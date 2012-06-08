Nagpur, June 8 Gram and tuar prices in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing
Committee (APMC) firmed up again on good demand from local millers amid tight supply from
producing regions. Fresh rise in Madhya Pradesh pulses, weak overseas supply and good demand
from South-based millers also boosted prices, according to sources.
FOODGRAINS & PULSES
GRAM
* Gram varieties ruled steady in open market here but demand was poor.
TUAR
* Tuar varieties quoted static here matching the demand and supply position.
* Lakhodi dal recovered marginally in open market on increased demand from local
traders amid weak arrival from producing belts.
* Jowar varieties showed weak tendency in absence of buyers amid healthy supply from
producing regions.
* In Akola, Tuar - 3,700-3,800, Tuar dal - 5,800-6,100, Udid at 3,600-3,900,
Udid Mogar (clean) - 5,200-5,400, Moong - 4,400-4,700, Moong Mogar
(clean) 6,100-6,400, Gram - 4,000-4,200, Gram Super best bold - 5,400-5,600
for 100 kg.
* Wheat, rice and other commodities prices remained steady in open market in thin
trading activity, according to sources.
Nagpur foodgrains APMC auction/open-market prices in rupees for 100 kg
FOODGRAINS Available prices Previous close
Gram Auction 3,900-4,312 3,675-4,300
Gram Pink Auction n.a. 2,100-2,600
Tuar Auction 3,101-3,900 3,000-3,900
Moong Auction 3,300-3,400 3,300-3,400
Udid Auction n.a. 3,100-3,200
Masoor Auction n.a. 2,600-2,800
Gram Super Best Bold 5,600-5,800 5,600-5,800
Gram Super Best n.a.
Gram Medium Best 5,300-5,400 5,300-5,400
Gram Dal Medium n.a. n.a.
Gram Mill Quality 5,050-5,150 5,050-5,150
Deshi gram Raw 4,050-4,250 4,050-4,250
Gram Filter Yellow n.a. n.a.
Gram Kabuli 8,700-9,700 8,700-9,700
Gram Pink 5,500-5,900 5,500-5,900
Tuar Fataka Best 6,100-6,200 6,100-6,200
Tuar Fataka Medium 5,500-5,850 5,500-5,850
Tuar Dal Best Phod 5,350-5,500 5,350-5,500
Tuar Dal Medium phod 4,600-5,000 4,600-5,000
Tuar Gavarani 3,300-3,900 3,300-3,900
Tuar Karnataka 3,650-3,950 3,650-3,950
Tuar Black 6,900-7,000 6,900-7,000
Masoor dal best 4,250-4,350 4,250-4,350
Masoor dal medium 4,050-4,150 4,050-4,150
Masoor n.a. n.a.
Moong Mogar bold 6,500-6,700 6,500-6,700
Moong Mogar Medium best 5,700-6,000 5,700-6,000
Moong Mogar Super fine n.a. n.a.
Moong Dal Super best 5,000-5,200 5,000-5,200
Moong dal Medium 4,200-4,500 4,200-4,500
Moong dal Chilka 4,700-4,900 4,700-4,900
Moong Mill quality n.a. n.a.
Moong Chamki best 5,000-6,000 5,000-6,000
Udid Mogar Super best (100 INR/KG) 5,600-5,800 5,600-5,800
Udid Mogar Medium (100 INR/KG) 4,550-4,950 4,550-4,950
Udid Dal Black (100 INR/KG) 4,200-4,600 4,200-4,600
Batri dal (100 INR/KG) 3,000-3,100 3,000-3,100
Lakhodi dal (100 INR/kg) 2,700-2,750 2,650-2,700
Watana Dal (100 INR/KG) 3,050-3,150 3,050-3,150
Watana White (Naylon) (100 INR/KG) 3,100-3,150 3,100-3,150
Watana White (100 INR/KG) 2,800-3,000 2,800-3,000
Watana Green Best (100 INR/KG) 3,900-4,500 3,900-4,500
Watana Green Medium (100 INR/KG) 3,300-4,100 3,300-4,100
Wheat 308 (100 INR/KG) 1,200-1,300 1,200-1,300
Wheat Mill quality (100 INR/KG) 1,275-1,325 1,275-1,325
Wheat Filter (100 INR/KG) 1,700-1,800 1,700-1,800
Wheat Lokwan best (100 INR/KG) 1,450-1,675 1,450-1,675
Wheat Lokwan medium (100 INR/KG) 1,400-1,525 1,400-1,525
Lokwan Hath Binar (100 INR/KG) n.a. n.a.
MP Sharbati Best (100 INR/KG) 2,200-2,500 2,200-2,500
MP Sharbati Medium (100 INR/KG) 2,100-2,300 2,100-2,300
Wheat 147 (100 INR/KG) 1,250-1,450 1,250-1,450
Wheat Best (100 INR/KG) 1,300-1,400 1,300-1,400
Rice BPT (100 INR/KG) 2,200-2,400 2,200-2,400
Rice Parmal (100 INR/KG) 1,550-1,700 1,550-1,700
Rice Swarna Best (100 INR/KG) 1,700-1,750 1,700-1,750
Rice Swarna Medium (100 INR/KG) 1,500-1,550 1,500-1,550
Rice HMT (100 INR/KG) 3,000-3,300 3,000-3,300
Rice HMT Shriram (100 INR/KG) 2,800-3,200 2,800-3,200
Rice Basmati best (100 INR/KG) 8,800-12,500 8,800-12,500
Rice Basmati Medium (100 INR/KG) 6,800-7,800 6,800-7,800
Rice Chinnor (100 INR/KG) 3,400-3,700 3,400-3,700
Rice Chinnor Medium (100 INR/KG) 3,100-3,300 3,100-3,300
Jowar Gavarani (100 INR/KG) 1,300-1,600 1,300-1,650
Jowar CH-5 (100 INR/KG) 1,700-1,900 1,750-1,950
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 39.0 degree Celsius (102.2 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp.
28.2 degree Celsius (82.8 degree Fahrenheit)
Humidity: Highest - 48 per cent, lowest - 28 per cent.
FORECAST: Partly cloudy sky. Rains or thundershower likely towards evening or night. Maximum and
Minimum temperature likely to be around 39 and 31 degree Celsius respectively.
Note: n.a.--not available
(For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.)