki best 5,000-6,000 5,000-6,000 Udid Mogar Super best (100 INR/KG) 5,600-5,800 5,600-5,800 Udid Mogar Medium (100 INR/KG) 4,550-5,000 4,550-5,000 Udid Dal Black (100 INR/KG) 4,200-4,600 4,200-4,600 Batri dal (100 INR/KG) 3,000-3,100 2,900-3,000 Lakhodi dal (100 INR/kg) 2,600-2,650 2,600-2,650 Watana Dal (100 INR/KG) 3,050-3,150 3,050-3,150 Watana White (Naylon) (100 INR/KG) 3,050-3,100 3,050-3,100 Watana White (100 INR/KG) 2,800-3,000 2,800-3,000 Watana Green Best (100 INR/KG) 3,900-4,500 3,900-4,500 Watana Green Medium (100 INR/KG) 3,300-4,100 3,300-4,100 Wheat 308 (100 INR/KG) 1,200-1,300 1,200-1,300 Wheat Mill quality (100 INR/KG) 1,200-1,275 1,200-1,275 Wheat Filter (100 INR/KG) 1,700-1,800 1,700-1,800 Wheat Lokwan best (100 INR/KG) 1,450-1,650 1,450-1,650 Wheat Lokwan medium (100 INR/KG) 1,400-1,500 1,400-1,500 Lokwan Hath Binar (100 INR/KG) n.a. n.a. MP Sharbati Best (100 INR/KG) 2,100-2,400 2,100-2,400 MP Sharbati Medium (100 INR/KG) 2,000-2,100 2,000-2,100 Wheat 147 (100 INR/KG) 1,200-1,400 1,200-1,400 Wheat Best (100 INR/KG) 1,400-1,500 1,400-1,500 Rice BPT (100 INR/KG) 2,200-2,400 2,200-2,400 Rice Parmal (100 INR/KG) 1,550-1,700 1,550-1,700 Rice Swarna Best (100 INR/KG) 1,700-1,750 1,700-1,750 Rice Swarna Medium (100 INR/KG) 1,500-1,550 1,500-1,550 Rice HMT (100 INR/KG) 3,000-3,300 3,000-3,300 Rice HMT Shriram (100 INR/KG) 2,800-3,200 2,800-3,200 Rice Basmati best (100 INR/KG) 8,800-12,500 8,800-12,500 Rice Basmati Medium (100 INR/KG) 6,800-7,800 6,800-7,800 Rice Chinnor (100 INR/KG) 3,400-3,700 3,400-3,700 Rice Chinnor Medium (100 INR/KG) 3,100-3,300 3,100-3,300 Jowar Gavarani (100 INR/KG) 1,300-1,650 1,300-1,650 Jowar CH-5 (100 INR/KG) 1,750-1,950 1,750-1,950 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 46.2 degree Celsius (115.2 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 30.2 degree Celsius (86.4 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - 34 per cent, lowest - 14 per cent. FORECAST: Partly cloudy sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 47 and 31 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.)